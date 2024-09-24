Netflix finally releases The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 trailer and I'm excited for Mickey's most personal case yet
It's cliche, but who doesn't love it when it's personal?
The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 has got a first-look trailer and I'm very excited for one of the best Netflix shows to return. If you're reading this, you are likely well aware of what happened last season and how that's about to set up some serious drama for the episodes to follow.
The best streaming service has given us a glimpse of Mickey Haller's (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) unquenchable thirst for justice after Glory Days’ death – not only is he mourning the loss of a client, but he needs to figure out exactly what happened to her and why. The series is still going strong and has, thankfully, not been added to Netflix's recent canceled shows list.
Take a look at the gripping new trailer below.
What do we know about The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 so far?
There's quite a lot going on in season 3, if recent teasers are anything to go by. According to Tudum, Mickey's ex-wife Maggie will be appearing, despite her decision to move to San Diego in the previous series.
Series showrunner Ted Humphrey told the site: “We decided that a fun (and poignant) way to come into the season would be via a flashback sequence that gave us some insight into how Mickey Haller became Mickey Haller – not just the brilliant criminal defense lawyer, but the husband, the father, and the man that he would come to be."
While a lot of Mickey's focus will be on what happened to Glory, it seems viewers will get a deeper look into his personal life too, especially what happened in his past marriage. The trailer also teases some faces from the past, including an "ex-cop who hates Mickey", and a scene that sees the lawyer getting punched in the face – so pretty dramatic stuff all around.
A full plot has not been released, but we still have plenty to look forward to!
Lucy is a long-time movie and television lover who is an approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. She has written several reviews in her time, starting with a small self-ran blog called Lucy Goes to Hollywood before moving onto bigger websites such as What's on TV and What to Watch, with TechRadar being her most recent venture. Her interests primarily lie within horror and thriller, loving nothing more than a chilling story that keeps her thinking moments after the credits have rolled. Many of these creepy tales can be found on the streaming services she covers regularly.
When she’s not scaring herself half to death with the various shows and movies she watches, she likes to unwind by playing video games on Easy Mode and has no shame in admitting she’s terrible at them. She also quotes The Simpsons religiously and has a Blinky the Fish tattoo, solidifying her position as a complete nerd.