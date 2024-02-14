Marvel's Fantastic Four movie finally lands its cast, plus a new release date and title

A new title, cast details, release date, and first piece of artwork? What a day to be a Fantastic Four fan!

We've been waiting with bated breath for some official news on Marvel's Fantastic Four movie for a long time. The wait, though, is finally over, as the comic book giant has dropped some massive news about its hotly-anticipated film.

First up, the biggest reveal of the lot: the Fantastic Four movie's official cast. Making the announcement on its social media channels – including X/Twitter – Marvel confirmed that Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us), Vanessa Kirby (Napoleon), Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear) have officially signed on to play Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman, Johnny Storm/The Human Torch, and Ben Grimm/The Thing.

Happy Valentine’s Day from Marvel’s First Family! Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn are The Fantastic Four.Marvel Studios' #TheFantasticFour, in theaters July 25, 2025. pic.twitter.com/dOmLG0m7ieFebruary 14, 2024 See more

But wait, there's more. Marvel also revealed it'll now fly into theaters on July 25, 2025. That was the date previously held by Marvel Phase 5 film Thunderbolts, whose latest release delay is sure to bump it out of that line-up of movies and Disney Plus shows and into Marvel Phase 6.

The movie also has a new title: it's now called The Fantastic 4, which is a two-fold marketing plot from Marvel Studios. For one, it's a nostalgic call-back to the title of the iconic superhero group's first-ever comic book – The Fantastic Four #1, which was released in November 1961. Perhaps more importantly, though, The Fantastic 4 title differentiates it from the superhero team's previous big-screen outings – those being 2005's Fantastic Four and its 2015 reboot namesake.

Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four arrives in theaters July 25, 2025. pic.twitter.com/Y8KfOo8ZoZFebruary 14, 2024 See more

Lastly, The Fantastic 4's first piece of official artwork has been unveiled by Marvel (see the X post above). The Disney subsidiary revealed the film's new name and release date alongside said artwork, which is certainly giving off the retro-futuristic vibes that the supergroup are renowned for.

The end of a drawn-out, rumor-filled era

The Fantastic Four casting rumor mill can finally rest. (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

It's about time we learned official details about The Fantastic 4. Ever since the superhero movie was first announced in July 2019, there's been no end to the speculation about who'll play the iconic quartet. Indeed, the rumor mill has been in overdrive for at least 18 months, with a number of big-name stars reportedly holding talks with Marvel about appearing in the forthcoming flick.

In January 2022, we first reported that Marvel was ready to cast the lead roles in its Fantastic Four film, only for the comic book giant to, well, not do so. Since then, Jurassic World star Bryce Dallas Howard has batted away suggestions she would play The Invisible Woman, Star Wars alumnus Adam Driver was linked with playing the group's legendary villain Doctor Doom and Richards, and the likes of Margot Robbie, Paul Mescal, and Dev Patel were reportedly tapped for various roles.

All in all, the sheer number of Fantastic Four movie cast rumors sent Marvel fans into a tailspin, and led director Matt Shakman to ask fans to ignore the growing speculation about who would feature.

Things, though, continued to escalate. Per an unlikely source, Marvel was said to have officially cast Pedro Pascal as Mr. Fantastic in early February – the apparent confirmation coming three months after Pascal was reportedly tapped to star in the Marvel film. Shakman appeared to reveal this was the case on Instagram before deleting the post 24 hours later once the unveiling gained traction.

Kirby seemed set to play Storm, too, with the Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning actor coyly telling TechRadar it "would be an honor" to portray The Invisible Woman in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Moss-Bachrach was similarly skittish when asked about his likely involvement in January.

Thankfully, Marvel has put an end to this long-running speculation and finally put us all out of our misery. And by misery, we mean made us all the more excited for The Fantastic 4. July 2025 can't come soon enough.