Arsenal vs Brighton live stream: how to watch Premier League online from anywhere

You can watch Arsenal vs Brighton on USA Network in the US. Premier League fans in India can tune in via Disney Plus Hotstar. Remember to use a VPN if you're trying to watch your usual stream while abroad. Full details on how to watch an Arsenal vs Brighton live stream from anywhere in the world just below.

Arsenal vs Brighton preview

Arsenal take on Brighton at the Emirates on Sunday, looking to keep up the pressure at the top of the table and their title hopes alive. Meanwhile, the visitors need another win after a mixed run of form.

The Gunners lost to Aston Villa last time out in the league, but go into the weekend in second place, a point behind table-toppers Liverpool. They have shown a mix of both flair and grit this season to get there and will likely need more of the latter against a Seagulls side that can always cause problems.

Both teams played European football mid-week, but Mikel Arteta’s side has had over 48 hours extra of recovery time. The Gunners' boss could also rest players as they were guaranteed to win their Champions League group. Brighton, meanwhile, had to battle to win their Europa League group on Thursday night. A trip to the capital on such a short turnaround will be tough, and they don't tend to do that well after European nights.

Gabriel Martinelli should have sufficiently recovered from illness to take part for Arsenal. Bukayo Saka was rested against PSV Eindhoven but should be fine to take part. Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi is still without Ansu Fati and will be for the foreseeable future.

Watch Arsenal vs Brighton: live stream in the US without cable

Soccer fans can watch Arsenal vs Brighton exclusively on USA Network in the US, with kick-off set for 9am ET / 6am PT on Sunday morning. NBC is the official US broadcaster for EPL soccer this season. Peacock TV live streams the vast majority of games, but some fixtures – like Arsenal vs Brighton – are shown on USA Network or NBC instead. How to watch Arsenal vs Brighton without cable OTT streaming service Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes both USA Network and NBC in select markets, as part of its Sling Blue package. The usual cost is from $40 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month half-price. Another over-the-top streaming service that includes USA Network and NBC in select markets is Fubo. It's a much more comprehensive cable replacement and carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $74.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial. If you subscribe to Sling or Fubo and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below. Try ExpressVPN with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to watch Arsenal vs Brighton from outside your country

We've set out below how you can live stream Arsenal vs Brighton in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking, best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also really easy to use.

Use a VPN to watch secure Arsenal vs Brighton live streams from anywhere:

Can you watch Arsenal vs Brighton in the UK?

Arsenal vs Brighton has not been selected for TV broadcast in the UK, which means you can't watch it live in the UK unless you already subscribe to an overseas streaming service that's showing the game, such as Optus Sport, FuboTV or Sling.

While geo-blocking will prevent you from accessing your stream as you would at home, getting a VPN service as outlined above will allow you to change your online location, allowing you to watch your domestic coverage without a hitch.

How to watch Arsenal vs Brighton: live stream in Canada

Soccer fans in Canada can watch an Arsenal vs Brighton live stream on Fubo, which is showing every single EPL match live this season. Kick-off is scheduled for 9am ET / 6am PT on Sunday. Fubo Canada prices start at CA$24.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a longer subscription it'll work out much cheaper. For instance, you'll pay the equivalent of CA$16.67 each month if you sign up for the CA$199.99 annual plan. Use a VPN to watch Arsenal vs Brighton on Fubo while abroad. It also has the rights to Serie A soccer and has a handy range of apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Arsenal vs Brighton: live stream in Australia

In Australia, Arsenal vs Brighton is being shown on Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live this season. Brace yourself for a seriously late night though, with kick-off set for the brutal time of 1am AEDT in the early hours of Sunday morning. Fans who are happy to brave the unsociable kick-off time can stream Optus Sport's coverage via mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can get a monthly subscription to Optus Sport from AU$24.99. For existing Optus customers, Optus Sport prices start at $6.99 per month. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs to watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Arsenal vs Brighton: live stream in New Zealand

Fans can watch Arsenal vs Brighton on Sky Sport in New Zealand, but be warned that kick-off is set for 3am NZDT first thing on Monday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can also watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, every single Premier League fixture is being shown live via the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial. Use a VPN if you're travelling abroad.

