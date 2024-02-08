Waste Management Phoenix Open live stream 2024: players and how to watch the PGA golf online
Can Scottie Scheffler bag three wins in a row at TPC Scottsdale?
Where can I watch Waste Management Phoenix Open?
You can watch the Waste Management Phoenix Open in the US on the Golf Channel and NBC. It's also available on Peacock. In the UK, it will be shown on Sky Sports, in Canada it's TSN and in Australia it's streaming on Kayo Sports. Use our favourite golf VPN to access coverage from anywhere, if you're away from home. Full details on where to watch the Waste Management Phoenix Open with or without cable just below.
|Dates: Thursday, February 8 - Sunday, February 11
|Venue: TPC Scottsdale, Phoenix, Arizona, USA
|Tee off: 2.15 pm GMT / 9.15 am ET / 6.15 am PT / 1.15 pm AEDT
|Live streams: NBC and Golf Channel (via Sling TV or FuboTV) or Peacock (US) | Sky Sports (UK) | TSN (CAN) | Kayo Sports (AUS)
|Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream
Waste Management Phoenix Open preview
One of the most raucous events on the PGA Tour, the Waste Management Phoenix Open will see a host of the world’s best players competing for a huge $8.8 million purse in front of hundreds of thousands of rowdy spectators.
Scottie Scheffler arrives at the tournament as the two-time defending champion having shot –19 in 2023 to finish two shots clear of nearest challenger Nick Taylor, and five ahead of third-placed Jon Rahm. The American will now be looking to make history by securing a hat-trick of consecutive wins.
The world number one will face tough competition from the likes of 2023 FedEx Cup champion Viktor Hovland, two-time major winner Justin Thomas and former champion Rickie Fowler, as well as other big names such as Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau, Sam Burns and Cameron Young.
Sam Ryder will also return to the scene of one of his most iconic golf shots. In 2022, the American made a hole-in-one on the par-three 16th and sent the infamous “Coliseum” stand into raptures. Holding more than 20,000 spectators, they’ll be desperate to see another ace this year.
It promises to be a hugely entertaining tournament and one you won’t want to miss. So read on as we explain how to watch a Waste Management Phoenix Open live stream online wherever you are.
How to watch the Waste Management Phoenix Open with cable replacement TV
In the US, the Waste Management Phoenix Open is being shown on the Golf Channel and NBC. If you've got the channels on cable, simply head to the Golf Channel website or the NBC website and log in with your cable credentials to stream the golf online.
If you don't have them, you can sign up to a cable replacement service to get access to them in an instant.
Sling TV is perhaps the best value cord-cutting service out there right now. Its Sling Blue plan hosts NBC and is $40 a month, while an $11 Sports Extra add-on nets you the extra Golf Channel coverage as well.
Another great option if all you're after this week is the golf is FuboTV, as it includes both the Golf Channel and NBC in its Starter plan.
At $74.99 per month, it's pricier than Sling but still a reasonable alternative to traditional cable with the flexibility to cancel at any point - and if you haven't had Fubo before, you can take advantage of its FREE trial and watch the Waste Management Phoenix Open without paying a penny, if that's how you choose to play it.
How to watch the Waste Management Phoenix Open without cable
With NBC firmly in charge of this year's Waste Management Open, you can also stream every session of the golf on Peacock TV, NBC's streaming service.
Plans start from $5.99 a month (can be cancelled any time) and, as well as the golf, a Peacock TV subscription gives you access to Premier League soccer, WWE, Premiership rugby, and the best that NBC has to offer on demand.
Watch the Waste Management Phoenix Open online from abroad
You needn't find yourself in a pickle if you're abroad either, as using a good VPN as described above will let you watch the streaming services and content you pay for at home, from anywhere in the world.
How to watch Waste Management Phoenix Open from outside your country
We've listed more viewing options below, but if you're outside your country of residence - whether that's the US, Australia, the UK or anywhere else - and try to start streaming Waste Management Phoenix Open via your local broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.
By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.
Use a VPN to watch Waste Management Phoenix Open from anywhere:
We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.
Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble.
How to use a VPN to watch the Waste Management Phoenix Open
Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...
1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.
2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'USA' for Peacock.
3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - Peacock for Americans abroad.
How to watch Waste Management Phoenix Open: live stream golf in the UK
UK-based golf fans can tune into all of the Waste Management Phoenix Open action on Sky Sports.
Live coverage of the Waste Management Phoenix Open is available through the Sky Sports Golf channel and it's as comprehensive as it gets, running from 2.15pm each day.
Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles.
For those without Sky, the best option is a Now Sky Sports monthly membership. But to go all out, check out our guide to today's best Sky TV packages and deals.
Not in the UK this weekend? To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN as detailed above.
How to watch Waste Management Phoenix Open: live stream golf in Canada
Canadian golf fans will find that TSN is providing coverage of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, though it's skipping day 1 entirely.
Coverage starts at 10:45 am ET / 7.45 am PT on Saturday and Sunday.
If you get TSN as part of your cable package, you'll just be able to log in to the TSN website with details of your provider and get access to a Phoenix Open live stream.
It's a walk in the park for cord-cutters too, who can subscribe to TSN+ on a streaming-only basis from just $8 a month or $80 annually.
Just remember that if you're abroad right now you can use a VPN to magically transport yourself back in Canada to live stream Phoenix Open coverage just like you would at home.
How to watch the Waste Management Phoenix Open in Australia
Golf fans Down Under can live stream the Waste Management Phoenix Open on Fox Sports or the excellent-value streaming service Kayo Sports.
You'll need to have a paid subscription to watch on Fox Sports or via a Foxtel subscription. For a cheaper alternative, you can live stream Waste Management Phoenix Open golf online through slick streaming platform Kayo.
Kayo price plans start from a super affordable AUD$25 a month – really good value considering how much premium live sports action it hosts.
Not in Australia right now? Aussies abroad looking to watch a Waste Management Phoenix Open live stream should find that a good VPN helps them access their home streaming services wherever they are.
Waste Management Phoenix Open: players
