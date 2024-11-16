Ramirez vs Billam-Smith live stream: watch boxing for free online and on TV – PPV, start time, full card

The WBO Championship and the WBA Championship will both be on the line in a unification cruiserweight fight on Saturday. Riyadh in Saudi Arabia will host what promises to be a spectacular bout between the WBA belt-holder Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez and the WBO champion Chris Billam-Smith.
Ramirez boasts a formidable 46-1 professional record and begins as the favorite. Billam-Smith has won three consecutive world championship fights, though, and he will hope to cause an upset here.
Ramirez is a southpaw boxer who wears down opponents with his relentless forward pressure. Billam-Smith does not have much experience of fighting southpaws, so Ramírez's stance brings its own issues. Billam-Smith is physically and mentally tough, but this is the biggest challenge of his career to date.
Here's where to watch and stream Ramirez vs Billam-Smith live streams – the full fight – from anywhere in the world, including options to tune in for FREE.
Ramirez vs Billam-Smith tale of the tape
|Header Cell - Column 0
|Gilberto Ramirez
|Chris Billam-Smith
|Nationality
|Mexican
|British
|Date of birth
|June 19, 1991
|August 2, 1990
|Height
|6' 2.5"
|6' 2"
|Reach
|75"
|75"
|Total fights
|47
|25
|Record
|46-1 (30 KOs)
|20-1 (13 KOs)
Gilberto Ramirez vs Chris Billam-Smith full card
- Gilberto Ramirez vs. Chris Billam-Smith (For the WBA and WBO cruiserweight titles)
- Jose Carlos Ramirez vs. Arnold Barbosa Jr. (Super lightweight)
- Oscar Collazo vs. Thammanoon Niyomtrong (For Collazo's WBO minimumweight title)
- Wiliam Zepeda Segura vs. Tevin Farmer (Lightweight)
- Oscar Duarte Jurado vs. Botirzhon Akhmedov (Super lightweight)
