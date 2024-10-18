7 new movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, and more this weekend (October 18)

There's a theme among the new releases on the best streaming services this week, and it's no surprise given how close we are to Halloween. That's right, horror is taking centre stage and we've picked out two new spooky series alongside a terrifying true crime drama and A24 new movie to keep the October scares coming.

While we haven't included any documentaries in this week's list, if you're after some stranger than fiction, then head over to Max to catch I'm Not a Monster: The Lois Riess Murders, Netflix to see Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare or Hulu (that's Disney Plus for anyone outside of the US) for Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara. We've also left off the Australian remake of The Office on Prime Video, which is streaming globally (except for the US) from October 18.

It's a packed weekend for new movies and shows, making this list difficult to compile but we'd like to think that there's a little bit of something for everyone below – don't worry, it's not just slashers and psychological thrillers, we've also thrown in a legal mystery, a fiery drama and a raunchy book adaptation to lighten the mood.

The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 (Netflix)

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Buckle up, because everyone's favorite lawyer has finally returned to Netflix. The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 saw 10 new episodes of the legal drama released on Thursday (October 17), so there's plenty to investigate this weekend. If you've seen the season 3 trailer, then you'll know that this season is set to be Mickey Haller's (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) most personal case yet.

It's based on Michael Connelly's fifth book – The Gods of Guilt, which showrunners Dailyn Rodriguez and Ted Humphrey describe as the author's "best book" in the series – and is expected to follow Mickey as he tries to find who was responsible for the murder of Glory Day (Fiona Rene) at the end of season 2. Don't be guilty of missing one of the best Netflix shows.

Amelia Schwanke, senior entertainment editor

MaXXXine (Max)

MaXXXine | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

She's a star! In this gripping conclusion to Ti West's X trilogy, which was one of five new A24 movies I couldn't wait to watch this year, we follow Maxine Minx as she's filming a new horror movie called The Puritan II. Unfortunately, a mysterious leather-clad figure who finds her at her second job derails things and she finds herself reminded of what happened to her and her friends, as seen in the shocking events of X.

The real-life Night Stalker killings are going on around her and Maxine finds herself at the center of a very real horror, meaning the threat of The Puritan II is the least of her worries. This is one of the best Max movies of the year and is a very great conclusion to the series – and you can now stream the A24 movie on Max.

Lucy Buglass, senior entertainment writer

The Devil’s Hour season 2 (Prime Video)

The Devil's Hour Season 2 | Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

The Devil's Hour season two is here and picks up after that shocking finale. This time, I'm excited to see Gideon now he's free to roam the world and not chained to a table, although I'm sure that also comes with a lot of potential danger. Elsewhere, there's plenty of questions I want answered as season one set us up with lots of mystery, especially when it comes to Lucy's family. What's going on with Isaac? How are we supposed to move on from that house fire?

The mindbending series is one you simply must pay attention to, and that's no bad thing. I personally can't wait for even more mystery, alternate universes and family drama when my favorite Prime Video series returns.

Lucy Buglass, senior entertainment writer

Woman of the Hour (Netflix)

Woman of the Hour | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

I can't wait to watch this new Netflix movie, where Anna Kendrick makes her directorial debut in the creepy crime drama Woman of the Hour. The movie is based on a 1978 episode of The Dating Game where seemingly normal Rodney Alcala appeared alongside contestant Cheryl Bradshaw. However, Alcala was not the unassuming bachelor he portrayed on TV. In fact, he was in the middle of a killing spree and went on the show to potentially do it again.

As a fan of Kendrick in Pitch Perfect and A Simple Favor, it'll be interesting to see her tackle true crime. This could very well become one of the best Netflix movies.

Grace Morris, entertainment writer

Rivals (Hulu/Disney Plus)

Rivals | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Who doesn't love a period drama? We've had the likes of Bridgerton and My Lady Jane, but now say hello to Rivals on Hulu (or Disney Plus for anyone outside of the US). Adapted from the 1988 Jilly Cooper novel of the same name, Rivals takes place in mid-1980s Britain in the fictional English county of Rutshire. It follows a long-standing rivalry between Rupert Campbell-Black (Alex Hassell) and Lord Tony Baddingham (David Tennant) that boils over into the world of the Corinium television station.

Senior entertainment reporter Tom Power described Rivals as a curious cross between Succession and The Gentlemen that "aims to explore class privilege and high-society power struggles through its own lens". But if that's not enough to make you tune in to watch this potential best Disney Plus show, then its star-studded cast of Aidan Turner, David Tennant, Emily Atack and Danny Dyer certainly will.

Grace Morris, entertainment writer

Hysteria (Peacock)

Hysteria | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

Peacock's horror TV series is right at the top of my watchlist this month. First off, it's great to see so many great Evil Dead references throughout especially since Bruce Campbell himself is in the cast. But it's more than just that.

I love the synopsis of it: When a high school student goes missing during the Satanic Panic of the 1980s, there's a sudden interest in the occult which a struggling metal band decides to capitalize on, which, no surprises, turns out to be a pretty big mistake. This is an eight episode run so perfect for people who are looking for a longer form horror experience this Halloween season. I can't wait.

Lucy Buglass, senior entertainment writer

Fire Country season 3 (Paramount Plus)

Fire Country Season 3 Trailer (HD) Max Thieriot firefighter series - YouTube Watch On

Fire Country season 3 is here to answer all my Virgin River prayers as the Paramount Plus show's co-creator Max Thieriot returns as Bode Donovan, an ex-convict who signs up for the Cal Fire prison release firefighting program in a bid to redeem himself and shorten his prison sentence. Not only does Bode combat huge wildfires across Northern California along with other inmates, but also his dramatic personal life as he returns to his hometown with a criminal record hoping to make amends for his previous mistakes.

With fiery small town drama and sizzling action, Fire Country season 3 is ideal while I wait for Virgin River season 6 to arrive and I can't wait to see what's next for the former criminal following his early release.

Grace Morris, entertainment writer

For more streaming suggestions, read our guides on the best Netflix movies, best Max shows, best Paramount Plus movies, and best horror movies.