How to watch American Music Awards 2024 online from anywhere

With performances from the likes of Mariah Carey, Green Day, Chaka Khan, and Niles Rogers & CHIC, the return of the American Music Awards, in the form of a 50th Anniversary Special on Sunday, October 6, is set to be a spectacular celebration of the past half century of music. Our guide below explains how to watch the American Music Awards 2024 online and from anywhere.

The American Music Awards were born in 1974 but this isn't the 50th edition, with the event not taking place in 2023. In fact, there will be no awards handed out this time either, with Monday night's show set to act as a celebration of the past 50 years of music, ahead of the return of the traditional awards ceremony in 2025.

The two-hour show will look back on the music that has shaped popular culture over the past half a century, and play host to performances from a number of the most influential artists of that period.

According to the organisers, we can expect "dazzling new performances, heartfelt artist interviews, legendary special guests, and exclusive never-before-seen footage from DCP’s extensive archives, highlighting iconic moments that have defined the awards show and shaped pop culture."

Read on for how to watch American Music Awards 2024 online now from anywhere with our guide.

The American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special will be shown on the CBS Television Network and will be available to stream live and on demand via Paramount Plus.

The live broadcast runs for two hours from 8pm-10pm ET and 5pm-7pm PT on October 6.

A subscription to Paramount Plus includes a 7-day free trial, so the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special can be streamed for free by new users.

The live stream of the show will only be available to subscribers who have the SHOWTIME package, which costs from $12.99 per month.

Traveling abroad? You can stream the American Music Awards 2024 on Paramount Plus from anywhere with a reliable VPN.

Can I watch the American Music Awards 2024 in the UK or Australia?

The live broadcast of the American Music Awards 2024 (50th Anniversary Special) is set to be limited to viewers in the US, with Paramount Plus hosting the live feeds of the CBS affiliates local to each user.

It is not clear yet if Paramount Plus subscribers in the likes of the UK or Australia will be able to catch up on demand.

How to watch American Music Awards 2024 from outside the US

Out of the country but keen to stream the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special online? You’ll likely be restricted from accessing your usual Paramount Plus library and other usual domestic streams due to geo-blocking.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV as if you were back at home.

AMA 50th Anniversary Special trailer

This is the official teaser for the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special

American Music Awards 2024: full list of performers

Brad Paisley

Chaka Khan

Gladys Knight

Green Day

Jennifer Hudson

Kane Brown

Mariah Carey

Nelly

Nile Rogers & CHIC

RAYE

Sheila E

Stray Kids

Additional special guests:

Carrie Underwood

Gloria Estefan

Jennifer Lopez

Jimmy Kimmel

Can you watch the American Music Awards 2024 for free? Paramount Plus offers a 7-day free trial to anyone who hasn't previously subscribed. So, yes, new members can watch the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special for free but, no, others cannot.