How to watch Banged Up online: live stream new Channel 4 prison reality TV show from anywhere

How to watch Banged Up (2023) online

Prison reality TV show Banged Up live streams on Channel 4. You can binge the entire series with a Channel 4 Plus subscription, or wait and watch new episodes when they are broadcast each week. Currently away from the UK? A VPN will let you you stream Channel 4 from anywhere.

Banged Up preview

New four-part Channel 4 reality series Banged Up gives viewers an ultra-realistic insight into what it feels like to live life behind bars. Seven celebrities, including former Eastenders star actor Owen, will spend a week living in the disused Shrewsbury Prison with ex-convicts under the supervision of prison staff.

Owen recently shared his connection to the criminal world with The Sun: "I grew up as a petty thief because I had three older brothers and there was violence, thieving, burglary, robberies."

Owen is only person in his family who has not served time, so it'll be interesting to see how he fare compared to the other Banged Up celebs: Tom Rosenthal, star of Friday Night Dinner, Gogglebox's Martin Luther, YouTuber HRVY, former MP Neil Parish, controversial Mail on Sunday columnist Peter Hitchens, and Tory MP Johnny Mercer.

Filming for season 2, set in a woman's prison, is already underway so Channel 4 clearly feels that Banged Up is season 1 is must-see TV. Read our guide below for how to watch Banged Up online and stream episodes absolutely FREE now.

How to watch Banged Up online for FREE in the UK

New reality series Banged Up debuts on Channel 4 on Tuesday, October 31 at 9.15pm GMT. It’s completely free to watch live or on-demand through the Channel 4 streaming service – although you should have a valid TV license – and new episodes are available on a weekly basis. If you don’t want to wait, however, then you could binge all episodes with a Channel 4 Plus subscription. It costs £3.99 a month and offers ad-free streaming, in addition to Early Access to hit TV shows. But before you pay a thing, you can try it out with its 14-day free trial. The Channel 4 streaming service is available on your laptop, or via apps for the likes of Android, iOS, PS4, Xbox, Roku and Amazon Fire. Outside the UK? To access your preferred streaming service from abroad, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed below.

Banged Up cast

Actor: Sid Owen

Popstar: HRVY

Comedian: Tom Rosenthal

Journalist: Peter Hitchens

Former MP: Neil Parish

Former Gogglebox star: Marcus Luther

Conservative MP: Johnny Mercer

Banged Up full episode guide

Banged Up will debut on Channel 4 on Tuesday, October 31, at 9.15pm. The series has four episodes which will be aired at the same time, weekly. You can also watch them online on Channel 4 after they are broadcast.

Banged Up S01E01 – Tuesday, October 31

– Tuesday, October 31 Banged Up S01E02 – Tuesday, November 7

– Tuesday, November 7 Banged Up S01E03 – Tuesday, November 14

– Tuesday, November 14 Banged Up S01E04 – Tuesday, November 21