How to watch Rick and Morty: The Anime online from anywhere

Rick and Morty fans are about to get an entire season of anime-inspired episodes. This spin-off will provide the same Smith family drama and sci-fi shenanigans we all know and love, but viewed through the hyper-stylish lens of Japanese anime. Read on below for how to watch Rick and Morty: The Anime online and from anywhere.

This isn’t the Emmy-winning show’s first foray into anime – there's been five short episodes that saw Rick as a samurai in feudal Japan with Morty, fending off armies of ninja Ricks and all kinds of nuts anime action. Two of these were by director Takashi Sano (Tower of God), and he’s taken the helm for this brand-new series.

Rick and Morty: The Anime is set firmly in the multiverse-hopping world fans are familiar with. Sociopathic scientist Rick (voiced here by Joe Daniels/ Yōhei Tadano) and loyal grandson Morty (Gabriel Regojo/ Keisuke Chiba) are present and correct, alongside Beth Smith, Summer, and characters like Birdperson. And demonstrating a fidelity for canon, the trailer even depicts an anime-styled Jerry from the OG series' Cronenbergian dimension.

Yet this new series is like Rick and Morty on steroids, going off on a refreshingly eye-popping tangent and featuring some breakneck editing. Giddily blending the show’s signature style with anime influences, we find Rick hanging out in a world between universes as Jerry gets to be a broadsword-wielding hero and Summer fights the Galactic Federation. Morty, meanwhile, flits between timelines as he falls in love with an atemporal entity.

Prepare to get schwifty (or whatever the Japanese equivalent is) as we explain below how to watch Rick and Morty: The Anime online and from anywhere in the world.

Watch Rick and Morty: The Anime in the US

US viewers can get their first look at Rick and Morty: The Anime on Adult Swim. The spin-off series will debut with the English-language version on Thursday, August 15 at 12am ET/PT, while the (subtitled) Japanese versions will broadcast every Saturday from August 17. There are 10 episodes in total.

If you're already set up with a TV package that includes Cartoon Network and Adult Swim, then you're all ready to go!

However, if you’ve cut the cord and want to watch Rick and Morty: The Anime live online, we recommend Sling TV channels, with Comedy Central and its Adult Swim programming block available with both Sling Blue and Sling Orange plans. Those packages would usually cost you from $40 a month. But right now Sling TV has a promotional offer where you get the first month half-price. Sling Orange is ideal for sports fans and young families, offering three ESPN channels, Motortrend, and the Disney Channel, while Sling Blue is your best bet if you're into great TV dramas and documentaries, with National Geographic, Discovery, SyFy, and FX. Alternatively, subscribe to Max. New episodes of Rick and Morty: The Anime will be added to the platform the very next day, every Friday starting August 16. Max price points start at $9.99 a month with commercials. There's also the $15.99 commercial-free subscription and the Ultimate Ad-Free plan, which at $19.99 provides 4K streaming, Dolby Atmos audio, and the ability to download up to 100 titles to watch offline. New or existing subscribers to US streaming services can still access the platform of their choice from abroad, too - all you need is the help of a good VPN.

How to watch Rick and Morty: The Anime from anywhere

For those away from home looking to watch Rick and Morty: The Anime, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Rick and Morty: The Anime from anywhere:

Watch Rick and Morty: The Anime online free in Canada

Canadians looking to watch Rick and Morty: The Anime are in luck. The anime spin-off will air on Adult Swim Canada in line with its US release, meaning that viewers situated in the Great North can also enjoy the new series on cable from August 15 at 12am ET/PT. For who no longer have a cable service, you can stream Adult Swim content via Amazon Prime with STACKTV. You’ll need to sign up for an Amazon account first (free for 30 days to eligible subscribers, CA$9.99 a month thereafter) before also registering for STACKTV, which also offers a free trial period (CA$12.99 thereafter). And, if you're outside of Canada right now, don't worry. Download a VPN and you'll be able to stream your favorite shows and services just like you would back home.

Can I watch Rick and Morty: The Anime online in the UK?

It’s disappointing news for UK fans of the show. While E4 typically broadcasts Rick and Morty for viewers across the Atlantic, the network hasn’t confirmed that they’ll be airing spin-off Rick and Morty: The Anime any time soon – or at all! If there’s any update on this, we’ll be sure to let you know here.

Traveling away from home? With a VPN you can connect to the streaming services you use back home, and from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch Rick and Morty: The Anime online in Australia?

It’s the same situation in Australia as with the UK. While prior seasons of Rick and Morty are available on Netflix Down Under, the streamer hasn’t confirmed that it will be adding Rick and Morty: The Anime to its sizeable content library. That may change in the future though.

If you’re a US citizen currently abroad, you’ll want a VPN to watch regional services like Max or Sling no matter where you are. Simply follow our instructions above to start using this simple piece of software.

Rick and Morty: The Anime trailer

Rick and Morty: The Anime | OFFICIAL TRAILER | adult swim - YouTube Watch On

Rick and Morty: The Anime release schedule

Episode 1: Thursday, August 15

Thursday, August 15 Episode 2: Thursday, August 22

Thursday, August 22 Episode 3: Thursday, August 29

Thursday, August 29 Episode 4: Thursday, September 5

Thursday, September 5 Episode 5: Thursday, September 12

Thursday, September 12 Episode 6: Thursday, September 19

Thursday, September 19 Episode 7: Thursday, September 26

Thursday, September 26 Episode 8: Thursday, October 3

Thursday, October 3 Episode 9: Thursday, October 10

Thursday, October 10 Episode 10: Thursday, October 17

Rick and Morty: The Anime voice actors

English-speaking voice actors:

Joe Daniels as Rick Sanchez

Joe Daniels as Jerry Smith

Gabriel Regojo as Morty Smith and President Morty

Donna Bella Litton as Summer Smith

Patricia Duran as Beth Smith and Space Beth

Japanese-speaking voice actors:

Yōhei Tadano as Rick Sanchez

Keisuke Chiba as Morty Smith and President Morty

Manabu Muraji as Jerry Smith

Akiha Matsui as Summer Smith

Jun Irie as Beth Smith and Space Beth

How many episodes of Rick and Morty: The Anime will there be? The second spin-off in the Rick and Morty franchise will consist of 10 episodes in total, and each episode is about 25 minutes long.