Chelsea vs Brighton live stream: how to watch Premier League online

How-to
By
published

Blues face tough test against the unbeaten Seagulls

Brighton&#039;s Carlos Baleba shields the ball from Chelsea&#039;s Axel Disasi during the sides&#039; December 2023 Premier League encounter.
(Image credit: MB Media/Getty Images)
Jump to:

Watch Chelsea vs Brighton live streams as the south coast side look to continue their unbeaten start to the season when they face an in-form Blues side at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. Below we have all the information on how to watch Chelsea vs Brighton from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

Despite a summer of transition and an opening-day defeat to Man City, it’s been a positive start to the season for Chelsea and new manager Enzo Maresca. They’re fifth in the table, Nicolas Jackson is firing and they haven’t conceded a goal in their last three games. They’ll hope to keep the momentum going but will need to be at their best to overcome Brighton. 

The Seagulls have yet to lose a game under new boss Fabian Hürzeler and have been playing some slick, incisive football. They impressed in the win over Man United last month and secured a deserved point against title contenders Arsenal. However, having drawn with Ipswich and Nottm Forest, they will want to get back to winning ways and will be eyeing an upset at the Bridge. 

Here's where to watch Chelsea vs Brighton live streams online and catch the Premier League 2024/25 action from anywhere.

Watch Chelsea vs Brighton Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Date: Saturday, September 28
  • Start time: 10am ET / 3pm BST

Best live streams

Use a VPN to watch any Chelsea vs Brighton stream

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Exclusive deal

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual Premier League 2024/25 free stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently up to 70% off with this deal.

View Deal

How to watch Chelsea vs Brighton live streams in the US

The Chelsea vs Brighton live stream is on the Peacock streaming service only in the US.

The Peacock price starts at $7.99 a month and you can get 12 months for the price of 10 by opting for an annual plan.

Peacock is available on a wide range of devices. As a web-based service on PCs and laptops, it's also compatible with: iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, Vizio Smartcast, select LG smart TVs, and Xfinity Flex 4K.

How to watch Chelsea vs Brighton live streams in the UK

Unfortunately, there will be no Chelsea vs Brighton live stream in the UK as this fixture is subject to the 3pm Saturday blackout.

Sky Sports (128), TNT Sports (52) and Amazon Prime Video (20) have 200 televised matches between them this season, but Chelsea vs Brighton isn't one of them.

Official Chelsea vs Brighton broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

When does Chelsea vs Brighton start?

Chelsea vs Brighton kicks off at 10am ET / 3pm BST on Saturday, September 28.

Can I watch Chelsea vs Brighton on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all Premier League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@PremierLeague), Instagram (@PremierLeague), TikTok (@PremierLeague) and YouTube (@PremierLeague).

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Adrian Back
Adrian Back

Adrian is a freelance journalist and copywriter based in the UK. He’s written about sport for a vast range of publications including World Soccer Magazine, Newsweek, Yahoo, FourFourTwo and Red Bull. Although he has covered everything from the NBA Finals and French Open, to the London Olympics and Formula 1 in Abu Dhabi, his great passion remains football – a sport he could write and talk about all day long.