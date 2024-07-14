How to watch U19 Euro Championship 2024 live streams from anywhere

Watch U19 Euro Championship 2024 live streams for a first glimpse of Europe's football stars of tomorrow. It's the tournament where Fernando Torres, Alvaro Morata, Viktor Gyokeres, Goncalo Ramos, Mason Mount and Marco Asensio all came of age. Below we have all the information to watch all of the Euro 2024 games online and TV from anywhere, with free options in many regions.

There must be something in the water in Norway, because they seem to have produced another prospective apex predator in the mould of Erling Haaland. Rangy 18-year-old FC Nordsjælland marksman Sindre Walle Egeli scored seven goals in qualifying, and he's not the only deadly striker on show.

Ukraine's Matvii Ponomarenko geared up for the tournament by plundering six goals, with Italy's Simone Pafundi and Denmark's Valdemar Andreasen getting five apiece.

Italy are the reigning champions, but it's not just silverware that the eight contenders are playing for in Northern Ireland. Five teams – the top two in each group, and the winner of a playoff between the two third-placed teams – will qualify for next year's U20 World Cup. Here's where to watch U19 Euro Championship 2024 live streams wherever you are – including free live streams.

How to watch FREE U19 Euro Championship 2024 live streams

One of the best things about U19 Euro Championship 2024 is that it's completely FREE to watch in many places around the world. For example:

UK – BBC

Italy – Rai Sport

Spain – RTVE

Furthermore, in countries where broadcast rights haven't been picked up, such as Australia, New Zealand, Canada and India, games are being live streamed for free on UEFA.tv.

If you're from any of the countries listed above but you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing out on that free coverage. All you need to do is use a VPN to watch a free U19 Euro Championship 2024 live stream and re-connect to your home streaming coverage.

How to watch U19 Euro Championship 2024 from outside your country

If you're keen to watch the U19 Euro Championship but you're away from home and the coverage is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to watch U19 Euro Championship 2024 live streams from anywhere:

How to watch a FREE U19 Euro Championship 2024 live stream in the UK

Football fans in the UK can watch every game of the U19 Euro Championship for FREE across BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. BBC iPlayer is a free service, though you should have a valid UK TV licence to use it, as these cover digital content consumption too. If you're outside the UK but want to tap into your usual coverage, check out out NordVPN and follow the instructions above.

How to watch U19 Euro Championship 2024 live streams in the US without cable

There will be no English-language coverage of the U19 Euro Championship in the US. However, the games will be available to watch with Spanish commentary via ViX, which is available through the ViX+ standalone streaming service, at its least expensive, with subscriptions to ViX+ starting at $4.99 per month. You can also get ViX through cable alternative Sling TV as an addon channel. Brits currently away from home can use a VPN to watch the U19 Euro Championship on BBC iPlayer from abroad.

How to watch U19 Euro Championship 2024 live streams in Australia

Every game of the 2024 U19 Euro Championship is being live streamed on UEFA.tv in Australia. It's completely free to use, though you'll need to register an account in order to tune in. If you're abroad and want to keep up with a live stream on UEFA.tv, you'll need a good VPN.

How to watch U19 Euro Championship 2024 live streams in New Zealand

No broadcasters in New Zealand have picked up the rights to the 2024 U19 Euro Championship, but fear not because every game will be available to live stream for free on UEFA.tv instead. Just remember to sign up for an account first. If you're abroad and want to keep up with a live stream on UEFA.tv, you'll need a good VPN.

How to watch U19 Euro Championship 2024 live streams in Canada

Every game of the 2024 U19 Euro Championship is being live streamed on UEFA.tv in Canada. It's completely free to use, though you'll need to register an account in order to tune in. If you're abroad and want to keep up with a live stream on UEFA.tv, you'll need a good VPN.

How to watch U19 Euro Championship 2024 live streams in India

No broadcasters in India have picked up the rights to the 2024 U19 Euro Championship, but fear not because every game will be available to live stream for free on UEFA.tv instead. Just remember to sign up for an account first. If you're abroad and want to keep up with a live stream on UEFA.tv, you'll need a good VPN.

U19 Euro Championship 2024 venues & capacities