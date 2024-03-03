How to watch AEW Revolution 2024: live stream Sting's final match online – card, preview, start time
The legendary Sting calls time on his career at AEW Revolution.
Watch AEW Revolution 2024 live stream
AEW Revolution is live from the iconic Greensboro Coliseum on Sunday, March 3. Fans in the UK and Australia can watch the PPV on Triller TV for just $19.99, with AEW Plus subscribers receiving a 20% discount on that price. In the US and Canada, the whole event will be on Bleacher Report Live and standard PPV providers for $49.99. Read on and we'll show you how to watch AEW Revolution live streams from anywhere with the no.1-rated sports VPN. Full AEW Revolution streaming and TV info below.
Date: Sunday, March 3, 2024
Time: 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am GMT (Mon) / 12am AEDT (Mon)
UK/AUS (CHEAPEST): Triller TV ($20)
US: Bleacher Report Live ($50)
AEW runs its first PPV of 2024, but clearly, the larger story is the retirement of the legendary, iconic Sting.
With a pro wrestling career that dates back to 1985, the Stinger is set to hang up his boots once AEW Revolution is done and dusted. One of the legitimate greats of the industry, Sting returns to the Greensboro Coliseum to team with Darby Allin to face off against The Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Team Championships.
While Sting's retirement match is clearly grabbing all the headlines, away from that there are plenty of other notable contests on the Revolution card. Not least, AEW World Champion Samoa Joe defending his title in triple-threat action against Swerve Strickland and 'Hangman' Adam Page.
Elsewhere, 'Timeless' Toni Storm puts her AEW Women's Championship on the line against long-time close friend Deonna Purrazzo, The Patriarchy's Christian Cage defends his AEW TNT Championship against Daniel Garcia, Undisputed Kingdom's Roderick Strong finally gets his shot at Orange Cassidy's AEW International Championship, and Eddie Kingston puts his beloved Continental Crown Championship up against a man the Mad King detests, Bryan Danielson.
Completing the rest of a truly stacked card, Will Ospreay's full-time arrival in AEW sees him take on Konosuke Takeshita in a bout that could easily steal the show, FTR battle The Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli in another potential show-stealer, and an All-Star Scramble Match for a guaranteed shot at the AEW World Championship finds Chris Jericho, Wardlow, Powerhouse Hobbs, Brian Cage, Hook, Lance Archer, Dante Martin, and Magnus in action.
How to watch AEW Revolution 2024: live stream in the UK
Triller TV is the home of AEW PPVs for UK fans, and AEW Revolution is available at a cost of just $19.99.
That's less than half what it costs in the States! Even better, AEW Plus subscribers get a 20% discount on that price.
As ever, it's a PPV that starts late for those in the UK, with Revolution to start at 1am GMT on Monday.
Currently traveling outside the UK? Use ExpressVPN to watch Triller TV from anywhere, as if you were back home in the UK.
Watch AEW Revolution from outside your country
You'll be able to watch AEW Full Gear from a wide range of countries, but if you don't want to grab a new membership there are plenty more live streams available. We've rounded up all the best places to watch in Canada, the UK, Australia, Japan, and India just below. Some are much cheaper than others.
If there aren't any reliable Full Gear live streams in your country, or if you're away from home and your plans have been scuppered by geo-blocking, simply use a decent VPN - details just below.
Watch an AEW Revolution live stream from anywhere:
How to use a VPN for AEW Revolution 2024
Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...
1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.
2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.
3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home.
How to watch AEW Revolution 2024: live stream in the USA
Bleacher Report Live is the exclusive place to watch AEW Revolution and all of AEW's PPV events stateside. It's a $49.99 PPV.
Currently traveling outside the USA? Use ExpressVPN to watch your local stream from abroad.
How to watch AEW Revolution 2024: live stream in Canada
The best place to watch AEW Revolution in Canada is on Triller TV for CAD $39.99.
Traveling abroad? Then you can use a VPN to magically transport yourself back to Canada to live stream Revolution coverage just like you would at home.
How to watch AEW Revolution 2024: live stream in Australia
Australian fans can find AEW Revolution on Triller TV at a cost of just AU$19.99. Even better, AEW Plus subscribers get a 20% discount on that price.
It's an early start for those wrestling fans in Australia. AEW Revolution will start at 10am AEST on Monday morning.
AEW Revolution 2024 wrestlers
- Sting
- Darby Allin
- Matthew Jackson
- Nicholas Jackson
- Samoa Joe
- Swerve Strickland
- Adam Page
- Toni Storm
- Deonna Purrazzo
- Bryan Danielson
- Eddie Kingston
- Dax Harwood
- Cash Wheeler
- Jon Moxley
- Claudio Castagnoli
- Christian Cage
- Daniel Garcia
- Will Ospreay
- Konosuke Takeshita
- Orange Cassidy
- Roderick Strong
- Chris Jericho
- Wardlow
- Powerhouse Hobbs
- Hook
- Brian Cage
- Dante Martin
- Magnus
AEW Revolution 2024 card
- Chris Jericho vs. Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Lance Archer vs. Hook vs. Brian Cage vs. Magnus vs. Dante Martin: All-Star Scramble Match
- Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Roderick Strong: Singles Match for the AEW Intercontinental Championship
- Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita: Singles Match
- Christian Cage (c) vs. Daniel Garcia: Singles Match for the AEW TNT Championship
- FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. The Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli): Tag Team Match
- Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Bryan Danielson: Singles Match for the Continental Crown Championship
- 'Timeless' Toni Storm (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo: Singles Match for the AEW Women's Championship
- Samoa Joe (c) vs. Swerve Strickland vs. 'Hangman' Adam Page: Triple-Threat Match for the AEW World Championship
- Sting & Darby Allin (c) vs. The Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson & Nicholas Jackson): For The AEW Tag Team Championships
AEW Revolution 2024: What other matches are there besides the title defenses?
While there's six championships on the line at AEW Revolution, the rest of the card features three matches that have a chance of stealing the entire show.
Most intriguing, Callis Family associates Will Ospreay and Konosuke Takeshita square off in singles action for the Aerial Assassin's first match since formally becoming #AllElite. Given the reputation and ability of the two involved, Ospreay vs. Takeshita could easily end up being the best match of the night.
Away from that contest, FTR go to war with The Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli. A rivalry that's nicely bubbled away in recent weeks, FTR vs. BCC is another match with such a high upside to it.
Rounding out the non-title action, an eight-man All-Star Scramble will afford with winner a guaranteed shot at the AEW World Championship as Chris Jericho, Wardlow, Powerhouse Hobbs, Brian Cage, Hook, Lance Archer, Dante Martin, and Magnus fight it out for an opportunity at the company's biggest prize.
