How to watch Murder is Easy online from anywhere

How to watch Murder is Easy

Murder is Easy premieres on BBC One at 9pm GMT on Wednesday, December 27. The second part will air at the same time the following day. Both episodes will be FREE to stream on BBC iPlayer in the UK at the same time. Viewers based in the US, Canada and Australia will be able to tune in on Britbox in the New Year. Away from the UK and still want to watch? Use a VPN to watch Murder is Easy from anywhere.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere: Wednesday, December 27 (UK) TV channel: BBC One Time: 9pm GMT / 4pm ET / 1pm PT / 8am AEDT FREE stream: iPlayer (UK) Use a VPN to unblock BBC iPlayer when abroad

Murder is Easy preview

When a chance encounter with police officer Fitzwilliam (David Jonsson) inspires Miss Pinkerton (Penelope Wilton) to spill tales of murder in the idyllic village of Wynchwood-Under-Ashe, the only thing more shocking than her subsequent demise is the official line that all of the deaths were accidental.

There are shades of Hot Fuzz to the BBC's two-part adaptation of Agatha Christie's crime novel of the same name, published in 1939.

Pinkerton hadn't been allowed to get as far as Scotland Yard, and affected by her story, Fitzwilliam takes it upon himself to do some digging of his own. Only the villagers don't take too kindly to getting their closets rifled for skeletons, and the assembled lords, major, doctors and reverends won't allow old wounds to be reopened without first engaging in some good old-fashioned intellectual jousting.

Set in 1954, and featuring an ensemble cast that includes Morfydd Clark as Bridget, Mark Bonnar as Reverend Humbleby, Tamzin Outhwaite as Mrs Pierce, and Mathew Baynton as Dr Thomas, we have all the details explaining how to watch Murder is Easy from anywhere in the world just below.

How to watch Murder is Easy free online

How to watch Murder is Easy online for FREE

Murder is Easy is a two-parter. The first episode will air on BBC One at 9pm GMT on Wednesday, December 27, and the second will air on the same channel at the same time on Thursday, December 28. For those wanting to watch Murder is Easy online, both episodes will be also available to watch live and on demand on BBC iPlayer. It’s a FREE service, though you should be in possession of a valid UK TV licence, as these also cover digital content consumption. Away from the UK right now? Just use a VPN to alter your IP address so you can stream your favorite TV shows and films online just like you would at home.

How to watch Murder is Easy from anywhere

If you're away from home when Murder is Easy airs, you’ll be unable to watch the mystery thriller like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading one of the best VPNs allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home. And ExpressVPN is the no. 1-rated provider you can get right now.

Use a VPN to watch Murder is Easy from anywhere:

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

There are hundreds of VPNs available, but our favorite is ExpressVPN. It's quick set up and connect to, easy to use and highly secure. Plus, it’s compatible with a wide range of devices. And what makes ExpressVPN particularly enticing is its flexible 30-day money back guarantee. Better yet, if you sign up for an annual plan you'll get 3-months extra FREE – a brilliant offer TV addicts won’t want to miss.

How to use a VPN to watch Murder is Easy

Three simple steps to using a VPN to watch Murder is Easy online:

1. Download and install a VPN – we recommend ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the relevant server location – launch the VPN app, click on 'choose location' and select the right location i.e. UK for BBC iPlayer.

3. Head to the chosen broadcaster's live stream – in this case, head to the BBC iPlayer website or app to watch Murder is Easy.

How to watch Murder is Easy online in the US, Canada and Australia

Viewers in the US, Canada and Australia will be able to tune into Murder is Easy on Britbox. However, at the time of writing, all we know is that both episodes will arrive at some point in 2024. A subscription to the streaming service costs $8.99 per month or $89.99 per year after a 7-day BritBox FREE trial in the US. It's the same deal in Australia but in Aussie dollars. For Canadians, it's $9.99 per month or $99.99 for the year. As well as being a treasure trove of classic British TV shows, including timeless comedies such as The Office, Only Fools and Horses, and I'm Alan Partridge, it's home to new and modern hits too, including Downton Abbey, Luther, and Line of Duty. Brits currently away from home can use a VPN to watch Murder is Easy on BBC iPlayer from abroad.

Murder is Easy trailer