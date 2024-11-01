Liverpool vs Brighton live stream: how to watch Premier League, TV channels, broadcasters

Seagulls seek revenge after Carabao Cup defeat

Liverpool&#039;s Conor Bradley shields the ball in his team&#039;s October 2024 Carabao Cup match against Brighton.
Brighton will be looking for revenge after going out of the Carabao Cup to Liverpool on Wednesday. (Image credit: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
Watch Liverpool vs Brighton live streams as the two sides meet for the second time in just four days. Below we have all the information on how to watch Liverpool vs Brighton from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

Key Dates

  • Date: Saturday, November 2
  • Start time: 11am ET / 3pm GMT

Best live streams

Use a VPN to watch any Liverpool vs Brighton stream

Use NordVPN to watch your usual Premier League live streams from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.

How to watch Liverpool vs Brighton live streams in the US

The Liverpool vs Brighton live stream is on the Peacock streaming service in the US.

The Peacock price starts at $7.99 a month and you can get 12 months for the price of 10 by opting for an annual plan.

You can get Peacock on a wide range of devices. Available as a web-based service on PCs and laptops, it's also compatible with: iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, Vizio Smartcast, select LG smart TVs, and Xfinity Flex 4K.

Can you watch Liverpool vs Brighton live streams in the UK?

Unfortunately, there will be no Liverpool vs Brighton live stream in the UK as this fixture is subject to the 3pm Saturday blackout.

Sky Sports (128), TNT Sports (52) and Amazon Prime Video (20) have 200 televised matches between them this season, but Liverpool vs Brighton isn't one of them.

When does Liverpool vs Brighton start?

Liverpool vs Brighton kicks off at 11am ET / 3pm GMT on Saturday, November 2.

Can I watch Liverpool vs Brighton on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all Premier League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@PremierLeague), Instagram (@PremierLeague), TikTok (@PremierLeague) and YouTube (@PremierLeague).

Official Liverpool vs Brighton broadcasters by region

