India vs England live stream: How to watch Cricket World Cup 2023 online

Want a free India vs England live stream? This 2023 Cricket World Cup game is being shown for FREE on the Hotstar mobile app in India and on 9Now in Australia.

India vs England: preview

At polar opposite ends of the table, the undefeated India meet crushed reigning champions England in Lucknow on Sunday in a 2023 Cricket World Cup match that suddenly looks extremely one-sided.

India really have earned that imperious, unblemished record in their home tournament. In wins against Australia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh and New Zealand, they've barely had to get out of first gear. The showdown last Sunday against the Blackcaps was supposed to be where they were going to face their sternest test, but they strolled to a comfortable four wicket-win as Virat Kohli and co easily chased down the 273 target.

With Kohli, KL Rahul and captain Rohit Sharma all scoring runs for fun and a rejuvenated Jasprit Bumrah formidable with the ball, it's hard to know who's going to be able to stop them in their remaining four group games.

Not even the most ardently optimistic England fan would imagine that it will be Joss Buttler's sorry band of men. Following losses to New Zealand, Afghanistan and South Africa, they needed to turn things around last Thursday against Sri Lanka. What actually happened was a complete unravelling, getting bowled out for 156 and falling to a devastating eight wicket loss.

With one foot back on the plane to England, it's only pride that's now salvageable for the champions. And defeating the awesome India in their own backyard would be a heck of a way to begin the rebuild.

Want to tune in? Here's how to watch the 2023 Cricket World Cup and get an India vs England live stream online from wherever you are, including FREE streaming options.

FREE India vs England live streams

Just like every other game of the 2023 Cricket World Cup, India vs England will be live streamed for FREE via the Hotstar app for mobiles in India.

This game will be shown for FREE on 9Now in Australia (English commentary), with free-to-air PTV Sports in Pakistan broadcasting select games, too.

Traveling outside India, Australia or Pakistan? Easy – use the no.1 cricket VPN to unblock your usual stream from anywhere. Details below.

How to watch India vs England live stream from outside your country

Below we've got you covered with your official broadcasting options for more cricket-loving countries (and the US!), but if you're outside your country of residence – whether that's India, Pakistan, Australia or anywhere else – and try to start streaming the 2023 Cricket World Cup via your typical broadcasting service, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream – assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course – specifically its terms and conditions.

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers.

How to watch India vs England live stream for FREE in India

Every game of the 2023 Cricket World Cup is being live streamed for free via the Hotstar app for mobiles in the host country India. However, if you want to tune in on a larger screen, you'll need to pay for Star Sports or a Disney+ Hotstar streaming subscription. Disney Plus Hotstar prices start at Rs 299 per month, or Rs 899 for a whole year. India vs England is scheduled to start at 2pm IST on Sunday. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home Cricket World Cup coverage can download a good VPN to securely live stream the action.

How to watch India vs England live stream for FREE in Pakistan

Select 2023 Cricket World Cup games are being live streamed on the state-owned channel PTV Sports in Pakistan, which is fantastic news as PTV Sports is 100% free-to-watch, with only your phone number is required to verify your identity. Anyone in Pakistan simply needs to head to the PTV Sports website or download the PTVFLIX app to tune in without paying a penny. Not in Pakistan right now? You can still enjoy the same free Cricket World Cup coverage you would at home – all you need is a world class VPN service.

How to watch India vs England live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to show every 2023 Cricket World Cup game in the UK (the final will be shown by Channel 5 for free, too). Tune in to Sky Sports Main Event or Sky Sports Cricket for the 8.30am start on Sunday – watch out for the clocks changing, meaning this starts an hour earlier than all previous games of the tournament. Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the cricket via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for desktop, iOS, Android, and Xbox and PlayStation consoles, If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV) with Day (£11.98) and Month (£34.99) Sports Membership options. Or if you can wait for highlights, Channel 5 and its My5 streaming service will show those for free and on demand from 7pm Sunday evening. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good streaming VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch India vs England in Australia

England vs India (along with 17 other 2023 Cricket World Cup matches) is being shown for FREE on Channel 9 and 9Gem in Australia. Play is set to get underway at 7.30pm AEDT on Sunday evening on 9Gem. Viewers can also fire up a FREE Cricket World Cup live stream on the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch England vs India on 9Now from abroad. Die-hard cricket fans can instead watch every match of the tournament on Fox Sports, available through Foxtel. Coverage can also be live streamed via Foxtel Now. A most cost-efficient alternative to Foxtel is the incredible sports platform Kayo Sports. Kayo lets you stream on one device with its One plan (AU$25/month), two devices with Basic (AU$30/month), and three devices with a Premium sub (AU$35 a month). Kayo also gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NFL, NBA, PGA Tour golf, NRL, F1... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox.

How to watch India vs England live stream in the US (and Canada) and without cable

Every game of the 2023 Cricket World Cup is being shown on both ESPN Plus online and Willow TV in the US. Willow is also available in Canada. We'd recommend ESPN Plus to sports fanatics watching online, as it also has the rights to the NFL, MLB, NHL, PGA Tour golf, Top Rank boxing and EFL, FA Cup, Bundesliga and La Liga soccer. Monthly plans cost $10.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $109.99 a year. But there's even better value to be had if you grab ESPN+ as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live sports and documentaries, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalog, which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more, plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers. And the cost is super reasonable – you only have to pay $14.99 a month for the Disney Plus bundle – $24.99 if you want to ditch the ads. Willow TV, meanwhile, is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. It's also accessible via OTT provider Sling TV across a range of devices. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $10 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website. Out of the US and want to watch your home coverage? No worries – just use a VPN as described below.

