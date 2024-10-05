Brighton vs Tottenham live stream: how to watch Premier League 2024/25, TV channels, broadcasters

The Brighton vs Tottenham live stream, on October 6, 2024, is set to be a fascinating contest between two evenly-matched sides who have no problems scoring goals but are prone to errors at the back. Below we have all the information on how to watch Brighton vs Tottenham from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, live streams and start times.

Despitedefeat to Chelsea last weekend, it’s been a strong start to the season for Brighton and new boss Fabian Hürzeler. The players are quickly adapting to his intense, front-foot style of play and are creating plenty of chances. However, they were badly exposed defensively by Chelsea and will need to be far more disciplined against a talented Spurs attack.

Tottenham are just one place above Brighton in the league and have already lost twice this season, but in the 3-0 thumping of Man United they showed their quality. Ange-ball was in full effect as they tore United apart, with Brennan Johnson and Dejan Kulusevski impressing in attack. Just like Brighton though, they present their opponents with plenty of chances. 

Here's where to watch Brighton vs Tottenham live streams online and catch the Premier League 2024/25 action from anywhere.

How to watch Brighton vs Tottenham live streams in the US

The Brighton vs Tottenham live stream is on NBC's USA Network in the US.

If you don't have a cable plan that features USA, you can watch Brighton vs Tottenham live online through an OTT streaming service like Sling TV. You'll need its Sling Blue plan, which costs from $40 a month (with your 50% off your first month), but note that NBC channels are only available in certain markets, so check here that yours is eligible here.

Another more comprehensive option is Fubo, which costs from $79.99 a month but you can try it out with its 7-day free trial.

If you're a Peacock subscriber, you'll be able to stream the game there the day after (Monday) on replay. Subscriptions cost from $7.99 per month.

How to watch Brighton vs Tottenham live streams in the UK

The Brighton vs Tottenham live stream is on Sky Sports in the UK.

Sky Sports is showing a total of 128 Premier League TV fixtures this season, with packages starting from £22 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports Memberships start at £14.99.

Can I watch a Brighton vs Tottenham free live stream?

Sort of. Ignoring all the dodgy free streams out there, your best bet is a free trial from FuboTV. You'll get seven days free access to all Fubo's US cable channels including USA Network where you'll find the Brighton vs Tottenham live stream.

Don't forget to use your VPN if you're trying to watch while away from home. And it might be a good idea to use one for your own protection if you really, really must try a dodgy free stream too. Not our recommendation.

When does Brighton vs Tottenham start?

Brighton vs Tottenham kicks off at 11.30am ET / 4.30pm BST on Sunday, October 6. 

Can I watch Brighton vs Tottenham on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all Premier League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@PremierLeague), Instagram (@PremierLeague), TikTok (@PremierLeague) and YouTube (@PremierLeague).

