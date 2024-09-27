Arsenal vs Leicester live stream: how to watch Premier League 2024/25 online from anywhere

It could be a long day for winless Leicester

Raheem Sterling smiles on the pitch in his red and white Arsenal shirt.
(Image credit: Getty Images / Alex Pantling)
Watch Arsenal vs Leicester live streams, with the Gunners out to burnish their title credentials against a Foxes side yet to register a win since returning to the Premier League. Below we have all the information on how to watch Arsenal vs Leicester from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

What was lost in the seething maelstrom that followed the 2-2 draw with Man City was that Arsenal haven't shown that sort of big-game acumen in a generation. It's the stick their detractors have delighted in beating them with for the past 20 years, and on Saturday their fans would like nothing better than for Mikel Arteta's men to show that they can play a bit too. Raheem Sterling got off the mark for his new club in midweek, while Ethan Nwaneri is staking a claim for Martin Odegaard's role.

Steve Cooper took an earful from the Leicester faithful during their drab showing against fourth-tier Walsall, which followed an uninspiring draw with league whipping boys Everton, a game the Toffees should have won comfortably. It's just not working at the moment, with the backline often in complete disarray, and 37-year-old Jamie Vardy understandably not the threat he used to be. Deadline day signing Odsonne Edouard is surely due a start.

Here's where to watch Arsenal vs Leicester live streams online and catch the Premier League 2024/25 action from anywhere.

Watch Arsenal vs Leicester Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Date: Saturday, September 28
  • Start time: 10am ET / 3pm BST

Best live streams

How to watch Arsenal vs Leicester live streams in the US

The Arsenal vs Leicester live stream is on the Peacock streaming service only in the US.

The Peacock price is starts at $7.99 a month and you can get 12 months for the price of 10 by opting for an annual plan.

Peacock is available on a wide range of devices. As web-based service on PCs and laptops, it's also compatible with: iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, Vizio Smartcast, select LG smart TVs, and Xfinity Flex 4K.

How to watch Arsenal vs Leicester live streams in the UK

Unfortunately, there will be no Arsenal vs Leicester live stream in the UK as this fixture is subject to the 3pm Saturday blackout.

Sky Sports (128), TNT Sports (52) and Amazon Prime Video (20) have 200 televised matches between them this season, but Arsenal vs Leicester isn't one of them.

Official Arsenal vs Leicester broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

When does Arsenal vs Leicester start?

Arsenal vs Leicester kicks off at 10am ET / 3pm BST on Saturday, September 28.

Can I watch Arsenal vs Leicester on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

