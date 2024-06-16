How to watch Austria vs France live stream: Euro 2024 online

The Austria vs France live stream from Euro 2024 has the potential to be one of the most fascinating games of the group stage. Das Team have improved immeasurably under Ralf Rangnick and will hope to cause an upset against Les Bleus, the two-time former winners and 2016 runners-up.

Austria qualified for the finals with a game to spare and only Belgium took any points from them en route. Gegenpressing guru Rangnick has drilled a team to come on strong in the second half and they have a fine midfielder in Christoph Baumgartner. Marko Arnautovic is still knocking around at 35 but as more of an impact substitute, meaning Freiburg's Michael Gregoritsch should start up front.

A penalty shootout away from retaining the World Cup, France enter Euro 2024 with a determination to make up for a shambolic showing last time out in this competition, being knocked out in the last 16 by Switzerland. Les Bleus should revert to Olivier Giroud being the focal point for Real Madrid-bound Kylian Mbappe to bounce off. Mbappe is now captain, with Antoine Griezmann more of a midfielder for France these days.

Here's where to watch Austria vs France live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Austria vs France Live Stream Quick Guide Key Details Date: Monday, June 17

Monday, June 17 Kick-off time: 3pm ET / 8pm BST Best free stream ITVX (U.K.)

FREE Austria vs France live stream broadcasters

You can watch Austria vs France for free with English language commentary on ITV in the UK, RTE in Ireland and on TVNZ in New Zealand.

ITVX – UK

RTE – Ireland

TVNZ Plus – New Zealand

Other, non-English language Austria vs France free streams can be found on ARD or ZDF (Germany), NOS (Netherlands), TF1 or M6 (France), RTVE (Spain), RAI (Italy), RTBF or VRT (Belgium), RTP (Portugal) and ORF or Servus (Austria).

Use a VPN to access Austria vs France for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

How to watch Austria vs France live stream in the US

The Austria vs France live stream is on FOX in the USA.

Coverage of the 2024 Euros is split between FOX and FS1 in the US. There are also 6 group stage games that are exclusive to Fubo Sports Network and Vix.

FSN is a free stream. You can watch direct on the Fubo Sports Network site or pick up the channel through Roku, Tubi, Samsung TV Plus or Plex.

If you're looking to pick up FOX or FS1, and you don't have cable, then a cable-replacement service will give you instant access. The ones we like best are Sling and Fubo.

Sling Blue carries FOX and FS1 in most regions but not all, so do check. Sling Blue starts at $45 in areas where FOX is available but your first month is half-price, and you can cancel your subscription at any time.

Fubo is pricier but gives you more. The Pro Plan carries FOX and FS1 and costs $79 per month but you do get a free 7-day trial of Fubo to enjoy first.

Official Austria vs France broadcasters by region

Americas

Canada

TSN (English commentary) and TVA (French commentary) have the rights to show this match in Canada, and all of Euro 2024.

Latin America

It's ESPN that has the TV rights to this match and all of Euro 2024 in Central and South America. The significant exception here is that Globo will air the Euros in Brazil.

Asia

India

You can watch all Euro 2024 games on Sony Six in India.

South Korea

In South Korea, you'll need CJ Media to watch Euro 2024 matches.

China

CCTV and iQIYI are the official Euro 2024 broadcasters in China.

Japan

You can watch the Euro 2024 final on WOWOW in Japan.

Singapore

Football fans in Singapore can watch Euro 2024 on SPOTV and MediaCorp.

Rest of Asia

BeIN Sports has the rights to broadcast Euro 2024 in the MENA areas of Asia.

Oceania

Australia

Optus Sport will show all Euro 2024 matches in Australia.

Africa

SuperSport South Africa, BeIN Sport, New World TV and SportyTV Nigeria are the major Euro 2024 broadcasters across Africa.

Can I watch Austria vs France for free? Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, New Zealand and most of Europe can watch all Euro 2024 matches for free. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from abroad.

What time does the match start? The match starts at 9pm CEST local time (Germany) on Monday, June 17, 2024. Here are the Austria vs France kickoff times around the world:

USA – 3pm ET / 12pm PT

UK – 8pm BST

Mexico – 1pm CST

Brazil – 4pm BRT

Central Europe – 9pm CET

South Africa – 9pm SAST

India – 12.30am IST (Jun. 18)

Singapore – 3am SGT (Jun. 18)

Australia – 5am AEST (Jun. 18)

New Zealand – 7am NZST (Jun. 18)

Can I watch the match on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or through your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with UEFA's official Euro 2024 social media channels on X/Twitter (@EURO2024) and Instagram (@euro2024).