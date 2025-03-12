Stitch crashes into earth and steals our hearts with the first trailer for the live-action Lilo & Stitch

News
By published

No one is left behind with our first look at the cast in the live-action

Lilo &amp; Stitch Official Trailer
(Image credit: Disney)
  • Disney has released the first trailer for the live-action Lilo & Stitch
  • It's our first peek at the entire cast, including Maia Kealoha as Lilo
  • The film will make its theatrical debut on May 23, 2025.

We can finally say, ‘Aloha!’ to our first real look at the live-action Lilo & Stitch, thanks to the official trailer. And let’s just say as someone who loves Stitch – including the original, ‘Stitch has a Glitch,’ and the TV series – Lilo & Stitch: The Series – it’s a journey.

It’s pretty packed, displaying all sorts of emotions as we’ve come to expect from the main character, yet the two-minute and 24-second trailer does fly by. It also provides a first look at most of the cast, including Maia Kealoha as Lilo, Sydney Agudong as Nani, Billy Magnussen as Pleakley, and Zach Galifianakis as Jumba. Of course, we also hear plenty of Chris Sanders reprising his role as Stitch.

The trailer starts with the apprehension of Stitch – aka a ‘dangerous experiment’ – but it quickly falls off the rails with a glimpse of the iconic alien in a red starship. Then, we flash to Hawaii and see Lilo spotting a shooting star and wishing for a ‘best friend.’ Quick enough after that, we hear ‘fluffy,’ see Nani, the sounds of Elvis come through, and chaos err, fun ensues.

You can watch it for yourself below, and it’s our look at the film and the whole cast ahead of the release on May 23, 2025.

Lilo & Stitch | Official Trailer | In Theaters May 23 - YouTube Lilo & Stitch | Official Trailer | In Theaters May 23 - YouTube
Watch On

Lilo & Stitch is the latest live-action remake of an iconic Disney film. Snow White, another live-action remake, is set to release on March 21, 2025. It’s been a trend for Disney, which also did a live-action Beauty and the Beast – and you can now build the iconic castle from that franchise out of Lego – and The Lion King.

With Lilo & Stitch, though, the hype is here, and this could wind up being the best live-action remake from Disney as of yet. Especially with the original voice of Stitch – Chris Sanders – reprising his role and doing a lovely job, at least from the trailer so far.

The trailer also provides a first – if only super quick – at Pleakly, and Billy Magnussen, as well as Zach Galifianakis, but no signs of an animated Jumba as of yet. We also see Cobra Bubbles, played by Courtney B. Vance, and in the name of fan service – which this trailer does a lot of – we saw ice cream/a snow cone fall on the ground.

Lilo & Stitch Official Trailer

(Image credit: Disney)

All in all, the official trailer has leveled up my excitement for Lilo & Stitch, and if you weren’t sold as of yet, I think this will do the trick. In the meantime, I will head to one of the best streaming servicesDisney+ – to rewatch the original, the sequel, and some other Stitch content.

And if you're looking to pass the time in the lead-up to the film, we've seen a trove of new Lilo & Stitch toys and collectibles. Here are a few of our favorites.

Lego Stitch
Lego Stitch: was $64.99 now $51.99 at Amazon

From 730 pieces, you'll build your own Lego version of stitch, which has the character enjoying an ice cream cone and rocking a a flower on his head. Also available at Lego for $64.99.

View Deal
WOW! Stuff Stitch Puppetronic
WOW! Stuff Stitch Puppetronic: $76.49 at Amazon

This high-tech version of Stitch stands over 18 inches tall and produces over 100 sounds and movements.

View Deal
Lego Stitch Brickheadz
Lego Stitch Brickheadz: $9.99 at LEGO

At 152 pieces, you'll build a compact version of Stitch in the Lego Brickheadz style.

View Deal

Lilo & Stitch will hit theaters on May 23, 2025.

You might also like

Jacob Krol
Jacob Krol
US Managing Editor News

Jacob Krol is the US Managing Editor, News for TechRadar. He’s been writing about technology since he was 14 when he started his own tech blog. Since then Jacob has worked for a plethora of publications including CNN Underscored, TheStreet, Parade, Men’s Journal, Mashable, CNET, and CNBC among others.

