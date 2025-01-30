Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man 's creator "has big ideas" for its next two seasons

Marvel's Head of TV, Streaming, and Animation recently confirmed seasons 2 and 3 had been greenlit

The animated show's lead voice actor says he hasn't seen any scripts yet, though

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man's (YFNSM) creator has revealed he "has big ideas" for the show's next two seasons.

Chatting to me ahead of the Marvel series' two-episode premiere, Jeff Trammell was reluctant to go into detail on where the story will go next. However, Trammell, who's also the animated project's head writer and one of its executive producers, clearly has huge ambitions for the series. Indeed, he told me that he wants Spider-Man's latest small-screen adventure to run for another 10 years – or, if Marvel keeps him in post, even longer than that.

"I have big ideas for this show," Trammell said. "And I'll do it for as long as Marvel will let me. I love these characters and, if I'm given the opportunity, I would be down to continue writing about Spider Man for the next decade. I'm here for as long as they'll have me. I think that this world has so much going for it that I would love to continue expanding it."

Two more seasons? Alright, let's shake on it (Image credit: Marvel Animation/Disney Plus)

Trammell sat down with TechRadar to discuss the Marvel Phase 5 show five days before its Disney Plus debut, so I wasn't able to ask him about recent comments made about its future by Brad Winderbaum, aka Marvel's Head of TV, Streaming, and Animation.

Previously, we only knew that YFNSM had been renewed for a second season – Marvel Studios confirming another installment was in development at San Diego Comic-Con 2022. However, speaking to The Movie Podcast in the days leading up tom YFNSM's launch, Winderbaum announced that the comic book giant had actually greenlit two more entries, meaning it'll run for at least three seasons.

When might Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season 2 swing onto Disney Plus?

Hanging around waiting for more news on seasons 2 and 3 like... (Image credit: Marvel Animation/Disney Plus)

Nobody knows. Discussing how work was progressing on its next two seasons, Winderbaum said "we're about halfway through [the] animatics [process]", which suggests season 2 is still in the early stages of development. For the uninitiated, animatics are a key component of a movie or TV show's pre-production phase. Essentially, a project's chief creative team puts together a storyboard comprising preliminary sequences of images, sketches, or shots that have been edited together with music, dialog, or both.

Right now, though, it sounds (pun unintended) like there are still some parts of the animatics process that need to be finalized. Hudson Thames, who voices Peter Parker and his superhero alias in YFNSM, told me that he hasn't read any scripts for the non-canon Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) series' next chapter yet. As long as Thames wasn't playing it coy during our chat, it's likely that YFNSM season 2 won't be with us for a while – especially with many of Marvel's art and animation team also working on other animated projects, such as Marvel Zombies and X-Men 97 season 2.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Don't be late!Marvel Animation's all-new series #YourFriendlyNeighborhoodSpiderMan is now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/hzG3gtoUyWJanuary 29, 2025

"Funnily enough, I don't know much about season two," Thames admitted. "I'm in the same boat as you, so I'll just keep showing up for as long as Marvel wants me.

"I hope this show goes on for 100 million years," he added with a laugh. "In high school, the stakes are enormous. Your hormones are going crazy, so everything means so much for some reason. So, I think this series provides the opportunity for big character arcs from season to season. If I think about how I was from ninth grade to 10th grade, I was a different person because each year you're growing and changing so much. So, there's a lot of freedom for Peter to change and grow [between and during seasons], which is exciting."

If you haven't watched it yet, read my review of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man to see if it's worth catching on one of the world's best streaming services. Alternatively, see if you spotted every Marvel Easter egg and reference in YFNSM's first two episodes.