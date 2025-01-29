Aston Villa vs Celtic live stream: How to watch Champions League game

The Aston Villa vs Celtic live stream features another Battle of Britain as both sides look to cement a spot in the Champions League last 16 without need of extra games in the playoff round. Below we have all the information on how to watch Aston Villa vs Celtic from anywhere with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

Eighth in the Premier League after two successive draws, Aston Villa need a morale-boosting win after just one victory in their past four Champions League outings has left them sweating for a last 16 spot that had seemed certain. Ninth in the league, a win should be enough for Unai Emery's side to skip the nervy playoff round, but Tyrone Mings' weekend knee injury – though not as serious as first feared – means their center-back crisis has worsened. Left-back Lucas Digne deputized on Sunday and may have to do so again, but there's better news that captain John McGinn returned from hamstring trouble against West Ham at the weekend.

Celtic, meanwhile, are already assured of their first appearance in the Champions League knockouts since 2012/13 but will be determined to record a victory that would give Brendan Rodgers' side a decent shot at a spot in the top eight and direct qualification for the last 16. The Bhoys could well have let the 7-1 matchday 2 demolition at Borussia Dortmund affect them but the goalless draw with free-scoring Atalanta, who average two goals a game in Serie A, and a 3-1 win against RB Leipzig have restored the 1967 European champions' confidence. The Scottish Premiership leaders' star forward Kyogo Furuhashi has joined Ligue 1 side Rennes, while returning replacement Jota is ineligible.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Celtic live streams in the US

The Aston Villa vs Celtic live stream is on Paramount Plus in the USA.

A subscription to Paramount Plus starts at $7.99/month, rising to $12.99 to remove ads. You can save on either package by committing to a yearly subscription.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN to watch Paramount Plus from abroad while you're away from home.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Celtic live streams in the UK

The Aston Villa vs Celtic live stream is on TNT Sports in the UK.

TNT Sports will broadcast more than 185 matches over the course of the season, while also having exclusive rights for every fixture in the Europa League and Conference League.

Adding the sports package to your EE, BT or Sky broadband deal costs £16 per month. Or for on-the-go streaming, pay £30.99 for Discovery+ Premium which includes TNT Sports.

Traveling away from the UK right now? Use a VPN to watch TNT Sports from abroad while you're away from home.

Official Aston Villa vs Celtic broadcasters by region

Africa

The Champions League 2024/25 broadcast rights, including for Aston Villa vs Celtic, for Africa are largely split between beIN Sports and SuperSport. Residents of the following African countries can watch Champions League 2024/25 live streams with a beIN Sports subscription: Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Republic of the Sudan, Republic of South Sudan, Somalia and Tunisia. Satellite TV provider SuperSport has the Champions League 2024/25 TV rights across these regions in Africa: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, St Helena and Ascension, South Africa, United Republic of Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe. South Africa SuperSport will host the Champions League 2024/25 on its satellite channels.

Americas

Canada DAZN has the rights to broadcast the Champions League League 2024/25, including Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb. You can also watch the Europa League and EFL Championship soccer, the Bundesliga, Nations League, rugby and tennis. Latin America The broadcast rights to the Champions League 2024/25 in Latin America, including Aston Villa vs Celtic, are exclusive to Disney+. Get a subscription and if you live in one of the following countries, you won't miss a second of the action. Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela.

