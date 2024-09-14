Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream: how to watch the Premier League from anywhere

How-to
By
published

Can Spurs capitalize on the absences of Rice and Odegaard?

Son Heung-Min does his trademark camera frame celebration, in the blue and white Spurs home kit, after scoring a goal in the Premier League.
(Image credit: Getty Images / Visionhaus)
Jump to:

Watch Tottenham vs Arsenal live streams, with the first North London Derby of the season set to raise hopes of a title challenge with one hand while doling out a sobering reality check with the other. Below we have all the information on how to watch Tottenham vs Arsenal from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, live streams and start times.

Their team may have blundered out of the blocks in uninspiring fashion, but Spurs fans are looking forward to this more than the Arsenal faithful. That's because the Gunners will be without the suspended Declan Rice and injured Martin Odegaard, whose understudies Thomas Partey and Jorginho have never inspired much confidence.

Arsenal's recent draw with Brighton means that Mikel Arteta's men are already playing catchup as far as the title race is concerned, and more dropped points here would damage more than their local pride. Tottenham, to Ange Postecoglou's dismay, have picked up from where they left off at the tail-end of last season, but there's hope that £65m man Dominic Solanke could return to inject some much-needed urgency into their play.

Here's where to watch Tottenham vs Arsenal live streams online and catch the Premier League 2024/25 action from anywhere.

Watch Tottenham vs Arsenal Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Date: Sunday, September 15
  • Start time: 9am ET / 2pm BST

Best live streams

Use a VPN to watch any Tottenham vs Arsenal stream

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 60% off with this deal.

View Deal

How to watch Tottenham vs Arsenal live streams in the US

The Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream is on NBC's USA Network in the US.

If you're a Peacock subscriber, you'll be able to stream the game there the day after (Monday) on replay. Subscriptions cost from $7.99 per month.

If you don't have a cable plan that features USA, you can watch Tottenham vs Arsenal live online through an OTT streaming service like Sling TV. You'll need its Sling Blue plan, which costs from $40 a month (with your 50% off your first month), but note that NBC channels are only available in certain markets, so check here that yours is eligible here.

Another more comprehensive option is Fubo, which costs from $79.99 a month but you can try it out with its 7-day free trial.

How to watch Tottenham vs Arsenal live streams in the UK

The Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream is on Sky Sports in the UK.

Sky Sports is showing a total of 128 Premier League TV fixtures this season, with packages starting from £22 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports Memberships start at £14.99.

Official Tottenham vs Arsenal broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

When does Tottenham vs Arsenal start?

Tottenham vs Arsenal kicks off at 9am ET / 2pm BST on Sunday, September 15.

Can I watch Tottenham vs Arsenal on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all Premier League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@PremierLeague), Instagram (@PremierLeague), TikTok (@PremierLeague) and YouTube (@PremierLeague).

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Aatif Sulleyman
Aatif Sulleyman

Aatif is a freelance copywriter and journalist based in the UK. He’s written about technology, science and politics for publications including Gizmodo, The Independent, Trusted Reviews and Newsweek, but focuses on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: sport and penny-pinching.