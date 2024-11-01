Liverpool vs Brighton live stream: how to watch Premier League, TV channels, broadcasters

Brighton will be looking for revenge after going out of the Carabao Cup to Liverpool on Wednesday.

Watch Liverpool vs Brighton live streams as the two sides meet for the second time in just four days. Below we have all the information on how to watch Liverpool vs Brighton from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

Click to read more about the Liverpool vs Brighton live stream▼ Liverpool’s strong start to the season continued on Wednesday as they reached the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup with a 3-2 win away at Brighton. The Reds will now look to secure a second straight victory over the Seagulls and are likely to recall the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Alexis Mac Allister and Mo Salah who were all rested for the League Cup tie. However, Cody Gapko will be pushing for a start after his brace at the Amex Stadium. Brighton may have lost in midweek but they’ve enjoyed a brilliant start to the season, losing just once in the league and currently sitting sixth in the table. The Seagulls have been superb in attack and will believe the combo of Danny Welbeck and Evan Ferguson can trouble a well-drilled Liverpool defence. But they’ll need big performances from their defenders if they hope to leave Anfield with a positive result. Here's where to watch Liverpool vs Brighton live streams online and catch the Premier League 2024/25 action from anywhere.

Quick Guide Liverpool vs Brighton live stream Key Dates Date: Saturday, November 2

Start time: 11am ET / 3pm GMT Best live streams Peacock (US)

Vidio (Indonesia)

Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

How to watch Liverpool vs Brighton live streams in the US

The Liverpool vs Brighton live stream is on the Peacock streaming service in the US.

The Peacock price starts at $7.99 a month and you can get 12 months for the price of 10 by opting for an annual plan.

You can get Peacock on a wide range of devices. Available as a web-based service on PCs and laptops, it's also compatible with: iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, Vizio Smartcast, select LG smart TVs, and Xfinity Flex 4K.

Can you watch Liverpool vs Brighton live streams in the UK?

Unfortunately, there will be no Liverpool vs Brighton live stream in the UK as this fixture is subject to the 3pm Saturday blackout.

Sky Sports (128), TNT Sports (52) and Amazon Prime Video (20) have 200 televised matches between them this season, but Liverpool vs Brighton isn't one of them.

When does Liverpool vs Brighton start? Liverpool vs Brighton kicks off at 11am ET / 3pm GMT on Saturday, November 2.

Can I watch Liverpool vs Brighton on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all Premier League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@PremierLeague), Instagram (@PremierLeague), TikTok (@PremierLeague) and YouTube (@PremierLeague).

Official Liverpool vs Brighton broadcasters by region

Africa

Click to see more Liverpool vs Brighton live streams▼ The Premier League 2024/25 broadcast rights for Africa are largely split between BeIn Sports and SuperSport. Residents of the following African countries can watch Premier League 2024/25 live streams with a BeIn Sports subscription: Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Republic of the Sudan, Republic of South Sudan, Somalia and Tunisia. Satellite TV provider SuperSport has the Premier League 2024/25 TV rights across these regions in Africa: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, St Helena and Ascension, South Africa, United Republic of Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe. South Africa SuperSport will host the Premier League 2024/25 on its satellite channels.

Americas

Click to see more Liverpool vs Brighton live streams▼ Canada Fubo has the rights to broadcast the Premier League 2024/25. You can also watch Serie A soccer on Fubo. Latin America The broadcast rights to the Premier League 2024/25 in Latin America are split between Disney+ and Paramount+. Residents of the following Latin American countries can watch Premier League 2024/25 live streams with a Disney+ subscription: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela. Paramount+ has the Premier League 2024/25 TV rights across the following regions in Latin America: Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua and Panama.

Europe

Click to see more Liverpool vs Brighton live streams▼ The Premier League 2024/25 season will be shown by various broadcasters and streaming services throughout Europe. You can check out specific information about your country below. Austria Sky in Austria will show coverage of the Premier League 2024/25. Belgium Play Sports will broadcast the Premier League 2024/25 in Belgium. Bosnia and Herzegovina You can watch the Premier League 2024/25 on Arena Sport in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Bulgaria Diema Sport has the rights to show Premier League 2024/25 live broadcasts. Croatia You can watch the Premier League 2024/25 on Arena Sport in Croatia. Cyprus You can view the Premier League 2024/25 on Cytavision in Cyprus. Czechia The Premier League 2024/25 will be shown on CANAL+ in Czechia. Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Poland and Sweden Fans in the following countries can watch the Premier League 2024/25 on Viaplay: Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Poland and Sweden. France There will be coverage of Premier League 2024/25 in France on CANAL+. Germany In Germany, the Premier League 2024/25 rights are owned by Sky. Greece Viewers in Greece should head to Nova Sports for the Premier League 2024/25. Hungary Spiler TV is the place to watch Premier League 2024/25 in Hungary. Ireland Premier Sports, TNT Sports and Sky Sports will broadcast coverage of the Premier League 2024/25 in Ireland. Italy Viewers in Italy can watch the Premier League 2024/25 on Sky Italia. Kosovo SuperSport in Kosovo has the rights to show the Premier League 2024/25. Moldova Moldovans should tune into Setanta Sports for the Premier League 2024/25. Portugal DAZN has the rights to air the Premier League 2024/25 in Portugal. Serbia Arena Sport will show coverage of the Premier League 2024/25 in Serbia. Switzerland Fans in Switzerland can watch the Premier League 2024/25 on CANAL+ and Sky. Turkey BeIn Sports in Turkey will host some coverage of the Premier League 2024/25. Ukraine Setanta Sports will show the Premier League 2024/25 in Ukraine.

Asia

Click to see more Liverpool vs Brighton live streams▼ China In China, the Premier League 2024/25 will be shown by iQIYI, Migu and CCTV. Hong Kong NOW TV is the place to go for the Premier League 2024/25 in Hong Kong. India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka Star Sports is the Premier League 2024/25 broadcaster for India plus Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Indonesia Head to Vidio in Indonesia for the rights to all the Premier League 2024/25 games. A basic subscription starts at 79,000 Indonesian rupees per month. Japan U-NEXT will show the Premier League 2024/25 in Japan. Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan The Premier League 2024/25 rights for the following Central Asian countries are held by Setanta Sports: Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan. Macau iQIYI is what you need to watch the Premier League 2024/25 in Macau. Mongolia Premier Sports will show the coverage of the Premier League 2024/25 in Mongolia. Philippines Setanta Sports is the home of the Premier League 2024/25 in the Philippines. Singapore StarHub provides coverage of the Premier League 2024/25 in Singapore. South Korea Coverage of the Premier League 2024/25 in South Korea can be found at SPOTV. Thailand Make your way to TrueVisions if you want to watch the Premier League 2024/25 in Thailand.

Oceania

Click to see more Liverpool vs Brighton live streams▼ Australia Optus Sport has the rights to the Premier League 2024/25 in Australia. Prices start from $24.99 per month. New Zealand & Pacific Islands Sky Sport is the Premier League 2024/25 TV rights holder in New Zealand and across the Pacific Islands, including: Cook Islands, Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.

Middle East

Click to see more Liverpool vs Brighton live streams▼ BeIN Sports MENA is the Premier League 2024/25 broadcaster across the Middle East. You can watch the Premier League 2024/25 live streams with a subscription to BeIN Sports in the following Middle East countries: Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.