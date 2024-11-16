Ramirez vs Billam-Smith live stream: watch boxing for free online and on TV – PPV, start time, full card

The WBO Championship and the WBA Championship will both be on the line in a unification cruiserweight fight on Saturday. Riyadh in Saudi Arabia will host what promises to be a spectacular bout between the WBA belt-holder Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez and the WBO champion Chris Billam-Smith.

Ramirez boasts a formidable 46-1 professional record and begins as the favorite. Billam-Smith has won three consecutive world championship fights, though, and he will hope to cause an upset here.

Ramirez is a southpaw boxer who wears down opponents with his relentless forward pressure. Billam-Smith does not have much experience of fighting southpaws, so Ramírez's stance brings its own issues. Billam-Smith is physically and mentally tough, but this is the biggest challenge of his career to date.

Here's where to watch and stream Ramirez vs Billam-Smith live streams – the full fight – from anywhere in the world, including options to tune in for FREE.

Watch Ramirez vs Billam-Smith in USA

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Main event Undercard Time 5pm ET / 2pm PT 12pm ET / 9am PT Streaming service DAZN DAZN TV channel Unavailable Unavailable

Ramirez vs Billam-Smith is being shown by DAZN in the US. The good news is that you only need a DAZN Freemium account to watch the fight, including the entire undercard. Just enter your email address and personal details and you can tune in for nothing!

US resident traveling outside your home country? You can use a VPN to access your American subscriptions account from anywhere.

Watch Ramírez vs Billam-Smith in UK

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Main Event Undercard Time 10pm GMT 5pm GMT Streaming service DAZN DAZN TV channel Sky Sports Main Event Sky Sports Mix

The Ramirez vs Billam-Smith is also being shown by DAZN in the UK. It won't cost you a penny to stream the fight with a DAZN Freemium account, so sign up today to take advantage of this great deal.

Another option in the UK is Sky Sports, with the undercard on Sky Sports Mix and the star attraction on Sky Sports Main Event. Sky Sports packages start from £22 per month (on top of a Sky subscription). It's not a PPV, so a standard Sky Sports subscription will suffice to watch the Ramirez vs Billam-Smith bout.

Travelling outside the UK? You can use a VPN to access your home subscriptions from anywhere.

Watch Ramirez vs Billam-Smith in Australia

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Main Event Undercard Time 9am AEDT (Sun) 4am AEDT (Sun) Streaming service DAZN DAZN TV channel Unavailable Unavailable

The Ramirez vs Billam-Smith is being shown by DAZN in Australia too. As above, you don't need to commit to a contract or pay any fees – a DAZN Freemium account is all you need to watch the main fight and the undercard.

Travelling outside Oz and want to use your subscription from back home? You can use a VPN to access your usual accounts from anywhere.

Watch Ramirez vs Billam-Smith from anywhere!

If you find yourself stuck for a local Ramirez vs Billam-Smith live stream, then you might want to try a VPN. We rate NordVPN as the best. A VPN allows you to set your device's location to anywhere in the world. That way, you can your usual live streams no matter where you are. Give it a whirl.

Ramirez vs Billam-Smith tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Gilberto Ramirez Chris Billam-Smith Nationality Mexican British Date of birth June 19, 1991 August 2, 1990 Height 6' 2.5" 6' 2" Reach 75" 75" Total fights 47 25 Record 46-1 (30 KOs) 20-1 (13 KOs)

Gilberto Ramirez vs Chris Billam-Smith full card

Gilberto Ramirez vs. Chris Billam-Smith (For the WBA and WBO cruiserweight titles)

Jose Carlos Ramirez vs. Arnold Barbosa Jr. (Super lightweight)

Oscar Collazo vs. Thammanoon Niyomtrong (For Collazo's WBO minimumweight title)

Wiliam Zepeda Segura vs. Tevin Farmer (Lightweight)

Oscar Duarte Jurado vs. Botirzhon Akhmedov (Super lightweight)