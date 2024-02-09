Marvel has debuted 3 new MCU timelines on Disney Plus, and I couldn't be happier

Marvel has made it even easier to watch its films and TV shows in the order you want on Disney Plus.

If you've grown tired of the increasingly complex nature of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), do I have some good news for you.

Yesterday (February 8), Marvel announced that it had added a bunch of new MCU timelines to Disney Plus – but don't worry, it's not as bad as it sounds. The launch of three new timelines actually makes it easier for long-time fans and newcomers alike to enjoy each Marvel flick (read our best Marvel movies guide while you're here) and shows they want to watch.

So, what are these new timelines? Per Marvel.com, the first is the MCU Infinity Saga. It comprises Marvel Phases 1 through 3, which is made up of the first 21 movies and a bunch of TV spin-off shorts known as One Shots. The second timeline is the MCU Multiverse Saga, which is currently ongoing, and contains Marvel Phase 4 and Marvel Phase 5. It'll also include Marvel Phase 6 when that lineup of films and TV series eventually begins.

It's now even easier to stream the Marvel content you want to watch on Disney Plus (Image credit: Disney Plus)

The final addition is the MCU Movie Timeline. As the name suggests, this collection includes every Marvel movie to date, beginning with 2008's Iron Man and currently ending with 2023's The Marvels. You can learn more about watching all 31 films either chronologically or by their release dates by reading our Marvel movies in order guide.

As for the MCU's so-called Sacred Timeline, which existed prior to the Multiverse Saga's genesis, and was the only timeline to exist on Disney Plus until recently, it's been renamed. It's now known as the Complete Timeline, and it contains everything Marvel Studios has ever made (or had a hand in developing). That means you'll find all 31 movies, 10 MCU TV shows, every single One Shot, and the Netflix Marvel TV shows, which will be music to the ears of anyone (me included) who adored Netflix's Marvel output, such as Daredevil and Jessica Jones.

A victory for MCU accessibility

Loki is one of many terrific MCU TV shows you can stream on Disney Plus (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney Plus)

The debut of three new MCU timelines on Disney Plus, aka one of the world's best streaming services, is sure to be welcomed by new and old fans alike.

Indeed, if you're a first-time viewer who's daunted by the prospect of working your way through over the gamut of MCU productions, you don't have to stream everything off the bat. For example, you could start with the Infinity Saga Timelines, which 'only' comprises 21 movies. Okay, there are eight One Shots included in this timeline but, Agent Carter aside, they don't really add to the experience, so you can skip them.

Alternatively, diehard MCU fans can watch every single MCU and MCU-adjacent project in 'ultimate order' fashion with the Complete Timeline. This is the first time that Marvel has officially confirmed Netflix's TV offerings are canon in the MCU, although She-Hulk and Echo had already all-but-confirmed this to be the case. If you're planning the Marvel marathon to end all marathons, you can finally do so with Marvel and Disney Plus' help. Once you're done, you'll want to read our best Disney Plus movies and best Disney Plus shows guides to see if you agree with the MCU films and series we picked out.

Some people might say these additions make things even more confusing. Personally, though, I couldn't be happier with their arrival. Marvel's cinematic juggernaut has becoming increasingly unwieldy and, for newcomers to the franchise, almost impossible to get into and/or follow. The debut of this trio makes the studio's library of content easier to consume for first-time viewers, with the hope they'll stick around for the foreseeable, rather than feel daunted by how many projects they have to catch up on. Established fans, meanwhile, can stream the Infinity Saga Timeline with greater ease, too, if they're simply after a nostalgic trip down memory lane.

Marvel has got a number of things wrong in recent times, but this is one of those instances where it should be applauded for making the MCU more accessible. So, hats off to you, Marvel – you've made streaming your movies and TV shows easier, even for veterans like me.