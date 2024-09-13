Brighton vs Ipswich live stream: how to watch Premier League 2024/25 online from anywhere

Early season high fliers take on the Premier League new boys

Omari Hutchinson of Ipswich Town celebrates scoring ahead of the Brighton vs Ipswich live stream
(Image credit: George Wood/Getty Images) (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
Watch Brighton vs Ipswich live streams as the south coast side look to consolidate their fast start to the season. Below we have all the information on how to watch Brighton vs Ipswich from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

For Brighton fans worried that the progress made by Roberto De Zerbi at the Amex would go up in smoke, Fabian Hürzeler's start must be sweet relief. A little more killer instinct on the road at Arsenal and it would have been three wins from three, with Man Utd among their victims already.

Unsurprisingly, the Tractor Boys collected zero points from Man Utd and Liverpool. But a draw at home to Fulham last time out got the first on the board and now Kieran McKenna's men will be eager for more on Saturday.

Here's where to watch Brighton vs Ipswich live streams online and catch the Premier League 2024/25 action from anywhere.

Key Dates

  • Dates: Saturday, September 14
  • Start time: 10am ET / 3pm BST

Best live streams

How to watch Brighton vs Ipswich live streams in the US

The Brighton vs Ipswich live stream is on the Peacock streaming service only in the US.

The Peacock price is starts at $7.99 a month and you can get 12 months for the price of 10 by opting for an annual plan.

Peacock is available on a wide range of devices. As web-based service on PCs and laptops, it's also compatible with: iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, Vizio Smartcast, select LG smart TVs, and Xfinity Flex 4K.

How to watch Brighton vs Ipswich live streams in the UK

Unfortunately, there will be no Brighton vs Ipswich live stream in the UK as this fixture is subject to the 3pm Saturday blackout.

Sky Sports (128), TNT Sports (52) and Amazon Prime Video (20) have 200 televised matches between them this season, but Brighton vs Ipswich Town isn't one of them.

When does Brighton vs Ipswich start?

Brighton vs Ipswich Town kicks off at 10am ET / 3pm BST on Saturday, September14.

Can I watch Brighton vs Ipswich on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

