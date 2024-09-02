Apple TV Plus subscribers just got a free MLS Season Pass

Major League Soccer finishes up next month and to tempt you into the action Apple has dropped the cost of its season pass to the lowest price ever. It's even better if you're an Apple TV Plus subscriber, as you can get it for free.

If you're not a subscriber, the Season Pass is down to $9.99 for the rest of the season. That's a really good deal, because the season pass is usually $14.99 per month.

As we reported last month, Apple's 10-year, $2.5 billion deal with Major League Soccer appears to be paying off and Lionel Messi is a big part of that: when Messi joined Inter Miami, subscriber numbers doubled in the first month.

Whether you're an Apple TV Plus subscriber or not, it's worth noting that this is a strictly limited deal: when the current season ends, MLS Season Pass reverts to its usual price. Apple's good at letting you know when subscriptions are about to renew but you might want to keep an eye on that one just in case.

How to watch MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

You can access MLS Season Pass via the Apple TV app, which is available for a wide range of platforms now and not just Apple ones. It's available on PlayStation, on Xbox, on Amazon Fire Stick, on Roku and on the web at tv.apple.com too.

Sports are becoming an increasingly important part of the best streaming services, because of course sports are big business and can attract huge audiences. Max is adding streaming from MLB, the National Basketball Association, the National Hockey League and the National Collegiate Athletics Association, and Prime Video's NFL coverage is a key differentiator between it and its rivals.

Research by industry watchers Ampere Analysis says that streamers spent a whopping $8.5 billion on the rights to stream sports in 2023, and according to the New York Times sports accounted for 95 of the 100 most viewed programs on TV. That's a lot of eyeballs, and with this Season Pass promo Apple clearly hopes to persuade many of those eyeballs to become subscribers who'll keep on streaming MLS for years to come.

