How to watch King George VI Chase 2024: free live streams for Kempton Park, race schedule

The 2024 King George VI Chase is about as open as it can get, with around half of the 14-strong field harboring legitimate hopes of winning the Grade 1 showpiece at Kempton. Below we have all the info on how to watch King George VI Chase 2024 from anywhere, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.

John Hanlon's Hewick gazumped Bravemansgame and Allaho at the last, 12 months ago, and all three horses are in contention again this Boxing Day.

L’Homme Presse, trained by Venetia Williams, took the Kauto Star Novices' Chase crown at last year's meeting, with the supporting race being run over the same 3-mile distance and course as the 18-fence King George VI Chase. Grey Dawning and Il Est Francais are being hotly backed by punters too.

It's one of the most prestigious steeplechases in the UK, and here's where to watch King George VI Chase live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options. Scroll down for the race schedule and King George VI Chase runners and riders.

Watch King George VI Chase Quick Guide Key Dates Date: Thursday, December 26 Best free streams Virgin Media Play (Ireland)

ITVX (UK)

FREE King George VI Chase live stream broadcasters

You can watch King George VI Chase 2024 for FREE on Virgin Media Play in Ireland and ITVX in the UK:

Use a VPN to watch King George VI Chase 2024 for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Can I watch King George VI Chase live streams in the US?

The King George VI Chase appears to have slipped through the cracks in the US, and doesn't have a broadcaster stateside.

Viewers from the UK and Ireland who are currently away from home in the US can use a VPN to watch King George VI Chase from abroad via their usual streaming service listed below.

How to watch King George VI Chase live streams in the UK

King George VI Chase 2024 is is being televised on free-to-air ITV1, with live streaming available via ITVX (TV license required).

The app is available on nearly everything that plugs in these days – just give it a search on your device, phone or console of choice.

Live coverage begins at 12.25pm GMT on Thursday, with the main race scheduled for 2.30pm.

How to watch King George VI Chase live streams in Australia

In Australia, premium TV provider Foxtel has the rights to King George VI Chase 2024, with the action set to be shown across the Sky Racing channels.

Be warned though, the race itself is set to get underway at 1.30am AEDT in the early hours of Friday morning.

Anyone currently traveling in Australia from the UK or Ireland can use a VPN to unblock ITVX or Virgin Media Play and watch the King George VI Chase from anywhere in the world. We recommend NordVPN.

Can I watch the 2024 King George VI Chase for free? Yes! Viewers in Ireland and the UK can watch the 2024 King George VI Chase for free, courtesy of free-to-air Virgin Media Play and ITVX respectively. Fans away from home can use a VPN to watch the free coverage from abroad.

When is King George VI Chase 2024? The 2024 King George VI Chase takes place on Thursday, December 26. The main race itself will start at 2.30pm GMT.

King George VI Chase schedule 2024

What is the King George VI Chase 2024 schedule? (All times GMT) Thursday, December 26

12.45pm – The Ladbrokes Best Odds Guaranteed On Racing Novices' Handicap Steeplechase 2m 4f 110yds

1.20pm – The Ladbrokes Kauto Star Novices' Steeple Chase (Grade 1) 3m

1.55pm – The Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle Race (Grade 1) 2m

2.30pm – The Ladbrokes King George VI Steeplechase (Grade 1) 3m

3.05pm – The Ladbrokes Maiden Hurdle 2m

3.40pm – The Ladbrokes Get Rewarded With Ladbucks Handicap Hurdle 2m 5f

King George VI Chase runners and riders 2024

Who are the King George VI Chase 2024 runners and riders? Banbridge; Paul Townend Bravemansgame; Harry Cobden Corbetts Cross; Derek O'Connor Envoi Allen; Rachael Blackmore General En Chef; Benjamin Gelhay Grey Dawning; Harry Skelton Il Est Francais; James Reveley Juntos Ganamos; Felix de Giles L'Homme Presse; Charlie Deutsch Spillane's Tower; Mark Walsh The Real Whacker; Gavin Sheehan

Can I watch King George VI Chase 2024 on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all things King George VI Chase on the official Kempton Park social media channels on Facebook (@KemptonParkRacecourse) and Instagram (@KemptonParkRace).