These Star Wars Oreos are the cookies you've been waiting for – whether you’re Sith or Jedi

While May the 4th – aka Star Wars Day – has passed, the force is still strong with Oreo. The iconic cookie and Star Wars have collaborated to create a sweet treat that transcends the light side and the dark side of the force.

The special-edition Star Wars Oreo Cookie Packs are arriving in stores on June 10 across the United States and will be available for presale from May 30, 2024, at a dedicated landing page.

However, much like the adventures that Star Wars has delivered since 1977, there is a bit of chance involved. Why? Well, the packaging is the same for either a Jedi, light-side, or Sith, dark-side pack. That’s not a bad deal, though, considering the artwork is from Greg Hildebrandt, who’s been illustrating Star Wars posters since its inception.

You won’t know whether you have a light or dark side pack of the limited-edition Oreo cookies until you open it. Either route, you get Oreo cookies with an embossed design from a character or element from either side of the force. Light-side cookies will sport blue “kyber” sugar crystals, while the dark side gets a red “kyber” element.

(Image credit: Oreo)

Oreo and Lucas Film have also developed ten designs for the dark and the light sides – 20 in total. Light-side Oreo designs include fan favorites like Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Mace Windu, and Han Solo as well as the iconic R2-D2, and C3P0 droids.

In contrast, dark-side cookies pull from the Sith side of the galaxy, including Count Dooku, Stormtroopers, Darth Vader, Jaba the Hutt, and Darth Sidious. I certainly appreciate the spread of characters that Oreo is delivering with these cookies, and it adds to the fun of guessing which you might get.

The cookie packaging is pretty great, sporting Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker facing off on the front, with other characters featured that you might also be embossed on an Oreo. We’re eager to go hands-on with Star Wars Oreo Cookies and find out if we're either with the light side of the force or the dark side.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If your destiny lies with getting a pack of these Oreos, you may want to join in on the pre-sale on May 30th, 2024, or you can test your luck when these arrive nationwide on June 10, 2024.

The only thing left is finding some blue milk to complete the experience with these.