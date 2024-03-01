A 2-month Apple TV Plus trial will let you watch Killers of the Flower Moon for free

Martin Scorsese’s latest flick, Killers of the Flower Moon, landed on Apple TV Plus back in January, but if you’ve been holding out to watch this US western crime drama, you’re in luck – until March 14, 2024 you can score two full months of an Apple TV Plus subscription for free, so you won’t have to drop a cent to watch Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone and Robert De Niro in this 2023 film.

This award-winning film will take you right into the heart of the Osage Nation in Oklahoma, based around the true events of the Osage murders that occurred in the early 20th century. Gladstone gives a powerful performance as Mollie Kyle, an Indigenous woman who’s married to WWI veteran Ernest Burkhart (DiCaprio). Burkhart, along with his uncle (De Niro), commit horrible crimes against the Osage Nation. Meanwhile, Mollie and other Osage are lobbying against congress to protect and save their people from the murderers who also live on the Osage Reservation.

Killers of the Flower Moon isn’t the only big hit on Apple TV Plus though, and with a two-month-long free trial, you’ll have plenty of time to check out all the fantastic shows and movies that make Apple TV Plus one of the best streaming services right here in Australia.

Apple TV Plus | two month free trial (AU$12.99 per month after trial ends) If you’re looking for some top-notch entertainment, this two month free trial to Apple TV Plus will keep you sorted. Not only can you catch the 2023 flick, Killers of the Flower Moon, but Apple TV Plus boasts an impressive library of shows and movies, including popular series like Ted Lasso, Severance and Lessons in Chemistry. You do need to be a new or eligible returning subscriber to claim this offer, and here’s Apple’s terms and conditions for Aussie subscribers with all the extra information. You only have until March 14, 2024 to claim this offer, and once the two months are over, you can either continue your subscription for AU$12.99 per month, or cancel before the end date to avoid any charges.

What to watch on Apple TV Plus

Killers of the Flower Moon not your cup of tea? Apple TV Plus has a stack of fantastic content, and here’s a quick rundown of some of the best Apple TV Plus shows and movies on the platform:

Tetris

Released 2023

You might be wondering how they turned a classic arcade game into a movie – well Tetris takes the true story of the games creation during the Cold War, and showcases the challenges Henk Rogers (Taron Egerton) faced when trying to market his now-revolutionary game, and his relationship with Soviet programmer Alexey Pajitnov (Nikita Yefremov). As a sensationalised deep dive into video game history, this flick is a great one if you’re into Cold War thrillers or enjoy learning about the early days of the video gaming industry.

Severance

1 season – 2022, second season announced

Have you ever had trouble concentrating while at work? Well Severance might have the answer – okay, not really, but this psychological thriller series gives a glimpse into the world where workers at the fictional biotechnology company Lumon Industries have undergone a medical procedure to fully separate their personal and professional lives – their memories have been severed, so no personal memories are accessible at work, and vice versa. It’s not all it’s cracked up to be though, and worker Mark Scout (Adam Scott) is at the centre of unravelling mysterious conspiracies within his workplace.

Ted Lasso

3 seasons – 2020 to 2023

Swapping American football for soccer, Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) has been hired to coach the English Premier League team, AFC Richmond. Having to learn an entirely new sport, and adapt to some big cultural differences in the UK, this sports comedy series will have you cackling as Ted tries his best to lead Richmond on to success, despite being set up for failure by the team’s disgruntled new owner.

Lessons in Chemistry

1 season – 2023

Brilliant lab tech Elizabeth Zott (Brie Larson) is fired from her job, but then gets hired to host a brand new cooking show, Supper at Six. Taking her skills from the lab to the kitchen, Elizabeth uses her platform for good, taking the opportunity to give a scientific education to housewives who are tuning in for each episode, while also advocating for civil rights during the 1960s. Based on the debut novel by Bonnie Garmus, Lessons in Chemistry is a charming insight into women's rights during mid-century America, and a great watch for anyone who's interested in cooking, science and the second-wave feminist movement.