Ireland vs Scotland live: how to watch Six Nations game online, TV streams, kickoff time

Scotland could secure their first Triple Crown in 34 years at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, an achievement that under normal circumstances would be monumental. But it could have been so much more. This should have been the 2024 Six Nations decider, but instead many Scots are hoping it marks the end of Gregor Townsend's tenure.

While they had every right to be incensed at the refereeing decision that robbed them of victory against France, Scotland could have no complaints about last weekend's shock defeat to Italy, who last won a home Six Nations game 11 years ago.

It all-but killed Scotland's title hopes a week too early, and to compound the pain of throwing away a 12-point lead, Ireland subsequently lost to England. If Scotland had just held their nerve, this game would have been a straight shootout for the Six Nations trophy.

Instead, the championship is Ireland's to lose. The reigning champions would have to leave the Aviva Stadium empty-handed and – barring implausible margins of victory for Scotland or France – England would have to beat Les Bleus with a bonus point in the late game for that to transpire.

HOW TO WATCH A FREE IRELAND VS SCOTLAND LIVE STREAM ON ITVX

Swipe to scroll horizontally UK stream: ITVX (FREE) Ireland stream: Virgin Media Player (FREE) US stream: Peacock TV AUS stream: Stan Sport

What time is kickoff?

The Ireland vs Scotland kickoff is at 4.45pm GMT / 12.45pm ET / 9.45am PT on Saturday, March 16. In Australia, that's 3.45am AEDT on Sunday, March 17.

Ireland vs Scotland venue

Saturday's game will be played at Dublin's 51,711-seater Aviva Stadium – still known by its predecessor's name Lansdowne Road by many fans – with its famously low North Stand.

Team news to follow.