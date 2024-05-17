7 new movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, and more this weekend (May 17)

When it comes to offering new movies and TV shows to stream, not all weekends are created equal. This weekend, for instance, there are no less than three (three!) documentaries in our seven-entry list of recommendations, which speaks to the lack of headline-grabbing new titles available on the likes of Netflix, Prime Video and Max.

That’s not to say there’s absolutely nothing new to stream, mind. US Netflix subscribers can enjoy (or endure) Sony’s latest Marvel movie, Madame Web, while The Big Cigar and Outer Range season 2 begin streaming on Apple TV Plus and Prime Video, respectively.

Below, we've rounded up the biggest new movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, and more this weekend.

Madame Web (Netflix)

You’d be forgiven for deliberately missing Madame Web during its headline-grabbing theatrical run in February, but if curiosity gets the better of you this weekend, Sony’s latest Marvel movie is now available to stream on Netflix in the US.

This Spider-Man-adjacent movie stars Dakota Johnson as a New York City paramedic-turned-precognitive mutant whose newfound clairvoyance leads her to three endangered young women. Sydney Sweeney, Adam Scott, Emma Roberts and Tahar Rahim also star.

We don’t need to tell you how poorly received Madame Web was upon its theatrical release earlier this year – let's just say it's definitley not one of the best Netflix movies of the year – but superhero fans will surely find some degree of enjoyment in this comic book-inspired adventure.

Now available to stream on Netflix in the US.

Bridgerton season 3 part 1 (Netflix)

The long-awaited third season of one of the best Netflix shows, Bridgerton, begins streaming on the world’s best streaming service this weekend. We say ‘begins’, because Bridgerton season 3 is being split into two parts, with the second arriving on June 13.

Season 3’s first four episodes center on the will-they-won’t-they romance between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and her longtime crush Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), though series favorites including Simone Ashley, Golda Rosheuvel and Jonathan Bailey remain part of the furniture.

Critics have described Bridgerton season 3 as “more lush and enticing than audiences might remember,” so existing series fans will no doubt find plenty of debaucherous drama to enjoy here.

Now available to stream on Netflix.

The Big Cigar (Apple TV Plus)

Apple TV Plus’ latest history-inspired production comes in the form of The Big Cigar.

This six-episode miniseries recounts the true story of how Black Panther leader Huey P. Newton (André Holland) fled to Cuba with the help of Hollywood producer Bert Schneider (Alessandro Nivola) to evade capture by the FBI in the 1970s.

The first two episodes of The Big Cigar – which critics have described as “dynamic and punchy” – are now streaming on Apple TV Plus. The remaining four installments are due to land weekly every Friday through June 14.

Now available to stream on Apple TV Plus.

Outer Range season 2 (Prime Video)

Dune and Marvel movie star Josh Brolin returns to his No Country for Old Men roots in the second season of Prime Video’s western-style thriller series Outer Range.

Here’s the synopsis for the new season’s opening episode: “In the aftermath of the bison stampede [don’t ask], the Abbott family is more fractured than ever. Royal and Cecilia confront some difficult truths as they fight to keep their family together, while the Tillersons promise revenge against the Abbotts.”

Sure, that won’t make a lick of sense to anyone who hasn’t seen the first season of Outer Range, but it sounds like existing series fans have plenty of Wyoming-based action to look forward to in the show’s new episodes.

Power (Netflix)

The first of three documentary picks on this week’s list of recommendations is Power on Netflix.

This feature-length film sees director Yance Ford – whose 2017 crime documentary Strong Island was nominated for an Academy Award – return to the subject of American policing to ask the question: are cops a corrective force necessary to combat criminals?

Critics have said that Power “could just as easily have benefited from the docuseries treatment” but still manages to “land plenty of hard truths and harder questions.” By the sounds of things, then, this Sundance-selected feature could be one of this year’s best Netflix documentaries.

Now available to stream on Netflix.

99 (Prime Video)

Soccer fans (and, in particular, Manchester United fans): this one’s for you.

Through a combination of archive footage and never-before-seen interviews with key figures including Alex Ferguson, Paul Scholes and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Prime Video’s 99 tells the incredible story of United’s incredible treble-winning season in 1998/99.

This new sports documentary has been dubbed “a superb piece of work” by critics, so anyone who enjoyed the historical thrills of Netflix's The Last Dance should give 99 a go.

Now available to stream on Prime Video.

Spacey Unmasked (Max)

Having sparked news headlines and a reaction from Kevin Spacey himself upon its release in the UK last week, new documentary Spacey Unmasked is now streaming on Max.

This two-hour special takes a microscope to the allegations (both old and new) made against the titular actor, drawing testimony from several accusers as well as members of Spacey’s family.

Critics have described Spacey Unmasked as “far more than a did-he-didn’t-he exposé”, so perhaps this film provides a more balanced account of events than it first may seem to.

Now available to stream on Max.

