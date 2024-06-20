How to watch Slovakia vs Ukraine live stream: Euro 2024

The Slovakia vs Ukraine live stream represents a fascinating clash of styles between two Euro 2024 teams that will have differing memories of their opening fixtures in the tournament.

The Falcons soared to an unexpected victory, Ivan Schranz calm seventh-minute finish capitalizing on a defensive mistake from Belgium to build a lead Slovakia never lost. Sure, they had a little help from VAR along the way – the Red Devils had two goals chalked off, one for a particularly contentious handball – but Francesco Calzona's side were resolute in defense. Win again and they're in the last 16 for the first time since independence.

Ukraine's opening 3-0 loss to Romania couldn't have gone much worse. Despite having more than 70% possession, Serhiy Rebrov's side couldn't do much with it to lose their second consecutive European Championship finals game by three goals or more after their 4-0 quarter-final defeat to England in Euro 2020. Desperate to provide some solace for those fighting war back home, Ukraine will want to shine.

Slovakia vs Ukraine Live Stream Quick Guide Key Details Date: Friday, June 21

Friday, June 21 Kick-off time: 9am ET / 2pm BST Best free stream BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

FREE Slovakia vs Ukraine live stream broadcasters

You can watch Slovakia vs Ukraine for free with English language commentary on BBC in the UK, RTE in Ireland and on TVNZ in New Zealand.

Other, non-English language Slovakia vs Ukraine free streams can be found on ARD or ZDF (Germany), NOS (Netherlands), TF1 or M6 (France), RTVE (Spain), RAI (Italy), RTBF or VRT (Belgium), RTP (Portugal) and ORF or Servus (Austria).

How to watch Slovakia vs Ukraine live stream in the US

The Slovakia vs Ukraine live stream is on ViX – the Spanish or Portuguese language channel – in the USA.

Coverage of the 2024 Euros is mainly split between FOX and FS1 in the US, but there are also 6 group stage games that are exclusive to Fubo Sports Network and Vix, and Slovakia vs Ukraine is one of them.

You can watch direct on the Fubo Sports Network site or pick up the channel through Roku, Tubi, Samsung TV Plus or Plex. Fubo Sports is also available through the Fubo app.

Slovakia vs Ukraine is also available via a regular Fubo subscription.

Official Slovakia vs Ukraine broadcasters by region

Americas

Canada

TSN (English commentary) and TVA (French commentary) have the rights to show this match in Canada, and all of Euro 2024.

Latin America

It's ESPN that has the TV rights to this match and all of Euro 2024 in Central and South America. The significant exception here is that Globo will air the Euros in Brazil.

Asia

India

You can watch all Euro 2024 games on Sony Six in India.

South Korea

In South Korea, you'll need CJ Media to watch Euro 2024 matches.

China

CCTV and iQIYI are the official Euro 2024 broadcasters in China.

Japan

You can watch the Euro 2024 final on WOWOW in Japan.

Singapore

Football fans in Singapore can watch Euro 2024 on SPOTV and MediaCorp.

Rest of Asia

BeIN Sports has the rights to broadcast Euro 2024 in the MENA areas of Asia.

Oceania

Australia

Optus Sport will show all Euro 2024 matches in Australia.

Africa

SuperSport South Africa, BeIN Sport, New World TV and SportyTV Nigeria are the major Euro 2024 broadcasters across Africa.

Can I watch Slovakia vs Ukraine for free? Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, New Zealand and most of Europe can watch all Euro 2024 matches for free. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from abroad.

What time does the match start? The match starts at 3pm local time (Germany) on Friday, June 21, 2024. Here are the Slovakia vs Ukraine kickoff times around the world:

USA – 9am ET / 6am PT

Mexico – 7am CST

Brazil – 10am BRT

Central Europe – 3pm CET

South Africa – 3pm SAST

India – 6.30pm IST

Singapore – 9pm SGT

Australia – 11pm AEST

New Zealand – 1am NZST (Jun. 22)

Can I watch the match on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or through your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with UEFA's official Euro 2024 social media channels on X/Twitter (@EURO2024) and Instagram (@euro2024).