Stitch crashes into earth and steals our hearts with the first trailer for the live-action Lilo & Stitch

Disney has released the first trailer for the live-action Lilo & Stitch

It's our first peek at the entire cast, including Maia Kealoha as Lilo

The film will make its theatrical debut on May 23, 2025.

We can finally say, ‘Aloha!’ to our first real look at the live-action Lilo & Stitch, thanks to the official trailer. And let’s just say as someone who loves Stitch – including the original, ‘Stitch has a Glitch,’ and the TV series – Lilo & Stitch: The Series – it’s a journey.

It’s pretty packed, displaying all sorts of emotions as we’ve come to expect from the main character, yet the two-minute and 24-second trailer does fly by. It also provides a first look at most of the cast, including Maia Kealoha as Lilo, Sydney Agudong as Nani, Billy Magnussen as Pleakley, and Zach Galifianakis as Jumba. Of course, we also hear plenty of Chris Sanders reprising his role as Stitch.

The trailer starts with the apprehension of Stitch – aka a ‘dangerous experiment’ – but it quickly falls off the rails with a glimpse of the iconic alien in a red starship. Then, we flash to Hawaii and see Lilo spotting a shooting star and wishing for a ‘best friend.’ Quick enough after that, we hear ‘fluffy,’ see Nani, the sounds of Elvis come through, and chaos err, fun ensues.

You can watch it for yourself below, and it’s our look at the film and the whole cast ahead of the release on May 23, 2025.

Lilo & Stitch | Official Trailer | In Theaters May 23 - YouTube Watch On

Lilo & Stitch is the latest live-action remake of an iconic Disney film. Snow White, another live-action remake, is set to release on March 21, 2025. It’s been a trend for Disney, which also did a live-action Beauty and the Beast – and you can now build the iconic castle from that franchise out of Lego – and The Lion King.

With Lilo & Stitch, though, the hype is here, and this could wind up being the best live-action remake from Disney as of yet. Especially with the original voice of Stitch – Chris Sanders – reprising his role and doing a lovely job, at least from the trailer so far.

The trailer also provides a first – if only super quick – at Pleakly, and Billy Magnussen, as well as Zach Galifianakis, but no signs of an animated Jumba as of yet. We also see Cobra Bubbles, played by Courtney B. Vance, and in the name of fan service – which this trailer does a lot of – we saw ice cream/a snow cone fall on the ground.

(Image credit: Disney)

All in all, the official trailer has leveled up my excitement for Lilo & Stitch, and if you weren’t sold as of yet, I think this will do the trick. In the meantime, I will head to one of the best streaming services – Disney+ – to rewatch the original, the sequel, and some other Stitch content.

And if you're looking to pass the time in the lead-up to the film, we've seen a trove of new Lilo & Stitch toys and collectibles. Here are a few of our favorites.

Lilo & Stitch will hit theaters on May 23, 2025.