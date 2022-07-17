Logitech MX Mechanical Mini Wireless Keyboard review

The Logitech MX Mechanical Mini keyboard’s three-device connectivity and minimalistic design is perfect for both remote and hybrid workers alike. However, its expensive price and non-programmable keys may pose a problem.

Logitech MX Mechanical Mini: Two-minute review

The Logitech MX Mechanical Mini keyboard is the latest contender for the growing list of the best wireless keyboards on the market.

Released in tandem with the updated Logitech MX Master 3S wireless mouse, the Logitech MX Mechanical Mini is available now for $149.99 (£149.99). And while this 65% keyboard is certainly not the cheapest option available on the market, its ability to replace multiple peripherals by allowing users to pair and switch between up to three separate devices does make up for it to some extent.

Despite its compact size, the keyboard has an impressive battery life that will appeal to most digital workers – up to 15 days, which can be extended further up to 10 months with LED backlighting switched off. Depending on their personal preference, users also have a choice between three key switches.

The MX Mechanical Mini and its full-size companion the MX Mechanical both come in minimalistic gray-and-black color pallets. And while this may not make out to be the most exciting aesthetic, it’s a deliberate choice that was made to cater directly to its target audience of working professionals. So don’t expect this keyboard to compete with the best gaming keyboards in terms of RGB gaming aesthetics.

Overall, the Mini’s compact tenkeyless design makes the keyboard a smart choice for hybrid workers who often transport their equipment when commuting between home and office, as well as remote workers who have limited desk space.

Still, this doesn’t mean that this keyboard can’t be used elsewhere. During our tests, we’ve concluded that the Logitech MX Mechanical Mini keyboard is a perfectly viable accessory for casual gaming and even slightly more competitive and fast-paced games such as Overwatch 2 and Dead by Daylight.

Logitech MX Mechanical Mini: Price and availability

How much does it cost? $149.99 in the US / £149.99 in the UK

$149.99 in the US / £149.99 in the UK Where is it available? You can buy it worldwide

(Image credit: Future)

At $149.99, the Logitech MX Mechanical Mini is rather pricey for a wireless keyboard, especially when compared to direct rivals such as the Razer Pro Type .

On the flipside, if you’re adamant on having a number pad at your disposal, you can also opt for the full-size Logitech MX Mechanical for an additional $20.

Value: 3 / 5

Logitech MX Mechanical Mini: Design

Minimalist aesthetic

Wireless Bluetooth connectivity to up to three devices

Tactile Quiet, Linear or Clicky key switches

(Image credit: Future)

The Logitech MX Mechanical Mini’s compact and simple design will appeal to both remote and hybrid workers who are dissatisfied with both their laptop’s built-in keyboard and some of the bulkier and more obnoxious external peripherals available on the market.

The keyboard’s muted color scheme and minimalist aesthetics underline that this product is not meant to be flashy in any way. Instead, the overall design feels very well though out, essentially scrapping any unnecessary deadweight from the keyboard layout. At the same time, the MX Mechanical Mini feels like a significantly more complete keyboard compared to the smaller Logitech MX Keys Mini.

(Image credit: Future)

Similar to some of the best mechanical keyboards on the market, the Logitech MX Mechanical Mini offers its customer base a choice of three different key switches based on their preference: Tactile Quiet, Linear and Clicky. For reference, the review unit TechRadar received came with Tactile Quiet brown switches.

Like most things, the Logitech MX Mechanical Mini is not without its flaws. The keyboard’s weak LED backlighting is rather disappointing, especially when you take into account its bare-bones aesthetics. In fact, the LEDs appear to have been such an afterthought in the overall design process that it’s almost too tempting to switch them off altogether in order to save on battery life.

Design: 4 / 5

Logitech MX Mechanical Mini: performance

Great battery life

Wirelessly pairs with up to three devices

Non-customizable key inputs

(Image credit: Future)

Despite its size, the Logitech MX Mechanical Mini includes a range of functional keys aimed towards general office workers, including shortcuts to muting yourself during a video call, pulling up a helpful window of emojis in Slack or instantly capturing screengrabs.

Considering its lack of remappable keys, professionals such as graphic designers and video editors may potentially find themselves frustrated with the inability to customize key inputs to suit their needs.

Still, based on personal experience, the Logitech MX Mechanical Mini presented itself as a highly versatile keyboard that has consistently proven useful in everything from productivity to entertainment and even casual gaming. As soon as the clock hit 18:00, I was able to switch inputs from my work laptop to my personal Apple MacBook Pro and my gaming PC as needed.

In terms of battery life, the MX Mechanical Mini held its own perfectly well, requiring the occasional charge only once every three weeks despite extensive daily use.

The Logitech MX Mechanical Mini’s wireless connectivity is fairly easy to navigate as pairing the keyboard to both Windows and Mac computers takes mere seconds. Like most Logitech peripherals, the device also comes included with a USB Type-A Logi Bolt Receiver in case your machine doesn’t have support Bluetooth.

Performance: 5 / 5

Should I buy a Logitech MX Mechanical Mini?

Buy it if...

You use multiple devices Thanks to its quick ability to switch between three different devices, the Logitech MX Mechanical Mini can increase your productivity by streamlining your work setup and minimizing clutter.

You want a versatile keyboard Although the Logitech MX Mechanical Mini keyboard is clearly designed with productivity in mind, from my experience key depth and responsiveness lends itself well to casual gaming too.

Don't buy if...

You like to remap your keys Despite its focus on productivity, the Logitech MX Mechanical Mini keyboard doesn’t allow users to remap its keys as needed. Unfortunately, this means that professionals that rely on customized shortcuts may struggle with this keyboard.

You’re after more colorful aesthetics With its black and gray color palette, the Logitech MX Mechanical Mini keyboard isn’t the most exciting peripheral. So if you’re not a fan of a muted minimalistic design, you’ve been warned.

