How to watch the Cycling Time Trials at Olympics 2024: free live streams

Men's and Women's Cycling Time Trial broadcasters, TV channels and free streams

US cyclist Chloe Dygert zooms by on her black and pink bike ahead of the Time Trial event at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
(Image credit: Getty Images / Dario Belingheri)
Watch the Cycling Time Trials at Olympics 2024 as the world's very best go head-to-head on the pan flat, yet technically challenging, 32km course in the very heart of Paris. Below we have all the information on how to watch the Cycling Time Trials at the 2024 Paris Olympics Game from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and free streams.

With little to no elevation, the Olympic Time Trial has attracted all the key specialists which will undoubtedly give us two pulsating, close run races especially with a gold medal at stake. In the Men’s race, Primož Roglič, the winner from Tokyo, will not be defending his title so the moniker of favorite goes to the current world champion Remco Evenepoel from Belgium. It will not be an easy ride, though, because pushing him all the way will be multiple world champion Filipo Ganna from Italy and the new sensation of world time trialling Josh Tarling from Great Britain.

In the women’s race, the winner from Tokyo, America’s Chloe Dygart, does return but her victory is less assured this time round after she suffered a horror crash less than 12 months ago. Her main rival for gold will be Grace Brown from Australia keen to improve on her silver from Tokyo and climb on to the top step of the podium.

Here's where to watch the Cycling Time Trials and 2024 Olympics live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch the Cycling Time Trials at Olympics 2024 Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Event date: July 27
  • Women's start: 8.32am ET / 1.30pm BST
  • Men's start: 10.32am ET / 3.32pm BST

Best free streams

FREE Cycling Time Trial Olympics 2024 live stream broadcasters

You can watch the Cycling Time Trials at Olympics 2024 for free with English language commentary on the BBC and iPlayer in the UK, RTE in Ireland, CBC in Canada and Channel 9 in Australia.

Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service in Australia have the most comprehensive Olympics 2024 free-to-air coverage of all.

You can watch almost every session from every single 2024 Olympic event live and on demand through dedicated channels on the 9Now streaming service, including Olympic Cycling Time Trials.

Other, non-English language Olympics free streams can be found on ORF (Austria), RTBF (Belgium), VRT (Belgium), RDS (Canada), Chilevision (Chile), Caracol (Colombia), DR (Denmark), France TV (France), RAI (Italy), Yle (Finland), ARD (Germany), ZDF (Germany), RUV (Iceland), JioCinema (India), TV3 (Lithuania), NOS (Netherlands), NRK (Norway), TVP (Poland), SABC (South Africa), RTVE (Spain), SNRT (Morocco), Canal 5 (Mexico) and the SRG SSR channels (Switzerland).

Use a VPN to watch Olympic Cyclling Time Trial for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Olympics 2024 stream

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
How to watch the Cycling Time Trials Olympic 2024 live streams in the US

The Cycling Time Trials live stream from Olympics 2024 is on Peacock and NBC in the USA.

Broadcast rights to the 2024 Paris Olympics belong to NBC. All Olympics 2024 sessions are available to watch on Peacock. Select events will also be on the NBC, USA and MSNBC cable channels.

If you don't have cable, Peacock is the best option. You'll need a subscription to the ad-supported Peacock Premium which is $7.99 per month, or ad-less Peacock Plus which is $13.99 per month.

How to watch Cycling Time Trial Olympic 2024 live streams in the UK and Europe

While many public and national TV broadcasters have the TV and live stream rights to the Paris Olympic Games in the UK and Europe, it's the Discovery Plus subscription service that offers comprehensive coverage across the region.

Plans start at £6.99 per month, or the local equivalent, with 3,800 hours of live coverage across 55 channels. There's also a special offer running until 10 August where new subscribers pay £3.99 per month until the end of 2024.

The BBC and RTE are the places for free Olympics 2024 live streams in the UK and Ireland. You can find a list of other public broadcasters with Olympics 2024 broadcast rights across Europe in the Rest of the World section below.

Official Olympic Cycling Time Trial broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

Can I watch 2024 Olympic Cycling Time Trial for free?

Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland and many other nations listed have free Olympics 2024 coverage as well as subscription broadcasters.

Those in Australia and Canada can watch almost every session of every Olympics 2024 event for free on 9Now and CBC. That will very likely include Cycling Time Trial free live streams.

Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the 2024 Olympics free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When are the Cycling Time Trials at the 2024 Olympics?

The Women's 2024 Olympic Cycling Time Trial takes place on Saturday, July 27 starting at 8.20am ET / 1.30pm BST.

The Men's 2024 Olympic Cycling Time trial takes place on Saturday, July 27 starting at 10.32am / 3.32pm BST.

Can I watch 2024 Olympic Cycling Time Trial on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024 Olympic Games events on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@Olympics), Instagram (@Olympics), TikTok (@Olympics) and YouTube (@Olympics).

