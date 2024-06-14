How to watch Spain vs Croatia live stream: Euro 2024 online

The Spain vs Croatia live stream is a must-watch as a resurgent La Roja take on a vastly experienced Croatian side that reached the semi-finals of the World Cup just two years ago. A fascinating encounter at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, both teams will be desperate to pick up all three points after being drawn in a tough Group B alongside Italy and Albania.

Having topped their group in qualifying, there is renewed optimism among Spanish supporters as manager Luis de la Fuente has been willing to give youth a chance. Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal, who is still just 16, has been a revolution as has teammate Pedri. La Roja have also found a nice balance with the likes of Rodri, Alvaro Morata and Dani Carvajal bringing plenty of experience.

Croatia somewhat surprisingly finished second in qualifying behind Turkey, but have an impressive record at major tournaments. Manager Zlatko Dalić can also rely on many of the same players who excelled in Qatar, with Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic, Josko Gvardol, Luka Modric and Ivan Perisic all likely to feature throughout the tournament.

Here's where to watch Spain vs Croatia live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Spain vs Croatia Live Stream Quick Guide Key Details Date: Saturday, June 15

Saturday, June 15 Kick-off time: 12pm ET / 5pm BST Best free stream ITVX (U.K.)

FREE Spain vs Croatia live stream broadcasters

You can watch Spain vs Croatia for free with English language commentary on ITV in the UK, RTÉ in Ireland and on TVNZ in New Zealand.

ITVX– UK

RTE – Ireland

TVNZ Plus – New Zealand

Other, non-English language Spain vs Croatia free streams can be found on ARD or ZDF (Germany), NOS (Netherlands), TF1 or M6 (France), RTVE (Spain), RAI (Italy), RTBF or VRT (Belgium), RTP (Portugal) and ORF or Servus (Austria).

Use a VPN to watch any Spain vs Croatia stream

How to watch Spain vs Croatia live stream in the US

The Spain vs Croatia live stream is on FOX in the USA.

Coverage of the 2024 Euros is split between FOX and FS1 in the US. There are also 6 group stage games that are exclusive to Fubo Sports Network and Vix.

FSN is a free stream. You can watch direct on the Fubo Sports Network site or pick up the channel through Roku, Tubi, Samsung TV Plus or Plex.

If you're looking to pick up FOX or FS1, and you don't have cable, then a cable-replacement service will give you instant access. The ones we like best are Sling and Fubo.

Watch Euro 2024 without cable on Sling for half price:

Sling Blue carries FOX and FS1 in most regions but not all, so do check. Sling Blue starts at $45 in areas where FOX is available but your first month is half-price, and you can cancel your subscription at any time, i.e. right after Euro 2024, if that's all you want.

Watch Euro 2024 without cable: Fubo 7-day free trial:

Fubo is pricier but gives you more. The Pro Plan carries FOX and FS1 and costs $75 per month but you do get a free 7-day trial of Fubo to enjoy first. You get many more channels that you would with Sling and, again, you can cancel your subscription any time.

Official Spain vs Croatia broadcasters by region

Americas

Canada

TSN (English commentary) and TVA (French commentary) have the rights to show this match in Canada, and all of Euro 2024.

Latin America

It's ESPN that has the TV rights to this match and all of Euro 2024 in Central and South America. The significant exception here is that Globo will air the Euros in Brazil.

Asia

India

You can watch all Euro 2024 games on Sony Six in India.

South Korea

In South Korea, you'll need CJ Media to watch Euro 2024 matches.

China

CCTV and iQIYI are the official Euro 2024 broadcasters in China.

Japan

You can watch the Euro 2024 final on WOWOW in Japan.

Singapore

Football fans in Singapore can watch Euro 2024 on SPOTV and MediaCorp.

Rest of Asia

BeIN Sports has the rights to broadcast Euro 2024 in the MENA areas of Asia.

Oceania

Australia

Optus Sport will show all Euro 2024 matches in Australia.

Africa

SuperSport South Africa, BeIN Sport, New World TV and SportyTV Nigeria are the major Euro 2024 broadcasters across Africa.

Can I watch Spain vs Croatia for free? Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, New Zealand and most of Europe can watch all Euro 2024 matches for free. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from abroad.

What time does the match start? The match starts at 6pm local time (Germany) on Saturday, June 15. Here are the Spain vs Croatia kickoff times around the world:

USA – 12pm ET / 9am PT

Mexico – 10am CST

Brazil – 1pm BRT

Central Europe – 6pm CET

South Africa – 6pm SAST

India – 9.30 pm IST

Singapore – 12am SGT (June 16)

Australia – 2am AEST (June 16)

New Zealand – 4am NZST (June 16)

Can I watch the match on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or through your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with UEFA's official Euro 2024 social media channels on X/Twitter (@EURO2024) and Instagram (@euro2024).