How to watch Glastonbury Saturday 2023: live stream the second day of the festival from anywhere

Are you ready for more? Day two of Glastonbury 2023 is another stonker, with rock legends Guns N' Roses making their Worthy Farm debut after nearly 40 years in the business. Lizzo and Lewis Capaldi will also grace the Pyramid Stage today, while Lana Del Rey, Loyle Carner, and Fatboy Slim will perform elsewhere. Here's how to watch Glastonbury 2023 on Saturday as the world's greatest festival continues.

The party is always in full swing come the middle day of the Glastonbury weekend and today's line-up is designed to hit the heights whether you're watching at home or down on the farm yourself.

Expect noodling and wailing galore as a slightly portly W. Axl Rose and more wizened Slash take to the stage to blast out the hits of several albums' worth of rock classics. Duff McKagan will be on bass too. Elsewhere, there's a storming 90s dance double-header on the Park Stage with Leftfield followed by Fatboy Slim, plus a TBA act in before them. Another stomping collective? We certainly hope so. For the a modern flavor, Central Cee is sure to draw the crowds at the Other Stage.

Some of the other acts being featured by the Beeb today include Tom Grennan, Aitch, Jacob Collier, Lewis Capaldi, Lizzo, Manic Street Preachers and Loyle Carner. Full Saturday line-up below.

Read on as we explain how to watch a 2023 Glastonbury Saturday live stream from anywhere - starting with how to watch Glastonbury Saturday for FREE in the UK. We've also listed the Saturday lineup for the main stages further down the page.

How to watch Glastonbury Saturday 2023 for FREE

You can watch Saturday at Glastonbury unfold across BBC One, Two, and Three, with coverage starting at 5.00pm BST on Saturday afternoon and continuing until 2am. Performers on Saturday include Lewis Capaldi, Lizzo, and Tom Grennan, with the headline slot being filled by Guns N' Roses. If you want to watch LIVE Glastonbury coverage only, BBC iPlayer will be providing live streams of a selection of the biggest Glastonbury stages. At the time of writing, the BBC hasn't revealed what time these live streams will start, but we'd hazard a guess at early afternoon. BBC iPlayer works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. You can also stream the BBC's TV coverage on iPlayer, and it's all free to watch with a valid TV licence. Not in the UK right now? Use ExpressVPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad.

How to watch a Glastonbury Saturday live stream from anywhere

Unfortunately, if you try to watch your domestic coverage of Saturday at Glastonbury 2023 from somewhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking.

That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for streamers all over the world, but there's an easy solution. The best VPN – otherwise known as a virtual private network – can alter your IP address to make it appear like you’re somewhere else. While this can be used for privacy, it can also be used to access your preferred streaming platform back home, even when you're out of the country.

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan and you'll get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Can I watch Glastonbury in the US, Canada, Australia and anywhere else?

Glastonbury is the highlight of the British music calendar, but it's only televised in the UK, with countries like the US, Canada, and Australia missing out entirely. If you're a UK citizen abroad, your best option for watching your country's coverage is use one of the best VPN service providers as described above. We recommend ExpressVPN. It's reliable, good value and very effective but do take look at others listed below.

Glastonbury Saturday 2023 lineup and times

All times BST

SATURDAY, JUNE 24

Pyramid Stage

Guns N' Roses: 21:30 - 23:45

Lizzo: 19:30 - 20:30

Lewis Capaldi - 17:35 - 18:30

Aitch: 16:00 - 17:00

Amadou & Mariam: 14:30 - 15:30

Raye: 13:15 - 14:00

Rick Astley: 12:00 - 12:45

The Other Stage

Lana Del Rey: 22:30 - 23:45

Central Cee: 20:45 - 21:45

Manic Street Preachers: 18:45 - 19:45

Maggie Rogers: 17:15 - 18:15

Generation Sex: 15:45 - 16:45

Tom Grennan: 14:15 - 15:15

The Lathums: 13:00 - 13:45

The Unthanks: 11:45 - 12:30

West Holts Stage

Loyle Carner: 22:15 - 23:45

Mahalia: 20:30 - 21:30

Ezra Collective: 19:00 - 20:00

Jacob Collier: 17:30 - 18:30

Third World: 16:00 - 17:00

Sudan Archives: 14:30 - 15:30

Kanda Bongo Man: 13:00 - 14:00

Say She She: 11:30 - 12:30

Woodsies

Christine and the Queens: 22:30 - 23:45

Rina Sawayama: 21:00 - 22:00

Maneskin: 19:30 - 20:30

TBA: 18:00 - 19:00

Shame: 16:30 - 17:30

The Murder Capital: 15:15 - 16:00

Working Men's Club: 14:00 - 14:45

Wunderhorse: 12:45 - 13:30

The Last Dinner Party: 11:30 - 12:15

The Park Stage

Fatboy Slim: 23:00 - 00:15

Leftfield: 21:15 - 22:15

TBA: 19:45 - 20:45

Tinariwen: 18:15 - 19:15

Obongjayar: 16:45 - 17:45

Jockstrap: 15:15 - 16:15

Flohio: 14:00 - 14:45

James Ellis Ford: 12:45 - 13:30

Max Richter: 11:30 - 12:10

Acoustic Stage

Paul Carrack: 21:30 - 22:45

Glen Hansard: 20:00 - 21:00

Glenn Tilbrook and Beautiful Landing: 18:30 - 19:30

Richard Thompson: 17:00 - 18:00

Badly Drawn Boy: 16:00 - 16:40

The Sharon Shannon Trio: 15:00 - 15:40

The Magic Numbers: 14:00 - 14:40

Roo Panes: 13:00 - 13:40

Katya: 12:10 - 12:40

Clare Sands: 11:30 - 12:00

Avalon Stage

Vintage Trouble: 23:05 - 00:20

Melanie C: 21:35 - 22:35

Jake Shears: 20:05 - 21:05

Gabrielle Alpin: 18:35 - 19:35

Fisherman's Friends: 17:05 - 18:05

Joanne Shaw Taylor: 15:35 - 16:35

Beans on Toast: 14:10 - 15:05

Holy Moly & The Crackers: 12:50 - 13:45

Cable Street Collective: 11:30 - 12:20

Left Field

Dreya Mac: 21:00 - 22:00

Kid Kapichi: 19:30 - 20:30

Crawlers: 18:15 - 19:00

Delilah Bon: 17:00 - 17:45

Big Joanie: 16:30 - 17:00

Radical Round Up: Billy Bragg, Jamie Webster, Rianne Downey - 15:00 - 16:30

DEBATES: Can We Save the NHS?, with Migrants Organise, We Own It, Dr Sonia Adesara, Dr Rosena Allin-Khan MP, Minnie Rahman - 13:30 - 14:30

DEBATES: One Minute to Midnight: Can Politics Deliver on Climate Action?, with Areeba Hamid, Ed Miliband MP, Sepi Golzari-Munro, XR, John Harris - 12:00 - 13:00

Arcadia