How to watch 2025 Big Bash League play-offs: live stream BBL 14 cricket online from anywhere

The 14th edition of the Big Bash League is approaching its climax after a thrilling regular season that saw the Hobart Hurricanes, Sydney Sixers, Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Stars reach the play-off stage of the competition. Over the coming days, we’ll find out which of these sides will contest the final on Monday, January 27.

There was an incredible end to the league stage on Sunday when the Stars secured a 40-run victory over the Hurricanes to grab the final spot in the play-offs. It was a remarkable turnaround from Melbourne who after suffering five straight defeats, won five games in a row to keep their chances of the title alive.

Glenn Maxwell excelled for the Stars with 76 not out from 32 balls; his knock securing a win against a Hurricanes team with little to play for after being assured of top spot and a place in the play-offs.

Hobart will now play the second-place Sydney Sixers in the Qualifier, with the winner advancing straight to the final. The losing side will have one more chance to make the showpiece event as they will face the winner of Melbourne against Sydney Thunder.

You won't want to miss any of the action

Watch 2025 Big Bash League Play-off Quick Guide Key Dates Dates: Jan 21-27

Times: The Qualifier - 8.30am GMT / 3.30 a.m. ET / 12.30 a.m. PT / 7.30 p.m. AEDT Best free stream 7plus (Australia)

Watch 2025 Big Bash League play-off live streams for free

Cricket fans in Australia can watch all the play-off matches, including the Big Bash final, FREE on Channel 7 and via the 7plus streaming service.

But what if you're based in Australia but aren't at home to catch the BBL live stream – and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

How to watch 2025 Big Bash League play-off live streams in the US

Big Bash League play-off live streams are on Willow in the US.

Willow TV is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Not got cable? No problem – Willow TV is accessible via OTT provider Sling TV. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $10 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website.

If you have access to the service but are currently out of the country, you can use Surfshark to log in to all your home subscriptions and watch as normal.

How to watch 2025 Big Bash League play-off live streams in the UK

2025 Big Bash League play-off live streams will be broadcast on the Sky Sports Cricket channel. A package of all Sky Sports sports channels costs £22 a month.

Subscribers can watch the cricket on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

Alternatively, a no-commitment daily Now Sports subscription for £14.99, or a similar monthly one for £34.99, will give you access to Big Bash League play-off live streams.

Out of the country? A VPN such as Surfshark can help you to access your home subscriptions from anywhere.

How to watch 2025 Big Bash League play-off live streams in Australia

As mentioned above, cricket fans in Australia are the most fortunate in the world as they can watch 2025 Big Bash League play-off live streams for FREE on Channel 7.

That also means viewers Down Under can watch all of the action online for free via the 7plus streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices.

Kayo Sports is also where you can watch Fox Sports and the BBL. It offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some of its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports. Kayo costs $25 for Kayo One and $35 for Kayo Basic, after a 7-day free trial.

Going to be outside Oz during the BBL? Simply download a VPN to access Channel 7 from overseas, without being blocked.

How to watch 2025 Big Bash League play-off live streams in Rest of World

India

All four matches of the 2025 Big Bash League play-offs will be televised on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.

New Zealand

The 2025 Big Bash League play-offs will be shown in New Zealand on Sky Sport and via the Sky Sport Now streaming service.

South Africa

BBL 14 is being televised on subscription service SuperSport in South Africa. You can also live stream the action via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

Can I watch the 2025 Big Bash League play-offs on my mobile? Yes, most cricket broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

What is the schedule for the Big Bash League play-off stage? Big Bash League 14: playoff fixtures: (all times are AEDT) January 21: Qualifier – Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Sixers, 7.30pm January 22: Knockout – Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Stars, 7.30pm January 24: Challenger – loser of the Qualifier v winner of the Knockout, 7.15pm January 27: Final – winner of the Qualifier v winner of the Challenger, 7.15pm