He specializes in covering companies like Apple, Samsung, and Google and going hands-on with mobile devices, smart home gadgets, TVs, and wearables. In his spare time, you can find Jacob listening to Bruce Springsteen, building a Lego set, or binge-watching the latest from Disney, Marvel, or Star Wars.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
An animated girl holds up a paddle with a whale behind her
Moana 2 sets sail for streaming as it gets a confirmed Disney+ release date
An animated girl holds up a paddle with a whale behind her
3 new movies and shows on Disney+ and Hulu that I can't wait to stream
An animated girl holds up a paddle with a whale behind her
New Disney+ movies: every new film to stream in March 2025, including Moana 2
Mufasa is joined by another lion, a monkey and a bird in this promotional image
Mufasa: The Lion King prowls onto Disney+ as it finally gets a streaming release date
Roz the robot gazes at a woodland animal in its hole in a tree
The Wild Robot's Chris Sanders on directing 'the film of a lifetime', risk-taking, the 2025 Oscars, and the return of Lilo and Stitch
Joy and Sadness animated characters from Inside Out surrounded by glowing lights
‘My goal was to direct Empire Strikes Back’: Inside Out 2 director on making the most successful animated movie ever
Latest in Entertainment
Lilo &amp; Stitch Official Trailer
Stitch crashes into earth and steals our hearts with the first trailer for the live-action Lilo & Stitch
Glasgow Rangers&#039; Nigerian forward Cyriel Dessers runs with the ball during a UEFA Europa League round of 16 first-leg football match in March 2025
Rangers vs Fenerbahce live stream: How to watch UEFA Europa League online
Tottenham Hotspur player Lucas Bergvall participates in the match at the AFAS Stadium for the UEFA Europa League
Tottenham vs AZ live stream: How to watch the Europa League online from anywhere
A close up of Captain America with Thor and Hulk in the background during the Assemble scene in Avengers: Endgame
'We will draw inspiration': Joe and Anthony Russo reveal which of Marvel's Secret Wars comic book series have influenced Avengers 5 and 6's plot
Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United celebrates after scoring their side&#039;s first goal during a Premier League match in March 2025
Man Utd vs Real Sociedad live stream: How to watch the Europa League game online
Indy the Dog sitting in front of the TV
South by Southwest has given me 4 new horror movies to look forward to, including one from a dog's perspective
Latest in News
Lilo &amp; Stitch Official Trailer
Stitch crashes into earth and steals our hearts with the first trailer for the live-action Lilo & Stitch
GTA 5
GTA Online publisher Take-Two is gunning for a black market that’s basically heaven for cheaters
Y2K cast looking shocked
Y2K has a streaming release date on Max, so you can witness the technology uprising at home
The Discovery+ homepage
Discovery+ just got a big update to its streaming app that makes it more like Max – here are 5 great new features to try
Two Android phones on a green and blue background showing Google Messages
Struggling with slow Google Messages photo transfers? Google says new update will make 'noticeable difference'
China
Chinese hackers targeting Juniper Networks routers, so patch now
More about entertainment
Glasgow Rangers&#039; Nigerian forward Cyriel Dessers runs with the ball during a UEFA Europa League round of 16 first-leg football match in March 2025

Rangers vs Fenerbahce live stream: How to watch UEFA Europa League online
Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United celebrates after scoring their side&#039;s first goal during a Premier League match in March 2025

Man Utd vs Real Sociedad live stream: How to watch the Europa League game online
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones in black on orange background with price cut text

Save $100 on the Sony WH-1000XM4 - our best headphones for most people
See more latest
Most Popular
Y2K cast looking shocked
Y2K has a streaming release date on Max, so you can witness the technology uprising at home
China
Chinese hackers targeting Juniper Networks routers, so patch now
GTA 5
GTA Online publisher Take-Two is gunning for a black market that’s basically heaven for cheaters
Bolt Zeus 2c26-032 PCIe card
This GPU vendor I've never heard of claims its card is 10x faster than an Nvidia RTX 5090 at real time path tracing
Google Meet create custom backgrounds
More AI features are coming to Google Workspace
A mockup of the possible Apple M3 Ultra logo
Performance isn't the only reason you should buy Apple's M3 Ultra Mac Studio - it's reportedly one of the most power-efficient processors too
The Discovery+ homepage
Discovery+ just got a big update to its streaming app that makes it more like Max – here are 5 great new features to try
Apple products all showing different versions of the Apple Photos app
Apple Photos could actually win you over in iOS 18.4 – here are 4 improvements that are coming
Google Chrome dark mode
Google updates Chrome extension rules to ban affiliate link injection without user action or benefit
JBL Charge 6
JBL's new Bluetooth speakers bring all the upgrades I most wanted to see, and they're coming soon