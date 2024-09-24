Netflix finally releases The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 trailer and I'm excited for Mickey's most personal case yet

The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 has got a first-look trailer and I'm very excited for one of the best Netflix shows to return. If you're reading this, you are likely well aware of what happened last season and how that's about to set up some serious drama for the episodes to follow.

The best streaming service has given us a glimpse of Mickey Haller's (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) unquenchable thirst for justice after Glory Days’ death – not only is he mourning the loss of a client, but he needs to figure out exactly what happened to her and why. The series is still going strong and has, thankfully, not been added to Netflix's recent canceled shows list.

Take a look at the gripping new trailer below.

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

What do we know about The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 so far?

There's quite a lot going on in season 3, if recent teasers are anything to go by. According to Tudum, Mickey's ex-wife Maggie will be appearing, despite her decision to move to San Diego in the previous series.

Series showrunner Ted Humphrey told the site: “We decided that a fun (and poignant) way to come into the season would be via a flashback sequence that gave us some insight into how Mickey Haller became Mickey Haller – not just the brilliant criminal defense lawyer, but the husband, the father, and the man that he would come to be."

While a lot of Mickey's focus will be on what happened to Glory, it seems viewers will get a deeper look into his personal life too, especially what happened in his past marriage. The trailer also teases some faces from the past, including an "ex-cop who hates Mickey", and a scene that sees the lawyer getting punched in the face – so pretty dramatic stuff all around.

A full plot has not been released, but we still have plenty to look forward to!

