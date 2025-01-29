Aston Villa vs Celtic live stream: How to watch Champions League game

The latest Battle of Britain with the winner likely to avoid the playoffs

John McGinn of Aston Villa during the UEFA Champions League match against Juventus
(Image credit: Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)
The Aston Villa vs Celtic live stream features another Battle of Britain as both sides look to cement a spot in the Champions League last 16 without need of extra games in the playoff round. Below we have all the information on how to watch Aston Villa vs Celtic from anywhere with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

Eighth in the Premier League after two successive draws, Aston Villa need a morale-boosting win after just one victory in their past four Champions League outings has left them sweating for a last 16 spot that had seemed certain. Ninth in the league, a win should be enough for Unai Emery's side to skip the nervy playoff round, but Tyrone Mings' weekend knee injury – though not as serious as first feared – means their center-back crisis has worsened. Left-back Lucas Digne deputized on Sunday and may have to do so again, but there's better news that captain John McGinn returned from hamstring trouble against West Ham at the weekend.

Celtic, meanwhile, are already assured of their first appearance in the Champions League knockouts since 2012/13 but will be determined to record a victory that would give Brendan Rodgers' side a decent shot at a spot in the top eight and direct qualification for the last 16. The Bhoys could well have let the 7-1 matchday 2 demolition at Borussia Dortmund affect them but the goalless draw with free-scoring Atalanta, who average two goals a game in Serie A, and a 3-1 win against RB Leipzig have restored the 1967 European champions' confidence. The Scottish Premiership leaders' star forward Kyogo Furuhashi has joined Ligue 1 side Rennes, while returning replacement Jota is ineligible.

Here's where to watch Aston Villa vs Celtic live streams online from anywhere.

Watch Aston Villa vs Celtic Quick Guide

Key dates

  • Date: Wednesday, January 29
  • Kick-off: 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 8pm GMT

Best streams

How to watch Aston Villa vs Celtic live streams in the US

The Aston Villa vs Celtic live stream is on Paramount Plus in the USA.

A subscription to Paramount Plus starts at $7.99/month, rising to $12.99 to remove ads. You can save on either package by committing to a yearly subscription.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN to watch Paramount Plus from abroad while you're away from home.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Celtic live streams in the UK

The Aston Villa vs Celtic live stream is on TNT Sports in the UK.

TNT Sports will broadcast more than 185 matches over the course of the season, while also having exclusive rights for every fixture in the Europa League and Conference League.

Adding the sports package to your EE, BT or Sky broadband deal costs £16 per month. Or for on-the-go streaming, pay £30.99 for Discovery+ Premium which includes TNT Sports.

Traveling away from the UK right now? Use a VPN to watch TNT Sports from abroad while you're away from home.

Official Aston Villa vs Celtic broadcasters by region

What time is Aston Villa vs Celtic?

The Aston Villa vs Celtic live stream kicks off on Wednesday, January 29 at 3pm ET / 8pm GMT.

Can I watch Aston Villa vs Celtic for free?

Unfortunately not, though viewers in Ukraine can watch Aston Villa vs Celtic from as little as 119 UAH. There may also be a free trial of a Champions League streaming service in your region.

Can I watch Aston Villa vs Celtic on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024/25 Champions League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@ChampionsLeague), Instagram (@ChampionsLeague), TikTok (@ChampionsLeague) and UEFA's YouTube (@UEFA).

