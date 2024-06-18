How to watch Germany vs Hungary live stream: Euro 2024

The Germany vs Hungary live stream is each team’s second outing at Euro 2024. The hosts will be keen to build on an excellent first display in front of their fans.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side blew Scotland away on the opening day and showed the depth of attacking talent that they boast. Toni Kroos was imperious, completing 101 of his 102 passes. Jamal Musiala is terrifying for any defence and his dribbling skills will cause his opponents serious problems.

Hungary started poorly against the Swiss but ended up giving them a scare. They have a good physicality about them and will look to ruffle a robust and experienced German defence. The Magyars will try and make life as uncomfortable as possible for their opponents. However, they do lack a bit of a cutting edge.

These teams faced each other at Euro 2020. It ended as a 2-2 draw on that occasion and we should be in for another competitive affair.

Germany vs Hungary Live Stream Quick Guide Key Details Date: Wednesday, June 19

Wednesday, June 19 Kick-off time: 12pm ET / 5pm BST Best free stream BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

You can watch Germany vs Hungary for free with English language commentary on BBC One in the UK, RTE in Ireland and on TVNZ in New Zealand.

Other, non-English language Germany vs Hungary free streams can be found on ARD or ZDF (Germany), NOS (Netherlands), TF1 or M6 (France), RTVE (Spain), RAI (Italy), RTBF or VRT (Belgium), RTP (Portugal) and ORF or Servus (Austria).

The Germany vs Hungary live stream is on FS1 in the USA.

Coverage of the 2024 Euros is split between FOX and FS1 in the US. There are also 6 group stage games that are exclusive to Fubo Sports Network and Vix.

You can watch direct on the Fubo Sports Network site or pick up the channel through Roku, Tubi, Samsung TV Plus or Plex. Fubo Sports is also available through the Fubo app.

If you're looking to pick up FOX or FS1, and you don't have cable, then a cable-replacement service will give you instant access. The ones we like best are Sling and Fubo.

Watch Euro 2024 without cable on Sling for half price:

Sling Blue carries FOX and FS1 in most regions but not all, so do check. Sling Blue starts at $45 in areas where FOX is available but your first month is half-price, and you can cancel your subscription at any time, i.e. right after Euro 2024, if that's all you want.

Watch Euro 2024 without cable: Fubo 7-day free trial:

Fubo is pricier but gives you more. The Pro Plan carries FOX and FS1 and costs $79 per month but you do get a free 7-day trial of Fubo to enjoy first. You get many more channels than you would with Sling and, again, you can cancel your subscription at any time.

Americas

Canada

TSN (English commentary) and TVA (French commentary) have the rights to show this match in Canada, and all of Euro 2024.

Latin America

It's ESPN that has the TV rights to this match and all of Euro 2024 in Central and South America. The significant exception here is that Globo will air the Euros in Brazil.

Asia

India

You can watch all Euro 2024 games on Sony Six in India.

South Korea

In South Korea, you'll need CJ Media to watch Euro 2024 matches.

China

CCTV and iQIYI are the official Euro 2024 broadcasters in China.

Japan

You can watch the Euro 2024 final on WOWOW in Japan.

Singapore

Football fans in Singapore can watch Euro 2024 on SPOTV and MediaCorp.

Rest of Asia

BeIN Sports has the rights to broadcast Euro 2024 in the MENA areas of Asia.

Oceania

Australia

Optus Sport will show all Euro 2024 matches in Australia.

Africa

SuperSport South Africa, BeIN Sport, New World TV and SportyTV Nigeria are the major Euro 2024 broadcasters across Africa.

What time does the match start? The match starts at 6 pm local time (Germany) on Wednesday, 19 June 2024. Here are the Germany vs Hungary kickoff times around the world:

USA – 12 pm ET / 9 am PT

Mexico – 10 am CST

Brazil – 1 pm BRT

Central Europe – 6 pm CET

South Africa – 6 pm SAST

India – 9.30 pm IST

Singapore – 12 am SGT (20 June 2024)

Australia – 2 am AEST (20 June 2024)

New Zealand – 4 am NZST (19 June 2024)

