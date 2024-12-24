How to watch the King's Speech 2024 online from anywhere

Watch the King's Speech 2024

Christmas is a time for traditions. An important one for many is settling down to see the monarch address the nation in the Queen or King's Christmas Day broadcast. This year it could be particularly poignant for King Charles. Here's where to watch the King's Speech 2024 online for free – and from anywhere.

The first Christmas Royal broadcast was given by George V in 1932. Every year since then, the monarch has addressed the nation on Christmas Day, discussing some of the key issues of the time. This year it will be even more poignant as members of the family, including the King himself, have had to deal with some serious health issues. On Christmas Day, health seems to be a central theme of the King's Speech, as it was recorded in a former hospital chapel.

Last year, the King Charles' second Christmas Day message focused on togetherness, communities and our duties in supporting each other through difficult periods. Every Christmas Day, the message is both reflective of the year just gone, and offers hope from the monarch for the year to come.

Read on as we explain how to watch the King's Speech from anywhere in the world.

Unblock any stream with a VPN

If you're keen to watch the King's Speech but you're away from home and access to the broadcast is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to watch the King's Speech from anywhere:

Exclusive deal NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.69 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you. - So, try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch the King's Speech for FREE

You can watch the King's Speech for FREE in the UK on BBC One and BBC iPlayer with a valid TV license. It's broadcast on TV at 3pm GMT on Christmas Day. Outside the UK? Brits abroad can use a VPN to tune into BBC iPlayer while away from home, and watch the King's Speech for free.

The King's Speech is also set to air on ITV1 at the same time and will be available to stream on ITVX for free. ITVX is completely free to watch in the UK, live online or on-demand. But viewers do need a valid TV license to enjoy ITV content. Traveling outside the UK right now? Use NordVPN to watch the King's Christmas Day broadcast on ITVX from abroad. Remember you can watch ITVX a number of ways, including on desktop, gaming consoles, via your smartphone or tablet with the app, as well as on most media streamers, including Fire Stick, Roku, and Apple TV.

How to watch the King's Speech 2024 around the world

How to watch the King's Speech 2024 in the US

The King's Speech 2024 will be available to watch via C-Span in the US and is broadcast at various times, so check your local listings to find out when you can tune in and hear Charles' Christmas Day message.

Brits currently away from home can use a VPN to watch the King's Speech on BBC iPlayer and ITVX from abroad.

How to watch the King's Speech 2024 in Canada

The King's Speech 2024 will air in Canada on CBC at 12pm ET on Christmas Day.

UK nationals currently traveling in Canada can use a VPN to unblock BBC iPlayer or ITVX and watch the broadcast from anywhere in the world. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch the King's Speech 2024 in Australia

As ever, the King's Speech 2024 will go out in Australia on ABC at 3:20pm AEDT on Christmas Day.

Brits currently away from home can use a VPN to watch the King's Speech on BBC iPlayer or ITVX from abroad. Our favorite is NordVPN.