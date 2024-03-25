Scotland vs Northern Ireland live stream: how to watch 2024 international friendly online

The Scotland vs Northern Ireland live stream takes place on Tuesday, March 26. It might be a friendly, but these teams haven’t met for nine years. Expect there to be plenty of passion on and off the pitch in this 2024 international derby.

Best of all, you can watch the game for FREE in some places. Read on to get full details of how to catch the action.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Kick-off: 7.45pm GMT / 3.45pm ET / 12.45am PT / 6.45am AEDT (Mar 27) FREE streams: BBC iPlayer (UK) Use NordVPN to watch any stream

The Tartan Army got a bit of a trouncing last week, losing 4-0 to Netherlands. Although they did not actually play that badly, the result means they have not won in six games and will want to put that right back in front of their own fans.

The visitors did a bit better on their trip to Romania, drawing 1-1 thanks to a goal from Jamie Reid. Michael O'Neill’s side will not be heading to Germany, after a frustrating qualifying campaign. They did pick up a decent win against Denmark during the campaign, showing the hosts cannot take them lightly.

Steve Clarke, though, will be leading his men to Euro 2024. The squad will want to take this opportunity to impress the manager and book their place on that plane. When they last met, it was Scotland that came out on top, winning 1-0. Can they repeat the feat?

How to watch the Scotland vs Northern Ireland live stream for FREE

BBC shows various internationals from the home nations and will be showing Scotland vs Northern Ireland for free on BBC iPlayer. It is also being shown on BBC 3, BBC Scotland and BBC Northern Ireland. Kick-off is set for 7.45 pm GMT on Tuesday evening. For added on-the-go viewing convenience, BBC iPlayer has an excellent app that's available on nearly everything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device, phone or console of choice. If you're outside the UK but want your usual coverage, you can use a VPN. (Scotland vs Northern Ireland is being shown on paid service Viaplay, as well as the BBC.)

Watch the Scotland vs Northern Ireland live stream from anywhere

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your usual coverage of the 2024 Euro qualifiers, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Scotland vs Northern Ireland live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Can you watch Scotland vs Northern Ireland: live stream soccer in the US without cable?

Scotland vs Northern Ireland kicks off at 3.45pm ET / 12.45am PT on Tuesday, March 26. Unfortunately, it is not being in show in the US. However, if you are travelling from the UK, or another country showing the game, you can use a VPN to tune into the BBC coverage as if you were at home.

How to live stream Scotland vs Northern Ireland in Australia

In Australia, Scotland vs Northern Ireland is being shown on Optus Sport. The game kicks off at 6.45am AEDT first thing on Wednesday morning, so brace yourself for an early rise. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can get a monthly subscription to Optus Sport from AU$24.99. For existing Optus customers, Optus Sport prices start at $6.99 per month. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use a VPN and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Scotland vs Northern Ireland: live stream in Canada

Soccer fans in Canada can watch Scotland vs Northern Ireland on streaming service DAZN, with kick-off set for 3.45pm ET / 12.45pm PT on Tuesday afternoon. DAZN costs just $20 per month or there's an annual subscription for $150, which also gets you live coverage of plenty more international soccer, huge boxing events, WTA tennis, snooker, NFL and much more. Use a VPN to watch Scotland vs Northern Ireland on DAZN while abroad. It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).