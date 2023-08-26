Unmoved by Cinderella in 4K? Watch one of these 6 stunning Disney Plus movies instead

The belle has gone to the 4K ball. That's right, Disney's 1950 classic movie Cinderella is now available to stream in Ultra High Definition (UHD) on Disney Plus.

Restored in 4K as part of Disney's centenary celebrations – and to coincide with World Princess Week – Cinderella's picture quality has never looked sharper, as colorful, or as pristine as it does now. It's certainly a visual improvement on what we've seen before, but it's not the best 4K movie we've watched on the platform.

You might not know it, but Cinderella isn't the first Disney-developed movie to get the 4K treatment on Disney Plus, aka one of the world's best streaming services. There are plenty of films available in UHD on the streamer. So which ones are worth watching immediately – once you grab one of the best 4K TVs around, anyway – if you're unsure where to start?

Below, we've picked out six of the best-looking and/or surprisingly-supported 4K movies on Disney Plus. The only caveat is we haven't selected any Marvel or Star Wars films, or the original Avatar movie's 4K upgrade. We know these movies look gorgeous in UHD, so it'd be a waste of time to include them. Instead, enjoy this more intriguing line-up of 4K-supported animated and live-action movies.

Beauty and the Beast

We could've included either version of Beauty and the Beast on this list but we've opted for the more recent take on the classic love story.

There are some truly stunning shots in the 2017 Emma Watson-starring live-action-animation hybrid, which are only enhanced further by streaming it in 4K. That includes the rip-roaring 'Be Our Guest' dance number and the atmospheric, rain-drenched scenes – of which, we're sure you'll agree, there are many.

Few moments are as iconic or eye-poppingly beautiful as that ballroom dance scene, though. It's a visual treat that makes full use of its 4K upgrade through the majesty of the castle's ballroom and Belle and Beast's romantically intimate waltz. See where Beauty and the Beast placed in our Disney live-action movie remakes ranked guide while you're here.

Coco

Pixar movies seem tailor-made for 4K. With every new flick, the aesthetic of the Disney subsidiary's films becomes more and more visually arresting – so much so that it's unnecessary to say how good they look when we review them.

Artistically original and brilliant though Pixar's recent films, such as Elemental, have been, it's 2017's Coco that stands out among its peers. Another musical fantasy, the Mexican-inspired flick is one of the most visually spectacular movies the animation studio has produced. Its beautifully textured visuals, vibrant and warm colors, and ostensive touches of Miyazaki-influenced animated flair have never looked better. See where Coco featured in our Pixar movies ranked piece.

Chip 'N Dale: Rescue Rangers

With its bold blend of live-action and various animation styles, Chip 'N Dale: Rescue Rangers is a must-see film in all its 4K glory.

Taking dollops of inspiration from Who Framed Roger Rabbit? – more on this later – Rescue Rangers introduces the classic chipmunk duo to a new audience while humorously taking aim at the concept of the corporate cash-grab reboot. A movie packed with intelligent humor, lots of heart, and enough references to shake a stick at, Chip 'N Dale: Rescue Rangers would be worth streaming without its UHD enhancement. That it's supported in 4K only makes it more imperative that you add this giddily superb-looking movie to your watchlist.

Free Solo

As docufilms go, few are as visually impressive as Free Solo. The 2018 National Geographic flick profiles rock climber Alex Honnold as he attempts to scale Yosemite's El Capitan in the first-ever free solo climb.

You'll want to watch it to see if Honnold successfully completes his mission, but what'll truly grab your attention is the level of detail Free Solo's 4K upgrade provides. Its UHD enhancement dials the cinematography up to 11, with its vertigo-inducing camerawork and other filmmaking techniques capturing Honnold's death-defying climb in gloriously suspense-filled detail. It's an impactful and visibly impressive feat by everyone involved and one of the best Disney Plus documentaries ever made. Just don't blame us if you suddenly develop a fear of heights.

The Princess Diaries 1 and 2

We know you didn't expect to see The Princess Diaries duology on this list. But, yes, the two Anne Hathaway-fronted rom-coms are available in 4K on Disney Plus.

Their inclusion here doesn't necessarily mean they're both fantastic films. On Rotten Tomatoes, 2001's The Princess Diaries holds a 68% audience score, while its sequel Royal Engagement was received less well – its 59% audience rating serving as proof of that.

So why were they selected by our entertainment team? Because the fact they're available in 4K is, in itself, a major surprise. Of all the movies Disney has developed, who would've expected these two to get the UHD treatment? Not us. And hey, there are fans of The Princess Diaries movies out there. If you didn't know you could watch them in 4K, we've just lined up your weekend movie viewing for you. You're welcome.

Who Framed Roger Rabbit?

A game-changer when it came to live-action-animated hybrid movies, 1988's Who Framed Roger Rabbit? pioneered many of the inventive, crossbreed filmmaking techniques we've seen employed in numerous other films since.

Robert Zemeckis' form-bending, satirical noir-comedy – based on Gary K Wolf's Who Censored Roger Rabbit? novel – was already a kaleidoscopic treat of animated cel and optical composition work before its 4K remaster. Its UHD upgrade only makes its visuals pop even more – and no, we're not just talking about that seductive siren known as Jessica Rabbit.

A mesmerically innovative, hilarious, and oft-times thematically dark film with visuals few other films have matched since, Who Framed Roger Rabbit? is a dreamy 4K delight. One to add to our best Disney Plus movies list.