How to watch Slovakia vs Ukraine live stream: Euro 2024
Broadcasters, TV channels and how to watch for free from anywhere in the world
The Slovakia vs Ukraine live stream represents a fascinating clash of styles between two Euro 2024 teams that will have differing memories of their opening fixtures in the tournament.
The Falcons soared to an unexpected victory, Ivan Schranz calm seventh-minute finish capitalizing on a defensive mistake from Belgium to build a lead Slovakia never lost. Sure, they had a little help from VAR along the way – the Red Devils had two goals chalked off, one for a particularly contentious handball – but Francesco Calzona's side were resolute in defense. Win again and they're in the last 16 for the first time since independence.
Ukraine's opening 3-0 loss to Romania couldn't have gone much worse. Despite having more than 70% possession, Serhiy Rebrov's side couldn't do much with it to lose their second consecutive European Championship finals game by three goals or more after their 4-0 quarter-final defeat to England in Euro 2020. Desperate to provide some solace for those fighting war back home, Ukraine will want to shine.
Slovakia vs Ukraine Live Stream Quick Guide
Key Details
- Date: Friday, June 21
- Kick-off time: 9am ET / 2pm BST
Best free stream
- BBC iPlayer (U.K.)
- Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere
FREE Slovakia vs Ukraine live stream broadcasters
You can watch Slovakia vs Ukraine for free with English language commentary on BBC in the UK, RTE in Ireland and on TVNZ in New Zealand.
- BBC iPlayer – UK
- RTE – Ireland
- TVNZ Plus – New Zealand
Other, non-English language Slovakia vs Ukraine free streams can be found on ARD or ZDF (Germany), NOS (Netherlands), TF1 or M6 (France), RTVE (Spain), RAI (Italy), RTBF or VRT (Belgium), RTP (Portugal) and ORF or Servus (Austria).
Use a VPN to access Slovakia vs Ukraine for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.
Use a VPN to watch any Slovakia vs Ukraine stream
NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual Euro 2024 free stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.
How to watch Slovakia vs Ukraine live stream in the US
The Slovakia vs Ukraine live stream is on ViX – the Spanish or Portuguese language channel – in the USA.
Coverage of the 2024 Euros is mainly split between FOX and FS1 in the US, but there are also 6 group stage games that are exclusive to Fubo Sports Network and Vix, and Slovakia vs Ukraine is one of them.
You can watch direct on the Fubo Sports Network site or pick up the channel through Roku, Tubi, Samsung TV Plus or Plex. Fubo Sports is also available through the Fubo app.
Slovakia vs Ukraine is also available via a regular Fubo subscription.
Watch Euro 2024 without cable: Fubo 7-day free trial:
Fubo is pricier but gives you more. The Pro Plan carries FOX and FS1 and costs $79 per month but you do get a free 7-day trial of Fubo to enjoy first. You get many more channels that you would with Sling and, again, you can cancel your subscription any time.
Official Slovakia vs Ukraine broadcasters by region
Americas
- Canada
TSN (English commentary) and TVA (French commentary) have the rights to show this match in Canada, and all of Euro 2024.
- Latin America
It's ESPN that has the TV rights to this match and all of Euro 2024 in Central and South America. The significant exception here is that Globo will air the Euros in Brazil.
Asia
- India
You can watch all Euro 2024 games on Sony Six in India.
- South Korea
In South Korea, you'll need CJ Media to watch Euro 2024 matches.
- China
CCTV and iQIYI are the official Euro 2024 broadcasters in China.
- Japan
You can watch the Euro 2024 final on WOWOW in Japan.
- Singapore
Football fans in Singapore can watch Euro 2024 on SPOTV and MediaCorp.
- Rest of Asia
BeIN Sports has the rights to broadcast Euro 2024 in the MENA areas of Asia.
Oceania
- Australia
Optus Sport will show all Euro 2024 matches in Australia.
Africa
SuperSport South Africa, BeIN Sport, New World TV and SportyTV Nigeria are the major Euro 2024 broadcasters across Africa.
Can I watch Slovakia vs Ukraine for free?
Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, New Zealand and most of Europe can watch all Euro 2024 matches for free.
Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from abroad.
What time does the match start?
The match starts at 3pm local time (Germany) on Friday, June 21, 2024.
Here are the Slovakia vs Ukraine kickoff times around the world:
- USA – 9am ET / 6am PT
- Mexico – 7am CST
- Brazil – 10am BRT
- Central Europe – 3pm CET
- South Africa – 3pm SAST
- India – 6.30pm IST
- Singapore – 9pm SGT
- Australia – 11pm AEST
- New Zealand – 1am NZST (Jun. 22)
Can I watch the match on my mobile?
Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or through your phone's browser.
You can also stay up-to-date with UEFA's official Euro 2024 social media channels on X/Twitter (@EURO2024) and Instagram (@euro2024).
Andy Murray is an award-winning sports writer and columnist. A fluent Spanish speaker and former semi-professional footballer, he was senior staff writer of world-leading football magazine FourFourTwo for seven years and continues to write and edit for them, national newspapers, websites and Premier League clubs. He is not a famous tennis player.