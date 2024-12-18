Prime Video renews Secret Level for season 2, and I hope it levels up its gaming anthology series next time around

Secret Level will return to Prime Video for season 2

Right now, no release date, cast, or story details have been revealed

The news comes after more episodes dropped on the streamer yesterday (December 17)

Secret Level is getting a second season on Prime Video, even though its first season has received a mixed response from critics and fans. Nevertheless, one of the best streaming services has decided to commission more episodes following the release of season 1's final few entries yesterday (December 17).

We don't have a confirmed release date for season 2 yet, and we also don't know if any of the big stars from season 1 will return in potential sequels to the standalone stories.

The first season features plenty of big names including Arnold Schwarzenegger, Kevin Hart, and Keanu Reeves, all of whom provided voices for an anthology series that celebrates the world of gaming, with episodes based on the likes of Dungeons & Dragons, Sifu, New World, Unreal Tournament, and Warhammer 40,000 all appearing.

What has been the response to Secret Level season 1?

Currently, Secret Level season 1 has a 67% Rotten Tomatoes critical score, meaning it's not eligible to appear on our best Prime Video shows list. Indeed, reviewers haven't been overly impressed, with TechRadar's very own senior entertainment reporter Tom Power criticizing the series in our weekly round-up on December 13, saying: "I've seen all 15 episodes and, while I can vouch for how gorgeous some of them look and the intriguing stories they tell, many of them come across as hollow, cash-grab-esque advertisements".

Adding further fuel to the "not good enough" fire, it's received five "rotten" scores from critics on the reviews aggregation website as well. So, while audiences seemed happy enough to give it a 'Popcornmeter' score of 82%, it hasn't done enough to win over critics.

Still, there's always room for improvement and I'm interested to see if season 2 will make it onto our best Prime Video shows list now that its chief creative team has had feedback from gamers worldwide everywhere. Over to you, Amazon and Blur Studio.

