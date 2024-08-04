How to watch Sport Climbing at Olympics 2024: free live streams and key dates

How-to
By
published

Sport Climbing broadcasters, TV channels and free streams

Janja Garnbret of Slovenia, in white vest and blue shorts, competes in the sport climbing ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games.
(Image credit: Getty Images / Marco Kost)
Jump to:

Watch sport climbing at Olympics 2024 – one of those sports that can really capture the imagination at the Games. There is strength, speed, and skill all on display as climbers navigate the various disciplines. Below we have all the information on how to watch sport climbing at the 2024 Paris Olympics Game from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and free streams.

There has been a shift in format since the last Olympic Games. Athletes can now tackle an event that combines the Bouldering and Lead disciplines, and there is a separate Speed event. Alberto Gines was disappointed to finish fifth at OQS Budapest, despite winning in the Bouldering and Lead categories. He will be back to defend his title from three years ago, won when he was just 18. This time, the teenagers to watch are 17-year-old Japanese Sorato Anrak in Boulder and Lead, and USA's Sam Watson, the Speed World Record holder.

In the women’s Boulder and Leader, it’s all about Janja Garnbret. The Slovenian superstar is an eight-time World Champion and defending Olympic champion. Japan’s Nonaka Miho will be looking to improve on the silver medal she picked up in her home games while Brooke Raboutou, from Team USA, is also a serious contender. When it comes to speed, look out for Aleksandra Miroslaw. The Polish athlete keeps smashing her own World Records and nobody can keep up with her.

Here's where to watch sport climbing and 2024 Olympics live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch sport climbing at Olympics 2024 Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Event dates: August 5 – August 11
  • Daily start: 4am ET / 9am BST
  • Finals dates: 7 – 11 August

Best free streams

FREE sport climbing Olympics 2024 live stream broadcasters

You can watch sport climbing at Olympics 2024 for free with English language commentary on the BBC and iPlayer in the UK, RTE in Ireland, CBC in Canada and Channel 9 in Australia.

Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service in Australia have the most comprehensive Olympics 2024 free-to-air coverage of all.

You can watch almost every session from every single 2024 Olympic event live and on demand through dedicated channels on the 9Now streaming service, including Olympic sport climbing.

Other, non-English language Olympics free streams can be found on ORF (Austria), RTBF (Belgium), VRT (Belgium), RDS (Canada), Chilevision (Chile), Caracol (Colombia), DR (Denmark), France TV (France), RAI (Italy), Yle (Finland), ARD (Germany), ZDF (Germany), RUV (Iceland), JioCinema (India), TV3 (Lithuania), NOS (Netherlands), NRK (Norway), TVP (Poland), SABC (South Africa), RTVE (Spain), SNRT (Morocco), Canal 5 (Mexico) and the SRG SSR channels (Switzerland).

Use a VPN to watch Olympic sport climbing for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Olympics 2024 stream

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual Olympics 2024 free stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 60% off with this deal.

View Deal

How to watch sport climbing Olympic 2024 live streams in the US

The sport climbing live stream from Olympics 2024 is on Peacock, USA, NBC and E! in the USA.

Broadcast rights to the 2024 Paris Olympics belong to NBC. All Olympics 2024 sessions are available to watch on Peacock. Select events will also be on the NBC, USA and MSNBC cable channels.

If you don't have cable, Peacock is the best option. You'll need a subscription to the ad-supported Peacock Premium which is $7.99 per month, or ad-less Peacock Plus which is $13.99 per month.

How to watch sport climbing Olympic 2024 live streams in the UK and Europe

While many public and national TV broadcasters have the TV and live stream rights to the Paris Olympic Games in the UK and Europe, it's the Discovery Plus subscription service that offers comprehensive coverage across the region.

Plans start at £6.99 per month, or the local equivalent, with 3,800 hours of live coverage across 55 channels. There's also a special offer running until 10 August where new subscribers pay £3.99 per month until the end of 2024.

The BBC and RTE are the places for free Olympics 2024 live streams in the UK and Ireland. You can find a list of other public broadcasters with Olympics 2024 broadcast rights across Europe in the Rest of the World section below.

Official Olympic sport climbing broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

Can I watch 2024 Olympic sport climbing for free?

Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland and many other nations listed have free Olympics 2024 coverage as well as subscription broadcasters.

Those in Australia and Canada can watch almost every session of every Olympics 2024 event for free on 9Now and CBC. That will very likely include sport climbing free live streams.

Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the 2024 Olympics free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is the sport climbing at the 2024 Olympics?

The 2024 Olympic sport climbing takes place between August 5 – August 11 Start times are at approximately 4am ET / 9am BST each day.

The 2024 Olympic sport climbing medal days and finals are on August 7 – August 11.

Can I watch 2024 Olympic sport climbing on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024 Olympic Games events on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@Olympics), Instagram (@Olympics), TikTok (@Olympics) and YouTube (@Olympics).

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Charlotte Henry
Charlotte Henry
Contributor

Charlotte Henry is a journalist who has covered all things tech and media for a number of years for various publications. She reported in-depth as tech companies became media companies and vice versa. In her newsletter, The Addition, she focuses on the ever-changing streaming ecosystem as the likes of Netflix, Apple TV+ and Disney+ fight for supremacy. Charlotte is also a close follower of sport (she’s a Spurs fan…) watching everything from Premier League football to Major League Baseball. Charlotte’s first book “Not Buying It: The Facts Behind Fake News” was published in 2019. Away from work, she can often be found at heavy metal concerts and festivals.