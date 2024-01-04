Killers of the Flower Moon lands an Apple TV Plus release date, and it's surprisingly not far away

Killers of the Flower Moon has an Apple TV Plus launch date – and Martin Scorsese's latest historical epic will be available to stream very, very soon.

The Western crime movie, which made it onto our 36 best movies of 2023 list, will make its official streaming debut on Friday, January 12. At the time of writing, that's just eight days away so, if you missed the Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone-starring film in theaters, you'll soon be able to watch it in the comfort of your own home.

We already knew that Killers of the Flower Moon would be released on Apple TV Plus sometime this year. Scorsese's most recent big-budget flick was co-developed by Paramount Pictures and Apple Original Films, meaning it would launch on the latter's streaming platform once its theatrical run was over.

Indeed, in August 2023, we reported on the fact that Killers of the Flower Moon's delayed release in theaters was good news for everyone except Apple TV Plus users, who had expected one of last year's most anticipated movies to arrive a few months into 2024. What we didn't expect, though, is for it to arrive on one of the world's best streaming services less than two weeks after New Year's Day – but hey, we're not complaining.

Killers of the Flower Moon will be streaming on Apple TV+ January 12.Happy New Year, everyone. pic.twitter.com/Sj0yb2KCGuJanuary 4, 2024 See more

For those unfamiliar with Killers of the Flower Moon, it tells the story of the Osage murders, which saw a number of Osage Nation members killed in cold blood after oil was discovered on their tribal lands. In it, DiCaprio plays Ernest Bukhart, who becomes embroiled in his greedy uncle William King Hale's (Robert De Niro) plan to drive out the Osage community and steal their wealth. Gladstone portrays Mollie Kyle, Ernest's wife, who grows suspicious of the duo and becomes chief whistleblower to their nefarious scheme.

Despite launching to critical acclaim (it currently holds a 94% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes), Killers of the Flower Moon failed to capture the attention of general audiences. Indeed, on a reported $200 million budget it only recouped $156.3 million at the global box office – by modern standards, then, it can considered something of a commercial flop.

Still, with the film set to debut on Apple TV Plus shortly, movie fans will be able to see what all the fuss is about. Just make sure you plan your bathroom breaks accordingly as, at nearly four hours long, it'll seriously test your runtime limit. Oh, and with Killers of the Flower Moon up for a whole heap of prizes on the 2024 awards circuit, including 13 Critics' Choice gongs and seven Golden Globes (this year's Oscar nominations haven't been announced yet) it seems that Scorsese's latest theatrical offering will be a shoo-in for a fair few trophies in the coming weeks. Expect to see it on our best Apple TV Plus movies list shortly, too.