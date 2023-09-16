How to watch India vs Sri Lanka: live stream Asia Cup 2023 final online

Watch a free India vs Sri Lanka live stream

Looking for a free India vs Sri Lanka live stream? The great news is that it's streaming for FREE on the Hotstar mobile app in India. If you live in India but you're away from home right now you can use a VPN to unblock the free stream from anywhere. It's also set to be shown for free on PTV Sports in Pakistan.

Asia Cup 2023 final: India vs Sri Lanka preview

The two strongest teams at the 2023 Asia Cup are set to do battle at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, with champions Sri Lanka looking to vanquish India on home turf and take back-to-back titles.

India's place in the final is no surprise, and their dominant 228-run win over neighbors Pakistan – anchored by Virat Kohli's superb 122 not out from 94 balls – will be the match they'll remember mostly fondly from the rain-impacted tournament. Their last Super Four game ended in a shock loss at the hands of Bangladesh, but the dead-rubber defeat shouldn't impact their confidence going into a final they are overwhelming favorites to win.

Not many pundits expected Sri Lanka to impress as much as they have in this year's tournament, with the no. 8 ranked ODI side in the world peaking at just the right time ahead of next month's 50-over World Cup. Some brilliant individual form from Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama with the bat, and 20-year-old bowling pair Matheesha Pathirana and Dunith Wellalage, have spirited the Lions through the tournament, culminating in a thrilling last-ball Super Four victory over Pakistan to secure their final spot.

India overcame Sri Lanka in a low-scoring affair earlier in the 2023 Asia Cup, but the game was perhaps most notable for rising star Wellalage's performance with both ball and bat. Can he make a name for himself in his home city of Colombo on Sunday?

Read on as we explain how to get an India vs Sri Lanka live stream online from wherever you are, including for FREE, and watch the Asia Cup final online.

Just like every other game of the 2023 Asia Cup, the final will be live streamed for FREE via the Hotstar app for mobiles in India.

And in Pakistan, we're expecting the 2023 Asia Cup final to be shown for FREE on PTV Sports

Traveling outside India or Pakistan? Easy – use the no.1 cricket VPN to unblock your usual stream from anywhere. Details below.

How to watch Asia Cup final from outside your country

Below we've got you covered with your official broadcasting options for more cricket-loving countries (and the US!), but if you're outside your country of residence - whether that's Pakistan, India, Australia or anywhere else - and try to start streaming 2023 Asia Cup cricket via your typical broadcasting service, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Global India vs Sri Lanka live streams

How to watch Asia Cup final: live stream cricket in India for FREE

Every game of the 2023 Asia Cup is being live streamed for FREE via the Hotstar app for mobiles in India. However, if you want to tune in on a larger screen, you'll need to pay for Star Sports or a Disney+ Hotstar streaming subscription. Disney Plus Hotstar prices start at Rs 299 per month, or Rs 899 for a whole year. The final will start at 3pm IST. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home Asia Cup coverage can just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to watch Asia Cup final cricket for FREE in Pakistan

The Asia Cup final is set to be live streamed on the state-owned channel PTV Sports in Pakistan, which is fantastic news as PTV Sports is 100% free-to-watch - only your phone number is required to verify your identity. Anyone in Pakistan just needs to head to the PTV Sports website or download the PTVFLIX app to tune in. All games will begin at 2.30pm PKT. Not in Pakistan right now? You can still enjoy the same free Asia Cup coverage you would at home - all you need is a world class VPN service and you've knocked it for six!

How to live stream India vs Sri Lanka in Australia

Fox Sports 505, available through Foxtel, has cricket fans in Australia covered for the 2023 Asia Cup. Coverage can also be live streamed via Foxtel Now. If you don't want a full Fox subscription, the most cost-efficient option is the incredible sports platform Kayo Sports, which currently offers new users a FREE 7-day trial. Kayo lets you stream on one device with its One plan (AU$25/month), two devices with Basic (AU$30/month), and three devices with a Premium sub (AU$35 a month). Kayo also gives you access to over 50 other sports including cricket, NBA, PGA Tour golf, NRL, F1... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. The Asia Cup final will begin at 7.30pm AEST. Not in Australia right now? Use a VPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your domestic coverage.

How to watch India vs Sri Lanka: live stream cricket in the US without cable

The 2023 Asia Cup is being shown exclusively on ESPN Plus in the US, with the final set to start at 5.30am ET / 2.30am PT early on Sunday morning. The streaming service also has the rights to NFL, MLB, NHL, PGA Tour golf, Top Rank boxing, EFL, FA Cup, Bundesliga and La Liga soccer, and US Open tennis. ESPN Plus monthly plans cost $9.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $99.99 a year. But there's even better value to be had if you grab ESPN+ as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live sports and documentaries, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalog, which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more, plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers. And the cost is super reasonable - you only have to pay $12.99 a month for the Disney Plus bundle – $19.99 if you want to ditch the ads. Out of the US and want to watch your home coverage? No worries - just use a VPN as described below.

How to watch Asia Cup 2023 final in the UK

In the UK, the 2023 Asia Cup final is being shown on TNT Sports. You can add TNT Sports to most premium TV packages, such as Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media. Alternatively, you can get it on a rolling monthly basis for £29.99 per month by getting Discovery+ Premium that includes all of the TNT Sports channels, along with channels like Eurosport, Discovery, TLC, Quest and more. Sunday's final will begin at 10.30am BST. If you're currently outside the UK and want to watch the Asia Cup like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch Asia Cup final: live stream India vs Sri Lanka in New Zealand