Europe

The Champions League 2024/25 season will be shown by various broadcasters and streaming services throughout Europe. You can check out specific information for Aston Villa vs Celtic for your country below. Austria Sky Sport in Austria will show Aston Villa vs Celtic in the Champions League 2024/25. Belgium Play Sports will be showing Aston Villa vs Celtic in the Champions League 2024/25. Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedona and Serbia Fans in the following countries can watch the Champions League 2024/25 contest between Aston Villa vs Celtic on Arena Sport: Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedona and Serbia Bulgaria Voyo Sport has the rights to show Champions League 2024/25 live broadcast of Aston Villa vs Celtic. Cyprus You can view the Champions League 2024/25, including Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb, on Cytavision in Cyprus. Czechia The Champions League 2024/25, including Aston Villa vs Celtic, will be shown on Nova Sport in Czechia. Denmark, Iceland and Sweden Fans in the following countries can watch the Champions League 2024/25, including Aston Villa vs Celtic, on Viaplay: Denmark and Sweden. In Iceland, the majority of games are also on Viaplay, but this fixture is on broadcaster Stöð 2 Sport. Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania Fans in the following countries can watch Aston Villa vs Celtic in the Champions League 2024/25 on Go3 Sport: Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania Finland There will be coverage of Aston Villa vs Celtic in the Champions League 2024/25 in Finland on MTV Katsomo. France There will be coverage of Aston Villa vs Celtic in the Champions League 2024/25 in France on CANAL+. Germany In Germany, the Champions League 2024/25 rights are shared between DAZN Germany and Amazon Prime (one fixture per matchday). Aston Villa vs Celtic will be on DAZN. Greece Greeks should head to Cosmote Sport for the Champions League 2024/25, including Aston Villa vs Celtic. Hungary RTL and Sport TV will share Champions League 2024/25 broadcast duties in Hungary. RTL is home to the Aston Villa vs Celtic fixture. Ireland RTE (free-to-air), Premier Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime will share broadcast coverage of the Champions Leasgue League 2024/25 in Ireland. TNT Sports will be showing Aston Villa vs Celtic. Italy Viewers in Italy can watch the Champions League 2024/25 on Sky Italia and a handful of matches on Amazon Prime. Aston Villa vs Celtic will be shown on Sky Italia. Netherlands Viewers in the Netherlands should tune into Ziggo Sport for the Champions League 2024/25, including Aston Villa vs Celtic. Norway TV2 Play is the home of the Champions League 2024/25 in Norway, including Aston Villa vs Celtic. Portugal DAZN and Sport TV have the rights to air the Champions League 2024/25 in Portugal. DAZN will be showing Aston Villa vs Celtic. Poland TVP has the rights to air the Champions League 2024/25 in Poland, including Aston Villa vs Celtic. Switzerland Fans in Switzerland can watch the Champions League 2024/25 on SRG SSR and Blue Sport. Blue Sport will show Aston Villa vs Celtic. Turkey Tabii in Turkey will host coverage of the Champions League 2024/25, including Aston Villa vs Celtic. Ukraine Megogo will show the Champions League 2024/25 in Ukraine, including Aston Villa vs Celtic.

Asia

China In China, the Champions League 2024/25 will be shown by iQIYI, and QQ Sports Live. Both will be showing Aston Villa vs Celtic. Hong Kong, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand The following countries will be able to watch the Champions League 2024/25 on beIN Sports, including Aston Villa vs Celtic: Hong Kong, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand. India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka Sony LIV is the Champions League 2024/25 broadcaster, including Aston Villa vs Celtic, for India plus Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Japan Wowow will show the Champions League 2024/25, including Aston Villa vs Celtic, in Japan. Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan The Champions League 2024/25 rights, including Aston Villa vs Celtic, for the following Central Asian countries are held by Q Sports: Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. Macau iQiyi is what you need to watch the Champions League 2024/25 in Macau. This includes Aston Villa vs Celtic. Mongolia Premier Sports will show the coverage of the Champions League 2024/25 in Mongolia. This of course includes Aston Villa vs Celtic. South Korea Coverage of the Champions League 2024/25 in South Korea can be found at SPOTV. This includes Aston Villa vs Celtic.

Oceania

Australia Stan Sport has the rights to the Champions League 2024/25 in Australia, including Aston Villa vs Celtic. Prices start from $15 per month (on top of a regular $10 Stan sub, that also features a 30-day free trial). New Zealand & Pacific Islands DAZN is the Champions League 2024/25 TV rights holder in New Zealand and across the Pacific Islands, including: Cook Islands, Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu. This includes the Aston Villa vs Celtic fixture.

Middle East

beIN Sports MENA is the Champions League 2024/25 broadcaster across the Middle East for Aston Villa vs Celtic. You can watch the Champions League 2024/25 live streams with a subscription to beIN Sports in the following Middle East countries: Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

What time is Aston Villa vs Celtic? The Aston Villa vs Celtic live stream kicks off on Wednesday, January 29 at 3pm ET / 8pm GMT.

Can I watch Aston Villa vs Celtic for free? Unfortunately not, though viewers in Ukraine can watch Aston Villa vs Celtic from as little as 119 UAH. There may also be a free trial of a Champions League streaming service in your region.

Can I watch Aston Villa vs Celtic on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024/25 Champions League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@ChampionsLeague), Instagram (@ChampionsLeague), TikTok (@ChampionsLeague) and UEFA's YouTube (@UEFA).