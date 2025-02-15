How to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham: free WSL live streams, TV channels, kick-off time

The Arsenal vs Tottenham Women live stream is a huge clash with more than just North London bragging rights up for grabs. The hosts need to get points to stay within touching distance of the title race.

Over 55,000 tickets have been sold for this match which is one of the budding rivalries in the WSL. Gunners boss Renee Slegers has been stoking the rivalry, saying she hopes that “we can make them very uncomfortable at the Emirates". Her opposite number Robert Vilahamn is looking forward to the occasion and the atmosphere too, saying he believes such attendances “should be the norm”.

On the pitch, Spurs will be able to welcome back Drew Spence and Ella Morris in some capacity. All eyes from the home fans are on recent arrival Chloe Kelly, who forced a move away from Man City in the January transfer window. Kelly’s manager says she has “settled very well” since arriving for her second stint at the club.

These teams have had good breaks ahead of this North London Derby. Arsenal haven’t played for a week, while their opponents have not played a match in a fortnight. Both will want to end on a high before the international break.

Read on to find out how you can watch Arsenal vs Tottenham Women, possibly for free. Make sure you catch all of the Women's Super League live streams in 2024/25 too.

Arsenal vs Tottenham Women Quick Guide Key Dates Date: Sunday, February 16

Start time: 7.30am ET / 12.30pm GMT Best free stream BBC iPlayer (UK)

How to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham WSL live streams for free

The Arsenal vs Tottenham live stream is FREE on BBC iPlayer.

The game is also being shown on BBC Two on linear TV. Fans in the UK will need to have a valid TV license to watch the games on the BBC and iPlayer.

Kiwis can also access the game for free. It is going to be available via the WSL YouTube Channel in New Zealand.

Traveling abroad? Access your usual service with a VPN.

Use a VPN to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham WSL live stream

There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.

How to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham WSL live streams in the US

The Women's Super League 2024/25 live stream rights, including Arsenal vs Tottenham, are held by ESPN.

This means games are available through ESPN Plus. The service costs $10.99 a month, or $109.99 for the year. It is available as part of a bundle with Hulu and Disney Plus. Those plans start at $14.99 a month (with ads).

Visiting the US from the UK? You can still watch your free iPlayer stream by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham WSL live streams in Australia

Optus Sport will show Arsenal vs Tottenham live in Australia.

Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Games not available on this service can be accessed for free via the WSL YouTube channel, though the North London Derby is not one of those fixtures.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham WSL live streams in Canada

The Women's Super League 2024/25 live streams, including Arsenal vs Tottenham, are on Sportsnet Plus in Canada.

Sportsnet Plus have a host of other sports available, including the NHL, Blue Jays baseball and NBA games. Subscriptions start at $14.99 per month. Games not available on this service can be accessed for free via the WSL YouTube channel.

Not at home in Canada this weekend? You can use a VPN like NordVPN to watch the game on your usual subscription from anywhere.

How to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham live streams in New Zealand

The Arsenal vs Tottenham Women's Super League 2024/25 live stream is available for free on YouTube in New Zealand.

DAZN is another place for Kiwis to get the WSL. The service costs NZ$14.99 per month, or you sign up for an annual plan at a discounted rate of NZ$149.99 for the year. Games not available on this service can be accessed for free via the WSL YouTube channel.

If you're traveling whilst the game is on, you can use a VPN like NordVPN to still access your usual free stream from abroad.

Can I watch Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Women on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

Can I watch Arsenal vs Tottenham in the WSL for free? Yes, while some more premium games are found on paid services, there are still plenty of 2024/25 Women's Super League matches streamed free on BBC iPlayer and on the WSL YouTube channel (in certain countries), including Arsenal vs Tottenham.