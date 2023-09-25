Blimey! Score two months of BritBox for only AU$2

After something to watch during the October long weekend? From now until Sunday, October 8, you can sit back and relax with BritBox's AU$2 for 2 months deal – a massive saving of 89%!

Normally costing AU$8.99 per month (or AU$89.99 a year), BritBox offers a curated library with some of the best TV shows right out of Great Britain. From crime dramas to sci-fi comedies, you'll be able to catch big shows like Happy Valley, Broadchurch, Ghosts, Call the Midwife and more with this smashing deal.

As the brainchild of the BBC and ITV networks, BritBox not only offers the latest in prime time television, but has decades worth of content. If none of the above shows take your fancy, you can also watch a huge variety of programs including cooking shows, historical content and even reality TV shows such as The Great Pottery Throw Down.

Plus, if you have an Amazon Prime account, you can take advantage of this deal by adding BritBox as a channel on Prime Video, so you won't have to download any extra apps to watch some good British TV.

If you're on the fence about picking up a subscription, read our in-depth BritBox review to see if you might enjoy it. This is a great chance to test the service out for two whole months at a minimum cost and find something fresh and new to watch – there are some BritBox originals and exclusives that might tickle your fancy, like A Spy Among Friends, Magpie Murders, Stonehouse, Avoidance, Ridley, The Confessions of Frannie Langdon and Grace.

While there's typically a 7-day free trial (which is currently paused during this promotion), a week is hardly enough to get through everything BritBox has to offer, so we think this is a worthy deal for anyone after something new to watch.

UNBEATABLE OFFER Get 2 months of BritBox for just AU$2 With this deal, you'll get two whole months of BritBox for just AU$2 – that's only a dollar a month! After the two months is up, if you choose to continue with your subscription, it'll cost AU$8.99 per month, but you can cancel within the promotional period to avoid any ongoing costs. If you would like to continue, we'd recommend opting for the annual subscription for AU$89 which gets you a full 12 months for the price of a 10-month period. You have until Sunday, October 8 to score this bargain, so click the 'view deal' button below to check out what BritBox has to offer. This deal is only available to new customers, and returning customers who cancelled their subscription before June 24, 2023.

If you're still not convinced, take a look at how much a regular BritBox subscription costs below. Clicking one will take you through to this cheap-as-chips deal, so you can snatch the AU$2 for two months bargain before it finishes on Sunday, October 9, 2023.