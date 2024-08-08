How to watch men's Sport Climbing Combined final at Olympics 2024: free live streams and start times

Men's sport climbing combined final broadcasters, TV channels and free streams

Sorato Anraku of Japan, in a blue vest and shorts, competes during the men's lead competition in the sports climbing at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
(Image credit: Getty Images / Marco Kost)
Watch the men's sport climbing combined final at Olympics 2024 and admire the strength of the climbers as they scale walls and make challenging and unfamiliar ascents in the fastest time they can. Below we have all the information on how to watch men's sport climbing combined final at the 2024 Paris Olympics from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.

Following the tense semis earlier in the week, the men's bouldering and lead finals will have viewers on tenterhooks this Friday. Defending Olympic champion, Alberto Gines Lopez of Spain, will be in the fray once again but will face fierce competition. He only managed fourth in the semi-finals. Sorato Anraku of Japan topped the leaderboard, closely followed by Team GB’s Tony Roberts. Anraku brings fresh blood to Paris 2024. At age 17 he is taking part in his very first Olympic Games. He has been gaining momentum on the world stage and in 2023 won the bouldering title at the Innsbruck World Cup.

Bouldering and Lead is fast-paced and complex and requires both enormous physical agility and mental strength from its contestants. Clip yourselves in and marvel at the upcoming finals at Paris 2024. Here's where to watch men's sport climbing combined final and all 2024 Olympics sport climbing live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch men's sport climbing combined final at Olympics 2024 Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Event date: August 9
  • Start times: 4.15am ET / 9.15am BST (boulder), 6.35am ET / 11.35am BST (lead)

Best free streams

FREE men's sport climbing combined final Olympics 2024 live stream broadcasters

You can watch the men's sport climbing combined final at Olympics 2024 for free with English language commentary on the BBC and iPlayer in the UK, RTÉ in Ireland, CBC in Canada and Channel 9 in Australia.

Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service in Australia have the most comprehensive Olympics 2024 free-to-air coverage of all.

You can watch almost every session from every single 2024 Olympic event live and on demand through dedicated channels on the 9Now streaming service, including Olympic the men's sport climbing combined final.

Other, non-English language Olympics free streams can be found on ORF (Austria), RTBF (Belgium), VRT (Belgium), RDS (Canada), Chilevision (Chile), Caracol (Colombia), DR (Denmark), France TV (France), RAI (Italy), Yle (Finland), ARD (Germany), ZDF (Germany), RUV (Iceland), JioCinema (India), TV3 (Lithuania), NOS (Netherlands), NRK (Norway), TVP (Poland), SABC (South Africa), RTVE (Spain), SNRT (Morocco), Canal 5 (Mexico) and the SRG SSR channels (Switzerland).

Use a VPN to watch Olympic men's sport climbing combined final for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

How to watch men's sport climbing combined final Olympic 2024 live streams in the US

The men's sport climbing combined final live stream from Olympics 2024 is on Peacock (both sessions) and E! (lead only) in the US.

Broadcast rights to the 2024 Paris Olympics belong to NBC. All Olympics 2024 sessions are available to watch on Peacock. Select events will also be on the NBC, USA, MSNBC and other NBC cable channels.

If you don't have cable, Peacock is the best option. You'll need a subscription to the ad-supported Peacock Premium which is $7.99 per month, or ad-less Peacock Plus which is $13.99 per month.

How to watch men's sport climbing combined final Olympic 2024 live streams in the UK and Europe

While many public and national TV broadcasters have the TV and live stream rights to the Paris Olympic Games in the UK and Europe, it's the Discovery Plus subscription service that offers comprehensive coverage across the region.

Plans start at £6.99 per month, or the local equivalent, with 3,800 hours of live coverage across 55 channels.

The BBC and RTE are the places for free Olympics 2024 live streams in the UK and Ireland. You can find a list of other public broadcasters with Olympics 2024 broadcast rights across Europe in the Rest of the World section below.

Official Olympic men's sport climbing combined final broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

Can I watch 2024 Olympic men's sport climbing combined final for free?

Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland and many other nations listed have free Olympics 2024 coverage as well as subscription broadcasters.

Those in Australia and Canada can watch almost every session of every Olympics 2024 event for free on 9Now and CBC. That will very likely include men's sport climbing combined final free live streams.

Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the 2024 Olympics free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is the men's sport climbing combined at the 2024 Olympics?

The 2024 Olympic men's sport climbing combined final takes place on Friday, August 9.

Start times are approximately 4.15am ET / 9.15am BST for the bouldering and 6.35am ET / 11.35am BST for lead.

Can I watch 2024 Olympic men's sport climbing combined final on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024 Olympic Games events on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@Olympics), Instagram (@Olympics), TikTok (@Olympics) and YouTube (@Olympics).

