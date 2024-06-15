How to watch Slovenia vs Denmark live stream: Euro 2024 online

The Slovenia vs Denmark live stream is scheduled for Sunday, June 16, as the Euro 2024 action continues in Germany.

Denmark were the surprise package at the last edition of this tournament, reaching the semi-finals of the delayed Euro 2020. However, they were a huge disappointment at the World Cup 18 months ago and they would do well to reach the last four this time around.

Slovenia are the clear underdogs in this match, but they have talent at both ends of the pitch. Jan Oblak is widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in Europe, while striker Benjamin Sesko was wanted by Arsenal and Chelsea before he signed a new deal with RB Leipzig.

Denmark will dominate possession in this game, but they must ensure they are not too predictable in attack. Moving the ball quickly will be key to their attempts to break down a Slovenia side that will sit deep in a compact 4-4-2 formation.

Slovenia vs Denmark Live Stream Quick Guide Key Details Date: Sunday, June 16

Sunday, June 16 Kick-off time: 12pm ET / 5pm BST Best free stream ITVX (U.K.)

(U.K.) Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

You can watch Slovenia vs Denmark for free with English language commentary on ITV in the UK, RTE in Ireland and on TVNZ in New Zealand.

ITVX – UK

RTE – Ireland

TVNZ Plus – New Zealand

Other, non-English language Slovenia vs Denmark free streams can be found on ZDF (Germany), NOS (Netherlands), beIN SPORTS (France), RTVE (Spain), RAI (Italy), RTBF (Belgium), RTP (Portugal) and ORF (Austria).

Use a VPN to access Slovenia vs Denmark for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

The Slovenia vs Denmark live stream is on FS1 in the USA.

Coverage of the 2024 Euros is split between FOX and FS1 in the US. There are also 6 group stage games that are exclusive to Fubo Sports Network and Vix.

FSN is a free stream. You can watch direct on the Fubo Sports Network site or pick up the channel through Roku, Tubi, Samsung TV Plus or Plex.

If you're looking to pick up FOX or FS1, and you don't have cable, then a cable-replacement service will give you instant access. The ones we like best are Sling and Fubo.

Sling Blue carries FOX and FS1 in most regions but not all, so do check. Sling Blue starts at $45 in areas where FOX is available but your first month is half-price, and you can cancel your subscription at any time, i.e. right after Euro 2024, if that's all you want.

Fubo is pricier but gives you more. The Pro Plan carries FOX and FS1 and costs $79 per month but you do get a free 7-day trial of Fubo to enjoy first. You get many more channels that you would with Sling and, again, you can cancel your subscription any time.

Official Slovenia vs Denmark broadcasters by region

Americas

Canada

TSN (English commentary) and TVA (French commentary) have the rights to show this match in Canada, and all of Euro 2024.

Latin America

It's ESPN that has the TV rights to this match and all of Euro 2024 in Central and South America. The significant exception here is that Globo will air the Euros in Brazil.

Asia

India

You can watch all Euro 2024 games on Sony Six in India.

South Korea

In South Korea, you'll need CJ Media to watch Euro 2024 matches.

China

CCTV and iQIYI are the official Euro 2024 broadcasters in China.

Japan

You can watch the Euro 2024 final on WOWOW in Japan.

Singapore

Football fans in Singapore can watch Euro 2024 on SPOTV and MediaCorp.

Rest of Asia

BeIN Sports has the rights to broadcast Euro 2024 in the MENA areas of Asia.

Oceania

Australia

Optus Sport will show all Euro 2024 matches in Australia.

Africa

SuperSport South Africa, BeIN Sport, New World TV and SportyTV Nigeria are the major Euro 2024 broadcasters across Africa.

Can I watch Slovenia vs Denmark for free? Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, New Zealand and most of Europe can watch all Euro 2024 matches for free. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from abroad.

What time does the match start? The match starts at 6pm local time (Germany) on Sunday, June 16. Here are the Slovenia vs Denmark kickoff times around the world:

USA – 12pm ET / 9am PT

Mexico – 10am CST

Brazil – 1pm BRT

Central Europe – 6pm CET

South Africa – 6pm SAST

India – 9.30pm IST

Singapore – 12am SGT

Australia – 2am AEST

New Zealand – 4am NZST

Can I watch the match on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or through your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with UEFA's official Euro 2024 social media channels on X/Twitter (@EURO2024) and Instagram (@euro2024).