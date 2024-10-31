Raise a glass of the red stuff as Hammer: Heroes, Legends, and Monsters airs on Sky Arts this Halloween. Featuring famous fans and contributors, this 90-minute feature will celebrate the influence of Hammer Film Productions and its gloriously gothic, horror-themed output, and we explain below how to watch Hammer: Heroes, Legends, and Monsters online from anywhere.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release date: Thursday, October 31 at 9pm GMT (UK) TV Channel: Sky Arts UK viewing options: Sky TV or NOW Use NordVPN to watch any stream

Ben Field's documentary charts the studio’s seismic impact, beginning in 1934 and now lurching madly into its 90th year. There’ll be archive footage, interviews with iconic directors such as Tim Burton and John Landis, and personal anecdotes from key Hammer collaborators.

Synonymous with Hammer are Christopher Lee and Peter Cushing, whose on-screen chemistry in films like The Curse of Frankenstein and Dracula (aka Horror of Dracula) were integral to the studio’s success. Well, that, and its then unprecedented approach to filming classic horror tales, whose lurid Technicolor, sensuality, and “gruesome detail” guaranteed the films’ worldwide popularity – and their frequent admonishment by the BBFC.

Read on for more information on how to watch Hammer: Heroes, Legends, and Monsters online, exclusive to Sky TV and NOW.

How to watch Hammer: Heroes, Legends, and Monsters from anywhere

For those away from home looking to watch Hammer: Heroes, Legends, and Monsters when it debuts, you’ll be unable to watch the documentary like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Hammer: Heroes, Legends, and Monsters online from anywhere:

Exclusive deal NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.99 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you. - So, try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Hammer: Heroes, Legends, and Monsters online in the UK

UK viewers can watch Hammer: Heroes, Legends, and Monsters through Sky Arts on Halloween night – Thursday, October 31 at 9pm GMT. You’ll also find Hammer: Heroes, Legends, and Monsters available to stream via the Sky Go service. But if you're not yet a Sky customer, check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Another option is streaming platform NOW. You could stream the documentary live on its digital Sky Arts channel, or on-demand after its linear broadcast. NOW is a more flexible option if you don’t fancy a long-term contract, and it often has promotions available. Typically, the Entertainment plan costs £9.99 a month.

Can I watch Hammer: Heroes, Legends, and Monsters online in the US?

No, and it’s a stake to the heart for US fans. The documentary hasn’t yet received an official release Stateside, but promisingly, Kaleidoscope Films has picked it up for worldwide distribution, with buyers being actively sought for the American film market. Traveling abroad? UK citizens away from home can purchase a VPN to connect to their favorite streaming services and watch Hammer: Heroes, Legends, and Monsters no matter where they are.

Can I watch Hammer: Heroes, Legends, and Monsters in Canada?

It’s the same situation in Canada as in the US, with Hammer: Heroes, Legends, and Monsters available exclusive to the UK on Sky TV and NOW. Should that change, we’ll let you know here. However, with a VPN viewers from the UK currently out of the country can connect to their usual streaming services and watch their favorite films and TV shows from anywhere.

Can I watch Hammer: Heroes, Legends, and Monsters online in Australia?

Again, Hammer: Heroes, Legends, and Monsters hasn’t been snatched up for streaming outside of the UK. But Kaleidoscope Films has purchased the film and is shopping it around to international distributors. That might be frustrating for UK viewers traveling Down Under. However, by downloading a VPN you can access the paid-for streaming services you’re already subscribed to back home.

Hammer: Heroes, Legends, and Monsters trailer

Hammer: Heroes, Legends and Monsters Official Trailer | Hammer Films - YouTube Watch On

When can I watch Hammer: Heroes, Legends, and Monsters? The feature-length documentary will be broadcast on the Sky Arts channel on Thursday, October 31, from 9pm GMT.

Which famous faces will feature in Hammer: Heroes, Legends, and Monsters? The documentary will feature interviews with: filmmakers John Carpenter (Halloween), Joe Dante (Gremlins), Tim Burton (Sleepy Hollow), Axelle Carolyn (Them, The Midnight Club), John Landis (An American Werewolf in London), and John Logan (Penny Dreadful), in addition to actresses Caroline Munro (Dracula AD 1972), Madeline Smith (The Vampire Lovers), and Martine Beswick (One Million Years B.C.).

Can I watch Hammer: Heroes, Legends, and Monsters for free? Sadly, there aren’t any free options available to watch Hammer: Heroes, Legends, and Monsters. Sky TV provides a range of offers, which you can check out with our Sky TV deals and packages, while Sky streaming service NOW often includes promos. Right now, for example, you can secure an Entertainment plan for £6.99 a month (typically £9.99), but that does require you commit to a 6-month minimum subscription.