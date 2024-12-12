Comcast plans to launch another streaming service in 2025 – here's what that means for Peacock

It seems a new challenger to the best streaming services is on the way next year with CNBC set to launch its own stand-alone offering, CNBC Plus. As per Variety, the new service will launch in the first quarter of next year and be available globally.

Not set to offer any original programming at launch, the service will instead be the streaming home of all of CNBC’s linear programming. It’s a niche service for sure, and perhaps one that won’t attract a whole lot of new viewers, but considering how much of the network’s viewership takes place outside of the home, in a business setting, it’s a potential goldmine for folks looking to spend their commute getting up to date with the day's news before they land in the office or on the trading floor. It should at least have more legs than Warner Bros. Discovery ill fated CNN Plus – here's how to watch CNN from anywhere in the world if you've been wondering.

All of this is seemingly part of NBCUniversal’s plan to separate its cable networks and spin them off into their own company, tentatively called SpinCo. Not only will this include the likes of CNBC, but also entertainment networks such as SyFy and USA. The idea is that, removed from the conglomerate monster of NBCU, the struggling networks will be able to reinvest in themselves, rather than have their capital swallowed up by said monster. It’ll also make Comcast look better in investors meetings, with subscription giant Peacock front and centre and declining networks pushed off to the side.

What does this mean for Peacock?

That CNBC Plus is launching with no original programming and indeed being removed from the corporate umbrella is likely to be a worry for Peacock users who have, until now, been able to enjoy some of the network’s programming as part of their subscription. While it’s by no means a comprehensive offering, CNBC Leaders is available on the streamer and while the Peacock livestream of Squawk Box ended earlier this year, it’s still been available on catch-up.

With the new service in desperate need of exclusive-to-streaming content, it’s likely we’ll see all CNBC programming pulled from NBCU’s flagship streamer, although we should state nothing is confirmed at present. And it’s worth bearing in mind that this isn’t NBCU’s first foray at spinning their current affairs programming into online services following the creation of the NBC News NOW streaming service.

It remains to be seen exactly what the play from NBCU is going to be here, although we’d expect some answers soon. It’s definitely a potential cause for concern for Peacock subscribers, but for those that want that iconic ticker anytime, it looks like exciting times ahead.

